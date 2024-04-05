The 2024 MLB season is in full swing, and 26 of the league's 30 teams will be in action on Friday to form a loaded MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Pittsburgh is off to a blistering 6-1 start this season, scoring at least six runs in each of its six victories. Center fielder Michael Taylor is batting .480 with six RBI, while left fielder Bryan Reynolds is hitting .323 with one home run and nine RBI. They have been one of the top MLB DFS stacks so far this season, but should you include them in your MLB DFS lineups on Friday?

Later in the day, the Rangers and Astros will square off in an in-state showdown at Globe Life Field. There are stars on both rosters, but picking the right ones will be crucial when you build your MLB DFS strategy for the main slate. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and one run scored, returning 12 points on DraftKings and 15.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The veteran is showing no signs of slowing down in 2024, batting .345 with three home runs and three RBI already this season. Those three homers have come in his last four games, including one in each of his last two outings.

Altuve has been lighting up the Rangers throughout his career, hitting .303 with 19 homers, 52 RBI and 79 runs scored in 94 road games at Texas. The Astros have won eight straight games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, so Altuve will be very confident entering this contest. He is facing young pitcher Cody Bradford, who went 4-3 with a mediocre 5.30 ERA across 20 total appearances last season.

McClure is also rostering White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn at $3,800 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. Vaughn was one of the only bright spots for Chicago in its 10-1 loss to Kansas City on Thursday, as he had two hits and drove in the lone run. It was the first multi-hit game of the season for the 26-year-old, who is batting .250 through his first six games.

He has consistently rewarded his DFS owners with power and a solid batting average over the last two years, hitting 17 homers in 2022 before increasing that number to 21 last year. Vaughn is still in search of his first long ball this season, but history suggests it will happen sooner rather than later. He draws a favorable matchup against Royals starter Brady Singer, who went 8-11 with a 5.52 ERA in 29 starts last year. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 5, 2024

