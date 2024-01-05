Right-hander Logan Webb will try to extend his career-best 19-inning scoreless streak Tuesday night when the visiting San Francisco Giants open a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Webb (3-1, 2.33 ERA) tossed eight scoreless innings to help the Giants defeat the New York Mets 5-1 last Tuesday. It was his third victory in as many starts.

"I feel like me and (catcher Patrick Bailey) are really getting dialed in with the sequence and what we're trying to do," Webb said following his last start. "It's been fun working with him, and the defense has played unbelievable. ... Balls that should be hits are not hits because they're doing an incredible job out there. Overall, it's been fun to be a part of. It's been a good stretch. Hopefully, keep rolling."

Webb is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA in two career appearances (both starts) against the Red Sox.

Boston will send righty Cooper Criswell (1-1, 2.38 ERA) to the mound Tuesday. He has seven strikeouts and two walks in 11 1/3 innings this season. Two of his three appearances have been starts.

Criswell has never pitched against San Francisco.

The Red Sox have won two in a row since they dropped the opening game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Boston won the rubber game of that series 5-4 on Sunday night.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Mike Tauchman hit a three-run homer against Chris Martin in the eighth inning, but Tyler O'Neill's bloop single drove in Jarren Duran with the game-winning run in the ninth.

Sunday's victory followed Boston's 17-0 win on Saturday.

"We played good baseball," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Two bloops and a homer -- that's what happened in the eighth inning, but overall a good win. We put some good at-bats and we won a series."

Boston outfielder Masataka Yoshida left Sunday's game with a hand injury. Cora said following the game that he was unsure if the injury will force Yoshida to miss any time.

The Red Sox will be getting some reinforcements Tuesday, as first baseman Garrett Cooper and second baseman Vaughn Grissom are set to join the team for the series against San Francisco. Boston acquired Cooper from the Cubs over the weekend, while Grissom was called up from Triple-A Worcester.

The Giants wrapped up a 10-game homestand with a 6-4 record following Sunday's 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh. San Francisco's Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning of that win.

Yastrzemski began the season 1-for-20, but hit .409 in 22 at-bats during the homestand. He had two home runs and eight RBIs in that span, and he raised his batting average from .121 to .236.

Keaton Winn held the Pirates to one run in six innings. The Giants' rotation has a 0.95 ERA over the past seven games, but San Francisco enters Tuesday's matchup with a 4.43 team ERA.

"We've been spotty," San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said. "I mean, you look at the stats across the board, whether it's pitching numbers or offensive numbers, it hasn't been great. But to sit here right at .500 or a game below (14-15), and we know there's a lot more in there -- it's not a horrible place to be."

