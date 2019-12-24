Play

Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Marshawn Lynch could become 2019's X-factor

Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.

If I remember correctly it was Devin Aromashodu who helped push my first Fantasy Football league away from Week 17 Finals. Could Marshawn Lynch be the guy who does the same in 2019?

The Seattle Seahawks will enter Week 17 with Lynch, Travis Homer and Robert Turbin in their backfield. While it's a bad matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, it's also a home game for one of the most run-heavy offenses in football. The Seahawks have rushed for at least 100 yards in five of seven homes games, and they've scored on the ground in all seven. 

Early in the week my expectation is that Homer will receive half the carries and most of the targets out of the backfield. That makes him a low-end No. 2 running back in PPR and a good flex in all formats. But I certainly understand if you want to take a shot on Beast Mode. Hopefully we get more information on his usage as the week rolls on. 

Of course, Chris Carson isn't the only back we'll be without this week. We're already expecting Mark Ingram and James Conner to be out as well. The severity of Ingram's injury could definitely impact Week 17 because if it's a multi-week absence, the Ravens may not want to risk Gus Edwards. For now Edwards is one of the top waiver adds at the position, but if the Ravens rest him,  Justice Hill could have an enormous week.

As teams start practicing, expect the list of backup running backs who are starting to grow.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fire up Gus Edwards if he's active.
headshot-image
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Benny Snell could be good in non-PPR.
headshot-image
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Expect Homer to lead the backfield.
Numbers to know
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR NO -13 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
19.5
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
758
REC
79
REYDS
515
TD
4
FPTS/G
16.8
headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC IND -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1014
REC
14
REYDS
82
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds
headshot-image
DeAndre Washington RB
OAK Oakland • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
54%
Josh Jacobs has missed two games, and Washington has been awesome in both of them.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
18%
Edwards should be looking at 15-18 touches, and I'd still expect this to be a productive run offense.
headshot-image
Travis Homer RB
SEA Seattle • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
0%
Homer's usage in the passing game makes him very interesting this week assuming Beast Mode doesn't steal his spotlight.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 17 Prices
FanDuel
$7,900
DraftKings
$7,800
Kamara is still under $8,000 on both sites against the best matchup in Fantasy. Yes, please.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 16 Prices
FanDuel
$6,800
DraftKings
$6,200
Ekeler is game script proof and would probably be better if the Chiefs jump out to a big lead.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

2

1

Christian McCaffrey

21.24

30.34

1

2

Ezekiel Elliott

22.31

26.14

3

3

Aaron Jones

19.94

22.26

7

4

Leonard Fournette

15.69

21.58

8

5

Alvin Kamara

15.12

20.39

4

6

Nick Chubb

19.15

20.26

5

7

Derrick Henry

18.09

18.86

17

8

Austin Ekeler

13.00

18.35

6

9

Todd Gurley

16.56

18.34

12

10

Saquon Barkley

14.44

18.18

11

11

Kenyan Drake

14.78

17.79

9

12

Joe Mixon

14.93

17.58

14

13

Miles Sanders

14.02

17.17

10

14

Phillip Lindsay

14.80

16.49

16

15

DeAndre Washington

13.33

16.46

19

16

Melvin Gordon

12.27

16.44

23

17

Devonta Freeman

11.38

16.02

20

18

Damien Williams

11.86

14.95

15

19

Raheem Mostert

14.01

14.83

13

20

Marlon Mack

14.15

14.62

22

21

Le'Veon Bell

11.47

14.43

27

22

Travis Homer

10.92

14.13

24

23

Ronald Jones

11.17

13.85

29

24

Kareem Hunt

9.34

13.59

18

25

Sony Michel

12.50

13.56

28

26

T.J. Yeldon

10.48

13.01

31

27

James White

8.87

12.84

21

28

Gus Edwards

11.66

12.55

26

29

Adrian Peterson

10.94

12.10

25

30

Mike Boone

11.16

11.36

30

31

Latavius Murray

9.32

11.14

38

32

Jaylen Samuels

6.81

10.00

41

33

Jalen Richard

6.26

9.78

50

34

Tarik Cohen

4.82

9.60

40

35

Duke Johnson

6.42

9.47

36

36

Royce Freeman

7

9.16

37

37

Patrick Laird

6.83

9.16

32

38

Carlos Hyde

8.38

9.07

33

39

David Montgomery

7.87

8.95

45

40

Boston Scott

5.54

8.64

