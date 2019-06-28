MLB All-Star Futures Game 2019: Rosters revealed for new American League vs. National League format

This year's MLB All-Star festivities will kick off with the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. The All-Star Futures Game, now in its 21st year, will feature an American League vs. National League format for the first time following the Team USA vs. Team World match-ups of the last 20 years. Hall of Famer Jim Thome will manage the American League Futures Team, while four-time All-Star Dennis Martinez will manage the National League Futures Team.

This year's shortened seven-inning contest will take place Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network in Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field.

Here is a look at both rosters which were unveiled Friday:

American League roster

Pitchers

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Name to watch: Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He currently ranks No. 1 on MLB's Top 100 Prospects, and was ranked as MLB's No. 2 international prospect before signing with Tampa Bay in July 2017. Franco, a Dominican Republic native won the Rookie-level Appalachian League's MVP Award at age 17. The switch-hitting shortstop will be one to keep an eye on in Sunday's game, as well as beyond that.

National League roster

Pitchers

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Name to watch: The Padres drafted left-hander MacKenzie Gore with the third overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. At the time, it was San Diego's highest selection in eight years. On Wednesday, Gore, 20, reached a milestone when he threw 100 pitches for the first time in his professional career. He finished the day with 6.2 shutout innings, giving up three hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Kick off what should be a fun weekend by tuning in to watch the game's future superstars. CBS Sports will have coverage all throughout the All-Star Break. The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will also take place on July 7, followed by the Home Run Derby on July 9 and the All-Star Game on July 9.