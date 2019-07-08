2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Full American and National League teams, starters, pitchers, reserves
These are your 2019 American League and National League All-Stars
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is less coming up this week. Last Sunday, MLB revealed full rosters for the 90th Midsummer Classic, and the league added three American League injury replacements on Wednesday. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby is one day earlier (contestants here) and things officially got started Sunday, July 7 with the Futures Game (rosters here).
Here are the full 2019 All-Star Game rosters. Be sure to refresh this page as replacement players are named in the coming days.
National League
|Player
|Selection
|Voting Percentage
Willson Contreras CHC C
|Second
|44.6 percent
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|Fourth
|38.5 percent
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|First
|39.2 percent
Javier Baez CHC SS
|Second
|43.3 percent
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|Fifth
|51.9 percent
Christian Yelich MIL RF
|Second
|22.3 percent
Cody Bellinger LAD RF
|Second
|21.0 percent
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|First
|15.0 percent
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will select a starting DH from the reserve players.
National League Reserves
C - Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
C - J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
1B - Josh Bell, Pirates
1B - Pete Alonso, Mets
2B - Jeff McNeil, Mets
2B - Mike Moustakas, Brewers
SS - Paul DeJong, Cardinals
SS - Trevor Story, Rockies
3B - Anthony Rendon, Nationals
3B - Kris Bryant, Cubs
OF - David Dahl, Rockies
OF - Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
3B - Max Muncy, Dodgers (replaces Rendon)
National League Pitchers
SP - Mike Soroka, Braves
SP - Jacob deGrom, Mets
SP - Max Scherzer, Nationals
SP - Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
SP - Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers
SP - Walker Buehler, Dodgers
SP - Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
SP - Luis Castillo, Reds
SP - Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
RP - Will Smith, Giants
RP - Kirby Yates, Padres
RP - Josh Hader, Brewers
RP - Felipe Vazquez (replaces Grienke)
SP - Brandon Woodruff (replaces Hader)
SP - Sonny Gray (replaces Scherzer)
American League
|Player
|Selection
|Voting percentage
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|Second
|47.1 percent
Carlos Santana CLE 1B
|First
|49.2 percent
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
|Third
|38.0 percent
Jorge Polanco MIN SS
|First
|42.0 percent
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|Second
|49.1 percent
Mike Trout LAA CF
|Eighth
|25.5 percent
George Springer HOU CF
|Third
|15.7 percent
Michael Brantley HOU LF
|Fourth
|10.8 percent
J.D. Martinez BOS • DH • 28
|Third
|*Finished second in voting, replaced injured Hunter Pence
American League Reserves
C - James McCann, White Sox
1B - Jose Abreu, White Sox
2B - Brandon Lowe, Rays
SS - Francisco Lindor, Indians
3B - Matt Chapman, Athletics
OF - Mookie Betts, Red Sox
OF - Austin Meadows, Rays
OF - Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF/2B - Whit Merrifield, Royals
DH - Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners
2B - Gleyber Torres, Yankees (replaces injured Lowe)
SS - Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (replaces injured Pence)
American League Pitchers
SP - Justin Verlander, Astros
SP - Gerrit Cole, Astros
SP - Lucas Giolito, White Sox
SP - Mike Minor, Rangers
SP - Jake Odorizzi, Twins
SP - Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
SP - John Means, Orioles
SP - Charlie Morton, Rays
RP - Ryan Pressly, Astros
RP - Shane Greene, Tigers
RP - Brad Hand, Indians
RP - Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
SP - Jose Berrios, Twins (replaces injured Odorizzi)
SP - Shane Bieber, Indians (replaces Minor)
RP - Liam Hendriks, Athletics (replaces Morton)
SP - Masahiro Tanaka (replaces injured Stroman)
Takeaways
- There are 31 first-time All-Stars this time around, which is the most since 2016. It's a testament to how much great, young talent continues to come into the league, sure, but there are several veterans making their first trip as well.
- How is this Anthony Rendon's first All-Star Game? It's remarkable but true. NL third base is often loaded and there aren't that many roster spots to go around. Good for him.
- We'll get to the snubs in a separate article, but the most mind-boggling to me is Jose Abreu over Luke Voit at first base. It would be understandable if the White Sox needed a rep, but they already had McCann and Giolito (both deservedly so).
- Expect Hand to be the closer for the AL, given that this game is taking place in Cleveland's Progressive Field.
- The NL has several excellent candidates to DH, but it feels like it should be Bell or Alonso, right?
- How about Charlie Morton? Through his age-33 season, he had never made an All-Star team, but now he makes it two straight.
- The Astros have the most All-Stars at six -- and none of them are named Jose Altuve.
