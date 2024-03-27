The 2024 baseball season has arrived and the San Francisco Giants are hoping to get back to the postseason with a revamped roster. The Giants have missed the playoffs in both of the last two seasons after winning 107 games and the NL West in 2021. The Giants had a busier offseason than a lot of teams, adding Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, slugger Jorge Soler and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell.
The Giants' 2024 season gets started March 28 against the Padres in San Diego. The Giants also face the Padres in their home opener on April 5.
Fans can watch and stream Giants games all season long on Fubo (try for free). NBC Sports Bay Area, which carries most regular-season Giants games, is available through Fubo.
2024 Giants streaming info
TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Giants games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Giants March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 28, 2024
|@San Diego
|4:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Mar 29, 2024
|@San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Mar 30, 2024
|@San Diego
|7:15 pm
|Petco Park
|Mar 31, 2024
|@San Diego
|4:10 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 1, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 2, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 3, 2024
|@L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Apr 5, 2024
|vsSan Diego
|4:35 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 6, 2024
|vsSan Diego
|9:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 7, 2024
|vsSan Diego
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 8, 2024
|vsWashington
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 9, 2024
|vsWashington
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 10, 2024
|vsWashington
|3:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 12, 2024
|@Tampa Bay
|6:50 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 13, 2024
|@Tampa Bay
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 14, 2024
|@Tampa Bay
|1:40 pm
|Tropicana Field
|Apr 15, 2024
|@Miami
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Apr 16, 2024
|@Miami
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Apr 17, 2024
|@Miami
|12:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Apr 18, 2024
|vsArizona
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 19, 2024
|vsArizona
|10:15 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 20, 2024
|vsArizona
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 21, 2024
|vsArizona
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 22, 2024
|vsN.Y. Mets
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 23, 2024
|vsN.Y. Mets
|9:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 24, 2024
|vsN.Y. Mets
|3:45 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 26, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|10:15 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 27, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|9:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 28, 2024
|vsPittsburgh
|4:05 pm
|Oracle Park
|Apr 30, 2024
|@Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park