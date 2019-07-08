2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Full American and National League teams, starters, pitchers, reserves

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is less coming up this week. Last Sunday, MLB revealed full rosters for the 90th Midsummer Classic, and the league added three American League injury replacements on Wednesday. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby is one day earlier (contestants here) and things officially got started Sunday, July 7 with the Futures Game (rosters here).

Here are the full 2019 All-Star Game rosters. Be sure to refresh this page as replacement players are named in the coming days.

National League

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will select a starting DH from the reserve players.

National League Reserves

C - Yasmani Grandal, Brewers

C - J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

1B - Josh Bell, Pirates

1B - Pete Alonso, Mets

2B - Jeff McNeil, Mets

2B - Mike Moustakas, Brewers

SS - Paul DeJong, Cardinals

SS - Trevor Story, Rockies

3B - Anthony Rendon, Nationals

3B - Kris Bryant, Cubs

OF - David Dahl, Rockies

OF - Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

3B - Max Muncy, Dodgers (replaces Rendon)

National League Pitchers

SP - Mike Soroka, Braves

SP - Jacob deGrom, Mets

SP - Max Scherzer, Nationals

SP - Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

SP - Hyun-jin Ryu, Dodgers

SP - Walker Buehler, Dodgers

SP - Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

SP - Luis Castillo, Reds

SP - Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RP - Will Smith, Giants

RP - Kirby Yates, Padres

RP - Josh Hader, Brewers

RP - Felipe Vazquez (replaces Grienke)

SP - Brandon Woodruff (replaces Hader)

SP - Sonny Gray (replaces Scherzer)

American League

American League Reserves

C - James McCann, White Sox

1B - Jose Abreu, White Sox

2B - Brandon Lowe, Rays

SS - Francisco Lindor, Indians

3B - Matt Chapman, Athletics

OF - Mookie Betts, Red Sox

OF - Austin Meadows, Rays

OF - Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF/2B - Whit Merrifield, Royals

DH - Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners

2B - Gleyber Torres, Yankees (replaces injured Lowe)

SS - Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (replaces injured Pence)

American League Pitchers

SP - Justin Verlander, Astros

SP - Gerrit Cole, Astros

SP - Lucas Giolito, White Sox

SP - Mike Minor, Rangers

SP - Jake Odorizzi, Twins

SP - Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays

SP - John Means, Orioles

SP - Charlie Morton, Rays

RP - Ryan Pressly, Astros

RP - Shane Greene, Tigers

RP - Brad Hand, Indians

RP - Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

SP - Jose Berrios, Twins (replaces injured Odorizzi)

SP - Shane Bieber, Indians (replaces Minor)

RP - Liam Hendriks, Athletics (replaces Morton)

SP - Masahiro Tanaka (replaces injured Stroman)

