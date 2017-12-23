Week 16 Fantasy Football DFS plays: Start with Cam Newton and Keenan Allen

With all the injuries we saw in Week 15 –  along with four games being played on Saturday or Monday – Week 16 feels a little bit like a bye week in terms of DFS. It also makes stability a little bit harder to find. That's why I'm starting my cash lineups this week with Cam Newton and Keenan Allen.

Newton and the Panthers have been on fire offensively and face one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Allen had been very consistent before his Week back injury, but he's not even on the injury report for Week 16. He also gets a matchup against a poor Jets secondary. 

Where do you go after those two? Check below. As always, ownership estimates come from @UFCollective. You can get all of their estimates here

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Cam Newton CAR QB
8,300 14.45% 6,800 18.45%
Tom Brady NE QB
8,600 6.55% 6,900 7.18%
Russell Wilson SEA QB
9,000 6.35% 7,000 12.41%
Matthew Stafford DET QB
7,900 4.26% 6,200 8.24%
Alex Smith KC QB
7,800 7.93% 6,600 4.68%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Dion Lewis NE RB
6,700 11.42% 6,000 24.47%
Kenyan Drake MIA RB
7,100 5.42% 7,100 7.66%
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
8,300 20.55% 8,000 31.51%
Kapri Bibbs WAS RB
5,000 1.43% 3,500 0.24%
Todd Gurley LAR RB
9,100 31.97% 9,100 30.2%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Keenan Allen LAC WR
8,300 7.05% 7,700 8.82%
Brandin Cooks NE WR
7,200 13.44% 7,000 5.52%
Sterling Shepard NYG WR
6,700 8.4% 6,600 4.54%
Mike Evans TB WR
7,000 17.51% 6,400 17.66%
Kenny Golladay DET WR
5,100 0.92% 3,300 1.62%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,400 11.46% 7,400 9.29%
Travis Kelce KC TE
7,000 19.84% 6,900 11.01%
Greg Olsen CAR TE
6,600 8.79% 5,200 12.19%
Eric Ebron DET TE
5,200 2.5% 3,700 4.5%
Cameron Brate TB TE
5,100 4.92% 3,300 6.19%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
ARI
4,600 3.69% 3,000 5.46%
CHI
4,800 8.12% 3,500 8.8%
KC
4,500 8.36% 3,300 5.7%
DET
4,600 3.7% 2,900 5.93%
JAC
5,600 20.29% 3,900 12.57%
