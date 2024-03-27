The 2024 baseball season has arrived and the San Francisco Giants are hoping to get back to the postseason with a revamped roster. The Giants have missed the playoffs in both of the last two seasons after winning 107 games and the NL West in 2021. The Giants had a busier offseason than a lot of teams, adding Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, slugger Jorge Soler and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

The Giants' 2024 season gets started March 28 against the Padres in San Diego. The Giants also face the Padres in their home opener on April 5.

Fans can watch and stream Giants games all season long on NBC Sports Bay Area, which carries most regular-season Giants games.

TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

2024 Giants March/April schedule