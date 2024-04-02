The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees share the best record in baseball with both teams at 5-0 entering Tuesday's play but with the Pirates idle, the Yankees will have the chance to be the first team to six wins. New York will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are reigning National League champions and will trot out their ace Zac Gallen to the mound. So can Gallen neutralize a dangerous Yankees lineup highlighted by Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and the red-hot Oswaldo Cabrera?

On Monday, McClure highlighted Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Story went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI, returning 13 points on DraftKings and 19.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is rostering Story again at $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. After beginning the season 1-for-13 over the first three games, Story collected his first multi-hit game on Sunday and then registered his first two RBI of the year on Monday in a 9-0 win over the Athletics.

Story missed 187 games the past two seasons but had his healthiest spring since joining the Red Sox and has set a goal of playing 155 games in 2024. Manager Alex Cora has already expressed a willingness to put Story in the lineup that often if he's healthy and at 31 he's a former two-time all-star that still possesses 30-30 potential.

McClure is also rostering Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. The eight-time All-Star is off to a sluggish 3-for-21 start to the 2024 MLB season but he has a stellar matchup on Tuesday against Padres righty Yu Darvish. Arenado is 8-for-20 with three home runs and nine RBI in his career against Darvish.

Just a couple of weeks shy of his 33rd birthday, Arenado is sitting on 325 home runs and 1,063 RBI for his career with 90 of those bombs and 301 driven in over his three years in St. Louis. He's been an All-Star in every season with the Cardinals and he's a safe bet to break out of this funk soon. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

