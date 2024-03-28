aaron-judge-usatsi-1.png
Baseball season is back. The New York Yankees are hoping for a better season in 2024 after making a blockbuster trade over the offseason to acquire Juan Soto. The 25-year-old slugger will join Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup as the Yankees try to get back to the postseason in 2024 after going 82-80 in 2023.

The Yankees started their season March 28 with a comeback win against the Astros on Opening Day. They will host the Blue Jays for their home opener on April 5 at Yankee Stadium.

Fans can watch and stream Yankees games all season long on Fubo (try for free). YES Network, which carries most regular-season Yankees games, is now available through Fubo.

2024 Yankees streaming info

TV channel: YES Network
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Yankees games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Yankees March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIME VENUE
Mar 29, 2024@Houston8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Mar 30, 2024@Houston7:15 pmMinute Maid Park
Mar 31, 2024@Houston2:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 1, 2024@Arizona9:40 pmChase Field
Apr 2, 2024@Arizona9:40 pmChase Field
Apr 3, 2024@Arizona3:40 pmChase Field
Apr 5, 2024vsToronto1:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 6, 2024vsToronto7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 7, 2024vsToronto1:35 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 8, 2024vsMiami2:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 9, 2024vsMiami7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 10, 2024vsMiami7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 12, 2024@Cleveland7:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 13, 2024@Cleveland6:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 14, 2024@Cleveland1:40 pmProgressive Field
Apr 15, 2024@Toronto7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 16, 2024@Toronto7:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 17, 2024@Toronto3:07 pmRogers Centre
Apr 19, 2024vsTampa Bay7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 20, 2024vsTampa Bay1:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 21, 2024vsTampa Bay1:35 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 22, 2024vsOakland1:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 23, 2024vsOakland7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 24, 2024vsOakland7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 25, 2024vsOakland7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Apr 26, 2024@Milwaukee8:10 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 27, 2024@Milwaukee7:10 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 28, 2024@Milwaukee2:10 pmAmerican Family Field
Apr 29, 2024@Baltimore6:35 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards
Apr 30, 2024@Baltimore6:35 pmOriole Park at Camden Yards