The 2024 MLB season continues on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a 6-2 start after getting their year started a little early with a two-game series against the Padres in South Korea. The Dodgers will be in action once again on Wednesday night and are expected to hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow for the third time already. Glasnow was an offseason trade addition and he's allowed only three earned runs over 11 innings in his first two starts in Dodger Blue.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Story went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, returning 17 points on DraftKings and 22 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is rostering Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. After debuting briefly in 2021 and then finishing sixth in NL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2022, Cruz was only able to play in nine games in 2023 after fracturing his left fibula in a home-plate collision against the White Sox last April.

However, the former consensus top-30 MLB prospect is healthy again in 2024 and he's off to a solid start this season. The rangy shortstop is slashing .316/.381/.474 with one home run, five runs scored and two RBI over his first five games and he's had a hit in all four of his starts.

McClure is also rostering Blue Jays outfielder George Springer at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Springer is only 3-for-22 to start the 2024 MLB season but he has already belted two home runs and scored five times. He's also coming off his first career 20-20 season and it's clear that his above-average foot speed has become an even bigger asset in a new era on the basepaths in MLB.

Now in his 11th major league season, the 34-year-old is a four-time all-star and has an .834 career OPS with 244 career home runs. He'll take on his former team the Houston Astros on Wednesday and they'll send lefty Cristian Javier to the mound. Springer's career OPS rises to .867 against left-handed pitching. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 3, 2024

