NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Tyreek Hill in AFC Championship Game

With just four teams remaining in the race to the 2020 Super Bowl, several of the league's elite playmakers will be on the field once again, making them fair game for the NFL Playoff Challenge. Anyone who had Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Titans running back Derrick Henry in the divisional round earned plenty of value since both players posted week-winning numbers and advanced to their respective league championship games.

On the other hand, if you had Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins or Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, you now need to find a replacement. And if you're having trouble deciding which players to roster on Championship Weekend, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action on Championship Weekend that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams dealt with his fair share of injuries this season, but he'll enter Sunday's matchup against the 49ers brimming with confidence. That's because Adams has been on a tear in recent weeks. In fact, the veteran wide receiver is averaging 118 yards with four touchdowns over his last four games. Plus, Adams scored Green Bay's only touchdown in the Packers' 37-8 defeat at San Francisco in November.

In addition, Adams has been targeted at least 10 times in seven of his last eight games and caught at least seven passes in six of those contests. He'll remain heavily involved in Green Bay's offense this week against the Niners, giving him a very high scoring floor for Fantasy purposes.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill is a constant deep threat for a Chiefs offense that was fifth in the NFL in scoring (28.2 points) and passing yards (281.1) per game in the regular season. Hill's 14.8 yards-per-reception total in 2019 was slightly above his career total, but more impressive was his performance on Nov. 10 against the Titans, when he hauled in 11-of-19 targets for a season-best 157 yards and a touchdown in a 35-32 victory. Lock up Hill in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineup and look for a big return against Tennessee once again on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Championship Weekend because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Championship Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.