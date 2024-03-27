sf-giants-logo-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2024 baseball season has arrived and the San Francisco Giants are hoping to get back to the postseason with a revamped roster. The Giants have missed the playoffs in both of the last two seasons after winning 107 games and the NL West in 2021. The Giants had a busier offseason than a lot of teams, adding Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, slugger Jorge Soler and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

The Giants' 2024 season gets started March 28 against the Padres in San Diego. The Giants also face the Padres in their home opener on April 5.

Fans can watch and stream Giants games all season long on Fubo (try for free). NBC Sports Bay Area, which carries most regular-season Giants games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Giants streaming info

TV channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Giants games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Giants March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 28, 2024@San Diego4:10 pmPetco Park
Mar 29, 2024@San Diego9:40 pmPetco Park
Mar 30, 2024@San Diego7:15 pmPetco Park
Mar 31, 2024@San Diego4:10 pmPetco Park
Apr 1, 2024@L.A. Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 2, 2024@L.A. Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 3, 2024@L.A. Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Apr 5, 2024vsSan Diego4:35 pmOracle Park
Apr 6, 2024vsSan Diego9:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 7, 2024vsSan Diego4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 8, 2024vsWashington9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 9, 2024vsWashington9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 10, 2024vsWashington3:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 12, 2024@Tampa Bay6:50 pmTropicana Field
Apr 13, 2024@Tampa Bay4:10 pmTropicana Field
Apr 14, 2024@Tampa Bay1:40 pmTropicana Field
Apr 15, 2024@Miami6:40 pmloanDepot park
Apr 16, 2024@Miami6:40 pmloanDepot park
Apr 17, 2024@Miami12:10 pmloanDepot park
Apr 18, 2024vsArizona9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 19, 2024vsArizona10:15 pmOracle Park
Apr 20, 2024vsArizona4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 21, 2024vsArizona4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 22, 2024vsN.Y. Mets9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 23, 2024vsN.Y. Mets9:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 24, 2024vsN.Y. Mets3:45 pmOracle Park
Apr 26, 2024vsPittsburgh10:15 pmOracle Park
Apr 27, 2024vsPittsburgh9:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 28, 2024vsPittsburgh4:05 pmOracle Park
Apr 30, 2024@Boston7:10 pmFenway Park