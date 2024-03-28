Baseball season is back. The New York Yankees are hoping for a better season in 2024 after making a blockbuster trade over the offseason to acquire Juan Soto. The 25-year-old slugger will join Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup as the Yankees try to get back to the postseason in 2024 after going 82-80 in 2023.
The Yankees started their season March 28 with a comeback win against the Astros on Opening Day. They will host the Blue Jays for their home opener on April 5 at Yankee Stadium.
Fans can watch and stream Yankees games all season long on Fubo (try for free). YES Network, which carries most regular-season Yankees games, is now available through Fubo.
2024 Yankees streaming info
TV channel: YES Network
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Yankees games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Yankees March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 29, 2024
|@Houston
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Mar 30, 2024
|@Houston
|7:15 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Mar 31, 2024
|@Houston
|2:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 1, 2024
|@Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 2, 2024
|@Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 3, 2024
|@Arizona
|3:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 5, 2024
|vsToronto
|1:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 6, 2024
|vsToronto
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 7, 2024
|vsToronto
|1:35 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 8, 2024
|vsMiami
|2:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 9, 2024
|vsMiami
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 10, 2024
|vsMiami
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 12, 2024
|@Cleveland
|7:10 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 13, 2024
|@Cleveland
|6:10 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 14, 2024
|@Cleveland
|1:40 pm
|Progressive Field
|Apr 15, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|Apr 16, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|Apr 17, 2024
|@Toronto
|3:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|Apr 19, 2024
|vsTampa Bay
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 20, 2024
|vsTampa Bay
|1:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 21, 2024
|vsTampa Bay
|1:35 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 22, 2024
|vsOakland
|1:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 23, 2024
|vsOakland
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 24, 2024
|vsOakland
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 25, 2024
|vsOakland
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Apr 26, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|8:10 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 27, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|7:10 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 28, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|2:10 pm
|American Family Field
|Apr 29, 2024
|@Baltimore
|6:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Apr 30, 2024
|@Baltimore
|6:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards