The end of Major League Baseball's regular season spells the beginning of the field and general manager carousels. Professional sports is a zero-sum results-based industry. In order for there to be a winner, there has to be a loser. Lose often enough and it'll be time to find a new job.

Some individuals have learned that lesson the hard way. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox made executive changes in-season, firing Chaim Bloom and Rick Hahn, respectively. The Red Sox continue to seek for their new top executive, while the White Sox have already named Chris Getz as Hahn's successor.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Guardians will have to find a successor for longtime skipper Terry "Tito" Francona, who is retiring at season's end, while the San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler with just a few days left on the schedule. New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter announced on Sunday that he won't return in 2024.

The Mets and Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, have already hired new high-ranking baseball executives. The Mets nabbed David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers after years of flirtation. The Tigers then grabbed Jeff Greenberg from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

You can be certain that more changes are coming across the league. CBS Sports will be chronicling them all below -- in both, a handy table format, as well as a team-by-team breakdown of who they've interviewed and hired. Consider this your one-stop shop for all GM and managerial news.

MLB manager and GM tracker Team Name Status News Chaim Bloom (executive) Fired Red Sox yet to announce interviews. Terry Francona (manager) Retired Guardians yet to announce interviews. Jeff Greenberg (executive) Hired The Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new GM on Sept. 26. Dusty Baker (manager) Free agent Baker has not yet announced his future plans. Craig Counsell (manager) Free agent Counsell has not yet announced his future plans. David Stearns (executive) Hired The Mets hired Stearns officially on Oct. 2. He had previously been a high-ranking member in the Brewers front office from 2019-23. Buck Showalter (manager) Will not return Showalter announced on Oct. 1 he will not return for the final season of his contract. Gabe Kapler (manager) Fired The Giants fired Kapler on Sept. 29 after failing to make the postseason for the third time in four tries.

Boston Red Sox (executive)

The Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom on Sept. 14 after most of four seasons at the helm. Bloom had led the Red Sox to just one playoff berth. Boston will now seek out a new top baseball operations executive.

Cleveland Guardians (manager)

Terry Francona has all but announced his retirement at season's end following a 23-year run that included the last 11 spent with Cleveland. Francona, 64, had dealt with a number of health issues in recent years. At times, those caused him to take a leave of absence from the club.

Detroit Tigers (general manager)

The Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg, formerly of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, to serve as their new general manager on Sept. 26. Greenberg, who worked in the Chicago Cubs front office in the past, will be Detroit's No. 2 baseball operations executive, under the watch of president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

The Tigers did not announce any other candidates throughout their search.

Dusty Baker, Houston's skipper since 2020, will see his contract elapse at season's end. Baker, 74, has been rumored as a candidate to retire. He led the Astros to the American League pennant in both 2021 and 2022, winning his first World Series as a skipper in 2022.

Milwaukee Brewers (manager)

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee's manager since 2015, will also watch his contract elapse at season's end. Counsell had been rumored to have interest in taking at least a season off. That's no longer expected to be the case, making him arguably the top available managerial candidate this winter.

New York Mets (executive)

The Mets will reportedly announce David Stearns as their new top baseball executive on Monday. Stearns had served as the Brewers' GM from 2019-23. Stearns will now oversee all of the Mets' baseball operations department, including general manager Billy Eppler, who is expected to remain in that role.

Manager Buck Showalter will not remain with the club for 2024, the final season of his contract. Showalter announced the news himself on Sunday, Oct. 1.

San Francisco Giants (manager)

The Giants elected to move on from Gabe Kapler after missing the postseason for the third time in four tries under his guidance. It likely didn't help Kapler's case that recent media reports contained anonymous Giants critiquing the overly laid back nature of the clubhouse amid a second-half tailspin.