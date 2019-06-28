MLB All-Star Futures Game 2019: Rosters revealed for new American League vs. National League format
The 2019 Futures Game in Cleveland features some of the top minor-league prospects
This year's MLB All-Star festivities will kick off with the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. The All-Star Futures Game, now in its 21st year, will feature an American League vs. National League format for the first time following the Team USA vs. Team World match-ups of the last 20 years. Hall of Famer Jim Thome will manage the American League Futures Team, while four-time All-Star Dennis Martinez will manage the National League Futures Team.
This year's shortened seven-inning contest will take place Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m. ET on MLB Network in Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field.
Here is a look at both rosters which were unveiled Friday:
American League roster
Pitchers
- Jordan Balazovic, RHP, Twins (Florida State League/Single A)
- J.B. Bukauskas, RHP, Astros (Texas League/Double-A)
- Justin Dunn, RHP, Mariners (Texas League/Double-A)
- Deivi Garcia, RHP, Yankees (Eastern League/Double-A)
- DL Hall, LHP, Orioles (Carolina League/Single A)
- Matt Manning, RHP, Tigers (Eastern League/Double-A)
- Brendan McKay, LHP, Rays (International League/Triple-A)
- Nate Pearson, RHP, Blue Jays (Eastern League/Double-A)
- Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Orioles (South Atlantic League/Single A)
- Brady Singer, RHP, Royals (Texas League/Double-A)
Catchers
- Ronaldo Hernandez, Rays (Florida State League/Single A)
- Sam Huff, Rangers (Carolina League/Single A)
- Jake Rogers, Tigers (International League/Triple-A)
Infielders
- Wander Franco, Rays (Florida State League/Single A)
- Nolan Jones, Indians (Carolina League/Single A)
- Royce Lewis, Twins (Florida State League/Single A)
- Nick Madrigal, White Sox (Southern League/Double-A)
- Jorge Mateo, Athletics (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
- Isaac Paredes, Tigers (Eastern League/Double-A)
- Evan White, Mariners (Texas League/Double-A)
Outfielders
- Jo Adell, Angels (Southern League/Double-A)
- Jarren Duran, Red Sox (Eastern League/Double-A)
- Daniel Johnson, Indians (International League/Triple-A)
- Jarred Kelenic, Mariners (California League/Single A)
- Luis Robert, White Sox (Southern League/Double-A)
Name to watch: Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He currently ranks No. 1 on MLB's Top 100 Prospects, and was ranked as MLB's No. 2 international prospect before signing with Tampa Bay in July 2017. Franco, a Dominican Republic native won the Rookie-level Appalachian League's MVP Award at age 17. The switch-hitting shortstop will be one to keep an eye on in Sunday's game, as well as beyond that.
National League roster
Pitchers
- Adbert Alzolay, RHP, Cubs (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
- Ian Anderson, RHP, Braves (Southern League/Double-A)
- Ben Bowden, LHP, Rockies (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
- MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Padres (California League/Single A)
- Anthony Kay, LHP, Mets (International League/Triple-A)
- Dustin May, RHP, Dodgers (Texas League/Double-A)
- Adrian Morejon, LHP, Padres (Texas League/Double-A)
- Luis Patino, RHP, Padres (California League/Single A)
- Sixto Sanchez, RHP, Marlins (Southern League/Double-A)
- Devin Williams, RHP, Brewers (Southern League/Double-A)
Catchers
- Miguel Amaya, Cubs (Carolina League/Single A)
- Joey Bart, Giants (California League/Single A)
- Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks (Southern League/Double-A)
Infielders
- Alec Bohm, Phillies (Eastern League/Double-A)
- Will Craig, Pirates (International League/Triple-A)
- Isan Diaz, Marlins (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
- Nolan Gorman, Cardinals (Florida State League/Single A)
- Carter Kieboom, Nationals (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
- Gavin Lux, Dodgers (Texas League/Double-A)
Outfielders
- Dylan Carlson, Cardinals (Texas League/Double-A)
- Monte Harrison, Marlins (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
- Cristian Pache, Braves (Southern League/Double-A)
- Heliot Ramos, Giants (California League/Single A)
- Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks (Midwest League/Single A)
- Taylor Trammell, Reds (Southern League/Double-A)
Name to watch: The Padres drafted left-hander MacKenzie Gore with the third overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. At the time, it was San Diego's highest selection in eight years. On Wednesday, Gore, 20, reached a milestone when he threw 100 pitches for the first time in his professional career. He finished the day with 6.2 shutout innings, giving up three hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Kick off what should be a fun weekend by tuning in to watch the game's future superstars. CBS Sports will have coverage all throughout the All-Star Break. The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will also take place on July 7, followed by the Home Run Derby on July 9 and the All-Star Game on July 9.
