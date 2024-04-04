We're a week into the 2024 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players are dialing in their MLB DFS strategies. We've seen an added emphasis on baserunning with the MLB changing rules on how many times a pitcher can attempt a pickoff and expanding the size of the bases. Speed-power combinations are particularly coveted in the MLB DFS player pool but with most teams enjoying a day off on Thursday, options are limited.

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has managed a 20-20 campaign in each of the last five full MLB seasons and he will be in action against the Twins on Thursday. How much exposure should you have to Ramirez and who else should you target for your MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, April 4. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Now in his third season, Witt has already hit 52 home runs with 178 RBI and 81 stolen bases over his first 314 games in the big leagues and he's off to a scorching start in 2024.

Witt is 10-for-25 with seven extra-base hits over his first six games of the season and he'll take on a struggling White Sox squad that is already 1-4 with a -11 run differential this season. Expected Chicago starter Mike Soroka gave up seven hits and four earned runs over five innings in his first start and he has only pitched 32 1/3 innings over the last three years.

McClure is also rostering White Sox outfielder Luis Robert at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Robert is coming off a career-high 38 home runs in 2023 with 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He's already hit two home runs this season and has an .886 OPS.

One of the premier talents in the game, Robert is coming off a season where he piled up 75 extra-base hits, made his first All-Star team, finished 12th in AL MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger. Robert's nine career home runs against the Royals are the most against any team he's faced, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups on Thursday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 4, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.