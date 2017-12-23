Week 16 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Start with Cam Newton and Keenan Allen
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of DFS.
With all the injuries we saw in Week 15 – along with four games being played on Saturday or Monday – Week 16 feels a little bit like a bye week in terms of DFS. It also makes stability a little bit harder to find. That's why I'm starting my cash lineups this week with Cam Newton and Keenan Allen.
Newton and the Panthers have been on fire offensively and face one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Allen had been very consistent before his Week back injury, but he's not even on the injury report for Week 16. He also gets a matchup against a poor Jets secondary.
Where do you go after those two? Check below. As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here:
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Cam Newton CAR QB
|8,300
|14.45%
|6,800
|18.45%
Tom Brady NE QB
|8,600
|6.55%
|6,900
|7.18%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
|9,000
|6.35%
|7,000
|12.41%
Matthew Stafford DET QB
|7,900
|4.26%
|6,200
|8.24%
Alex Smith KC QB
|7,800
|7.93%
|6,600
|4.68%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Dion Lewis NE RB
|6,700
|11.42%
|6,000
|24.47%
Kenyan Drake MIA RB
|7,100
|5.42%
|7,100
|7.66%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
|8,300
|20.55%
|8,000
|31.51%
Kapri Bibbs WAS RB
|5,000
|1.43%
|3,500
|0.24%
Todd Gurley LAR RB
|9,100
|31.97%
|9,100
|30.2%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Keenan Allen LAC WR
|8,300
|7.05%
|7,700
|8.82%
Brandin Cooks NE WR
|7,200
|13.44%
|7,000
|5.52%
Sterling Shepard NYG WR
|6,700
|8.4%
|6,600
|4.54%
Mike Evans TB WR
|7,000
|17.51%
|6,400
|17.66%
Kenny Golladay DET WR
|5,100
|0.92%
|3,300
|1.62%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
|8,400
|11.46%
|7,400
|9.29%
Travis Kelce KC TE
|7,000
|19.84%
|6,900
|11.01%
Greg Olsen CAR TE
|6,600
|8.79%
|5,200
|12.19%
Eric Ebron DET TE
|5,200
|2.5%
|3,700
|4.5%
Cameron Brate TB TE
|5,100
|4.92%
|3,300
|6.19%
