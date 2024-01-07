Looking to build on a much-needed strong showing, Nestor Cortes has a chance to help the New York Yankees continue their sizzling start at the expense of the suddenly struggling Cleveland Guardians.

The left-hander will try to lead the visiting Yankees to a three-game series sweep of the Guardians on Sunday.

Cortes (1-1, 3.50 ERA), New York's Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole injured, struggled his his first two starts: seven runs, 13 hits and four walks over 10 innings. Then Monday against Miami in Yankee Stadium, he matched a career-high eight innings and yielded just two hits and struck out six without a walk in the Yankees' 7-0 victory.

A 12-game winner and All-Star in 2022, Cortes was limited to only 12 starts while dealing with a rotator cuff strain last season. He also dealt with more shoulder issues during the offseason but might have found his form this week.

"One thing with Nestor, if he's healthy and going, I don't worry about his confidence," New York manager Aaron Boone said.

"He knows he's good, and he's now had extended success in this league for a couple of years as a starter."

Cortes did not face the Guardians last season, but is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in five career games, two starts, against them.

Cortes' track record might not bode well for Cleveland, which fell 3-2 to New York in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, then was throttled 8-2 in the nightcap.

The Guardians have allowed 24 runs while losing three of four. The run came on the heels of a five-game winning streak during which they yielded five runs total. Their starting pitchers have been a concern during the last four, posting an 8.47 ERA with 15 walks, just nine strikeouts, and none completing more than 4 2/3 innings.

That dismal stretch began when Logan Allen (2-0), who will be making the start on Sunday, yielded five runs in the first inning on Tuesday. However, he did not allow another run and eventually lasted four innings of the 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The left-hander allowed three runs and 10 hits over 11 2/3 innings of his first two starts this season.

"To get his composure, come back and get us four innings the way he did, it was really big of him," first-year Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of Allen's most recent outing.

"It's easy to crumble after you get hit around a little bit early. So, credit to him for turning that around."

This will be Allen's first appearance against the Yankees.

He'll try to contain prized New York trade acquisition Juan Soto, who clubbed a three-run homer in the second game of Saturday's twin bill. It's his third of the season, to go with 15 RBIs and a .333 average.

Meanwhile, under the radar and batting .317, New York's Oswaldo Cabrera clubbed a two-run homer in Game 1 and added an RBI double in the nightcap.

"He's always ready and always prepared," Boone said of Cabrera, who is likely to see more time at third base with Jon Berti on the injured list.

"Just another nice job by him in a winning cause."

Cleveland's Steven Kwan is 3-for-9, including the playoffs, against Cortes, and is batting .381 this season. Teammate Andres Gimenez is batting .333 during his nine-game hitting streak.

