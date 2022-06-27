The Boston Red Sox will look to win their eighth straight game when they open a three-game series on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Red Sox (42-31) sit in second place in the AL East, have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays (40-32) are tied for third in the division. Toronto is a -175 favorite in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Boston is a +155 underdog.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game is one of nine on the MLB schedule for Monday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Yankees open a series in the Bronx against the Athletics, and the Dodgers look to end the Rockies' three-game home winning streak in Denver. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. The model is on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves as one of three best values to win the World Series last season. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Monday. They all involve games at 7:10 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 12-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Monday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Monday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cardinals (-130) to beat the Marlins at 7:45 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). St. Louis (41-34) enters the game in second place in the NL Central, one game behind the Brewers. Meanwhile, Miami (33-38) is in fourth place in the NL East, 12.5 games behind the division-leading Mets.

The Cardinals have dominated the head-to-head series against the Marlins recently. St. Louis has won eight of the last nine games against Miami, including two of three matchups this season. The Cardinals have outscored the Marlins 29-12 over those nine games.

How to make Monday MLB parlays



The model also locked in three other best bets for Monday, including a play on an American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Monday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 12-1? And what underdog does the model like on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 59-51 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks.