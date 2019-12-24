Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Preview: Marshawn Lynch could become 2019's X-factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
If I remember correctly it was Devin Aromashodu who helped push my first Fantasy Football league away from Week 17 Finals. Could Marshawn Lynch be the guy who does the same in 2019?
The Seattle Seahawks will enter Week 17 with Lynch, Travis Homer and Robert Turbin in their backfield. While it's a bad matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, it's also a home game for one of the most run-heavy offenses in football. The Seahawks have rushed for at least 100 yards in five of seven homes games, and they've scored on the ground in all seven.
Early in the week my expectation is that Homer will receive half the carries and most of the targets out of the backfield. That makes him a low-end No. 2 running back in PPR and a good flex in all formats. But I certainly understand if you want to take a shot on Beast Mode. Hopefully we get more information on his usage as the week rolls on.
Of course, Chris Carson isn't the only back we'll be without this week. We're already expecting Mark Ingram and James Conner to be out as well. The severity of Ingram's injury could definitely impact Week 17 because if it's a multi-week absence, the Ravens may not want to risk Gus Edwards. For now Edwards is one of the top waiver adds at the position, but if the Ravens rest him, Justice Hill could have an enormous week.
As teams start practicing, expect the list of backup running backs who are starting to grow.
Week 17 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fire up Gus Edwards if he's active.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Benny Snell could be good in non-PPR.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Expect Homer to lead the backfield.
Numbers to know
- 8 - Travis Homer saw eight targets after taking over late in the second quarter of Week 16.
- 35.7% - Christian McCaffrey's target share in Will Grier's first start.
- 50 - Kenyan Drake has 50 touches over the past two weeks. He's turned them into 230 yards and six touchdowns.
- 9.8 - Yards per target for Austin Ekeler. He's having one of the best receiving seasons ever by a running back.
Matchups that matter
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
OAK Oakland • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Josh Jacobs has missed two games, and Washington has been awesome in both of them.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards should be looking at 15-18 touches, and I'd still expect this to be a productive run offense.
Travis Homer RB
SEA Seattle • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Homer's usage in the passing game makes him very interesting this week assuming Beast Mode doesn't steal his spotlight.
DFS Plays
Kamara is still under $8,000 on both sites against the best matchup in Fantasy. Yes, please.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ekeler is game script proof and would probably be better if the Chiefs jump out to a big lead.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
2
1
Christian McCaffrey
21.24
30.34
1
2
Ezekiel Elliott
22.31
26.14
3
3
Aaron Jones
19.94
22.26
7
4
Leonard Fournette
15.69
21.58
8
5
Alvin Kamara
15.12
20.39
4
6
Nick Chubb
19.15
20.26
5
7
Derrick Henry
18.09
18.86
17
8
Austin Ekeler
13.00
18.35
6
9
Todd Gurley
16.56
18.34
12
10
Saquon Barkley
14.44
18.18
11
11
Kenyan Drake
14.78
17.79
9
12
Joe Mixon
14.93
17.58
14
13
Miles Sanders
14.02
17.17
10
14
Phillip Lindsay
14.80
16.49
16
15
DeAndre Washington
13.33
16.46
19
16
Melvin Gordon
12.27
16.44
23
17
Devonta Freeman
11.38
16.02
20
18
Damien Williams
11.86
14.95
15
19
Raheem Mostert
14.01
14.83
13
20
Marlon Mack
14.15
14.62
22
21
Le'Veon Bell
11.47
14.43
27
22
Travis Homer
10.92
14.13
24
23
Ronald Jones
11.17
13.85
29
24
Kareem Hunt
9.34
13.59
18
25
Sony Michel
12.50
13.56
28
26
T.J. Yeldon
10.48
13.01
31
27
James White
8.87
12.84
21
28
Gus Edwards
11.66
12.55
26
29
Adrian Peterson
10.94
12.10
25
30
Mike Boone
11.16
11.36
30
31
Latavius Murray
9.32
11.14
38
32
Jaylen Samuels
6.81
10.00
41
33
Jalen Richard
6.26
9.78
50
34
Tarik Cohen
4.82
9.60
40
35
Duke Johnson
6.42
9.47
36
36
Royce Freeman
7
9.16
37
37
Patrick Laird
6.83
9.16
32
38
Carlos Hyde
8.38
9.07
33
39
David Montgomery
7.87
8.95
45
40
Boston Scott
5.54
8.64
