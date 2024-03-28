Baseball season is back. The New York Yankees are hoping for a better season in 2024 after making a blockbuster trade over the offseason to acquire Juan Soto. The 25-year-old slugger will join Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup as the Yankees try to get back to the postseason in 2024 after going 82-80 in 2023.

The Yankees started their season March 28 with a comeback win against the Astros on Opening Day. They will host the Blue Jays for their home opener on April 5 at Yankee Stadium.

Fans can watch and stream Yankees games all season long on Fubo (try for free). YES Network, which carries most regular-season Yankees games, is now available through Fubo.

2024 Yankees streaming info

TV channel: YES Network

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Yankees games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Yankees March/April schedule