The Milwaukee Brewers improved to 5-1 with a walk-off win over the Mariners on Friday, with multiple players from their lineup delivering in MLB DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Left fielder Christian Yelich homered for the third time this season, while catcher Willy Adames hit his first long ball of the season. Rookie designated hitter Oliver Dunn has been an early breakout pick in MLB DFS lineups, batting .313 with a home run and three BRI through his first four games. Should you include any of them in your MLB DFS strategy for Saturday's main slate?

There are plenty of stars in Saturday night's MLB DFS player pool, with teams like the Astros, Rangers, Braves and Padres in action.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Nola allowed two hits and four walks across 5.2 scoreless innings against the Nationals, returning 21.2 points on DraftKings and 35 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $4,700 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Houston is seeking revenge on Saturday after falling to Texas in a blowout to open the series on Friday night. Bregman went hitless at the plate, but he reached safely in five of his first seven games of the season, along with racking up four walks in those contests.

He hit .262 with 25 home runs and 98 RBI last season before hitting four homers across 11 postseason games. Bregman has a favorable matchup against Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray, who went 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA last season. Gray is coming off a brutal performance against the Cubs, allowing five earned runs on seven hits while failing to make it through four innings.

McClure is stacking Bregman with Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Tucker was also held hitless in Friday's series-opener, but he has already recorded four multi-hit games this season. He had two homers and drove in four runs against the Blue Jays on Monday, and he has walked three times in his last five games.

Tucker is coming off an impressive 2023 campaign, hitting .284 with 29 home runs, 112 RBI and 30 stolen bases. He can impact MLB DFS lineups in a variety of ways, and his solid batting average makes him a consistent performer who also has a high ceiling. Tucker has a .312 batting average with 12 homers and 39 RBI in 62 games against the Rangers during his career. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

