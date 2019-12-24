Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Marshawn Lynch could become 2019's X-factor

If I remember correctly it was Devin Aromashodu who helped push my first Fantasy Football league away from Week 17 Finals. Could Marshawn Lynch be the guy who does the same in 2019?

The Seattle Seahawks will enter Week 17 with Lynch, Travis Homer and Robert Turbin in their backfield. While it's a bad matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, it's also a home game for one of the most run-heavy offenses in football. The Seahawks have rushed for at least 100 yards in five of seven homes games, and they've scored on the ground in all seven.

Early in the week my expectation is that Homer will receive half the carries and most of the targets out of the backfield. That makes him a low-end No. 2 running back in PPR and a good flex in all formats. But I certainly understand if you want to take a shot on Beast Mode. Hopefully we get more information on his usage as the week rolls on.

Of course, Chris Carson isn't the only back we'll be without this week. We're already expecting Mark Ingram and James Conner to be out as well. The severity of Ingram's injury could definitely impact Week 17 because if it's a multi-week absence, the Ravens may not want to risk Gus Edwards. For now Edwards is one of the top waiver adds at the position, but if the Ravens rest him, Justice Hill could have an enormous week.

As teams start practicing, expect the list of backup running backs who are starting to grow.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fire up Gus Edwards if he's active. James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Benny Snell could be good in non-PPR. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Expect Homer to lead the backfield.

RB Preview Numbers to know

8 - Travis Homer saw eight targets after taking over late in the second quarter of Week 16.

- Travis Homer saw eight targets after taking over late in the second quarter of Week 16. 35.7% - Christian McCaffrey's target share in Will Grier's first start.

- Christian McCaffrey's target share in Will Grier's first start. 50 - Kenyan Drake has 50 touches over the past two weeks. He's turned them into 230 yards and six touchdowns.

- Kenyan Drake has 50 touches over the past two weeks. He's turned them into 230 yards and six touchdowns. 9.8 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler. He's having one of the best receiving seasons ever by a running back.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 19.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 758 REC 79 REYDS 515 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.8 Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 1014 REC 14 REYDS 82 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds DeAndre Washington RB OAK Oakland • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 54% Josh Jacobs has missed two games, and Washington has been awesome in both of them. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 18% Edwards should be looking at 15-18 touches, and I'd still expect this to be a productive run offense. Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 0% Homer's usage in the passing game makes him very interesting this week assuming Beast Mode doesn't steal his spotlight.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 17 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $7,800 Kamara is still under $8,000 on both sites against the best matchup in Fantasy. Yes, please.

Contrarian Plays Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 16 Prices FanDuel $6,800 DraftKings $6,200 Ekeler is game script proof and would probably be better if the Chiefs jump out to a big lead.

RB Preview Heath's Projections