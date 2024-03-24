The Colorado Rockies have locked up their shortstop to a long-term contract extension. The Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar have agreed to a seven-year extension, the team announced Sunday. No financial details were announced, but MLB.com's Thomas Harding reported that the deal is for seven years and $63.5 million and a club option that could bring it to $84 million.

Tovar, 22, made his MLB debut as a September call up in 2022 and was their starting shortstop for the entire 2023 season. He authored a .253/.287/.408 batting line with 37 doubles and 15 home runs, and was predictably better at Coors Field (.753 OPS) than on the road (.634 OPS). Tovar is a gifted defender who ranked among the top glovemen at the position.

Here are the 2023 defensive leaders at shortstop:

Entering 2023, Tovar ranked as Colorado's top prospect, with our R.J. Anderson noting "scouts like his bat-to-ball skills enough to envision him hitting for average and some power at his peak" and "he should enjoy a lengthy career thanks to his glove."

The Rockies have a history of signing their top young players to long-extensions early in the careers. It dates back to Carlos González and Troy Tulowitzki. Tovar joins Kyle Freeland, Tyler Kinley, Germán Márquez, Ryan McMahon, and Antonio Senzatela as current Rockies who signed a multi-year extension before reaching free agency.

It stands to reason Colorado will soon approach 2023 breakout star Nolan Jones about a long-term extension, if they haven't already. Jones slashed .297/.389/.542 with 22 doubles, 20 homers, and 20 steals in 106 games last year after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. Jones also rates very well as a left field defender.

Colorado went 59-103 last season. It was the worst record in franchise history and the Rockies' first ever 100-loss season.