2019 MLB All-Star Game snubs: Luke Voit, Manny Machado, Jose Berrios and others who should've made the roster

The rosters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game have been set, albeit temporarily so. That is to say that there will be some injury replacements and starting pitchers who work the Sunday before will still be All-Stars, they'll just be replaced on the active All-Star rosters. Still, we aren't going to have an utter deluge of additions, so a lot of the players listed below will be left out in the dark.

One of the biggest things that happens after the All-Star teams are named is an airing of grievances from fans who believed players from their favorite team were snubbed. So let's take a look at some of the biggest snubs. I'll run through by position.

Catchers

Actually, I don't have a single catcher that really merits mention here. Moving on...

First basemen

It's a tale of two leagues. Over in the NL, it's ridiculously crowded, so there were definitely going to be snubs. Max Muncy, Anthony Rizzo and Rhys Hoskins certainly fit the billing. I don't think there's an egregious snub here compared to the players that made the team, but all three of those players were having seasons good enough to be considered All-Stars.

On the AL side, though, it wasn't too crowded. The mistake is really simple. Luke Voit is much more deserving than Jose Abreu and it's not like Abreu was his team's lone representative (the White Sox got three).

Second basemen

Brandon Lowe of the Rays played like an All-Star for much of the first half. Over on the NL side, how about Ozzie Albies? The Braves are the second-best team in the NL and he went into Sunday night hitting .281/.342/.465 with 13 homers and six steals.

Shortstop

Over in the NL, I understand why he didn't make it, but Fernando Tatis, Jr. is everything he was advertised to be and more. He's a human highlight reel, too. Unfortunately, he's only played in 48 games. He's less a snub than the victim of circumstance, but I wanted to mention him because this might be the last All-Star Game in a decade where we don't see this kid. He's special.

On the AL side, I do think there are two egregious omissions. Xander Bogaerts is hitting .299/.392/.540 with 16 homers and 57 RBI. He's one of the most underappreciated players in baseball and we have yet another reason to add to the list. Gleyber Torres had a strong case as well, hitting .295/.365/.548 with 19 homers and 47 RBI. He was one of the rocks of the Yankees' lineup (along with Voit) while they went through a litany of injuries.

Tim Anderson and Elvis Andrus merit mention, but they are down the list and probably past "snub" territory.

Third basemen

It was a case of too late with Manny Machado. He homered AGAIN on Sunday, his 20th of the season and 10th in the last 15 games. His numbers now are worthy of making the game after a crazy-hot past several weeks but, as noted, he just got hot too late. Eduardo Escobar and Justin Turner have cases as well.

On the AL side, injury costs Hunter Dozier. What about Rafael Devers? The Red Sox third baseman is hitting .322/.372/.525 on the season.

Outfielders

At least two Twins got robbed here in Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario. They've been dominating the AL Central all season and definitely deserved more love. You could make an argument for Byron Buxton, too, but he was hurt for a bit so I'm more apt to letting that one slide.

Look, the Orioles were only going to get one All-Star. I get that. John Means is a fine choice, too. But man, Trey Mancini is crushing the ball this season.

Tommy Pham could've also gotten the nod.

On the NL side, Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates has been amazing, but he didn't get called up for a bit and is light on games played. I get it. Marcell Ozuna's power game merited mention, Juan Soto has been on fire while the Nats have been climbing and could have gotten the nod. How about Alex Verdugo? The Dodgers' rookie is hitting .311/.360/.506 and has come up clutch a few times.

Pitchers

Again, I'm gonna stand up for the Twins. Where is Jose Berrios? I know they got Jake Odorizzi and spots are limited, but I'd rather have had Mancini take an outfield spot with Berrios over Means. Berrios is really my only complaint among AL starters.

In relievers, Liam Hendriks is having an unreal season for the A's and should get a look if there are replacements. Ken Giles and Emilio Pagan should be named here as well.

Over on the NL side, I suppose Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez could be a replacement. I know he's hurt, but Cole Hamels easily could have made the team and been replaced. How about Zach Davies? Most of the rest of the Brewers' rotation has been a mess, but Davies and Brandon Woodruff have really held it down.

Again, some of these guys will make the team, but most of them will be left off. Some of more deserving than others, but everyone here was likely a strong consideration for a spot at some point.