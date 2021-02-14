Spring training is a few days away and only 15 of our top 60 free agents remain unsigned, including only one of the top 25. Here is our look at Jackie Bradley Jr.'s market and here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Yankees in talks with Wilson

Justin Wilson NYM • RP • 38 ERA 3.66 WHIP 1.37 IP 19.2 BB 9 K 23 View Profile

The Yankees are in "serious" talks with free-agent lefty reliever Justin Wilson, according to MLB reporter Robert Murray. Mike Puma of the New York Post adds the Mets reached out to Wilson about a reunion in recent days and indications are he would prefer to remain with the club. Our R.J. Anderson did not rank Wilson among his top 60 free agents.

Wilson, 33, spent 2019-20 with the Mets and 2015 with the Yankees. The Yankees got him from the Pirates for Francisco Cervelli, then sent him to the Tigers in the trade that netted Chad Green. Wilson's fastball still sits in the mid-90s and he has been effective against right-handed batter throughout his career, so he's more than a left-on-left specialist.

Mets grab pair of arms

The Mets have signed right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery, the club announced Sunday. Both are minor-league deals with invitations to big-league camp.

Hunter, 34, appeared in 24 games for the Phillies last season, pitching to a 4.01 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.

Montgomery, 31, pitched to a 4.95 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 96 1/3 innings in 2019-20 with the Royals and Cubs. He has a career 3.16 ERA as a reliever and it's 4.19 as a starter.

Both should have a real shot at joining the bullpen to start the season and add depth.

Cubs want lefty-hitting infielder

The Cubs are seeking a left-handed hitting infielder to use as a platoon option at second base, reports Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Chicago is set to use the righty-hitting Nico Hoerner and David Bote at second, with fellow righty hitter Matt Duffy on a minor-league contract. Ian Happ, a switch-hitter, is a full-time outfielder these days.

Free agency is short on quality lefty hitting infielders at this point. Brad Miller is our only unsigned top 60 free agent who fits the profile and he's said to be nearing a deal with the Phillies. Other free-agent options include Eric Sogard, former Cubs Jason Kipnis and Daniel Descalso, and maybe Travis Shaw. Joe Panik would've fit, though he recently signed with the Blue Jays.

Dodgers complete two minor trades

Prior to re-signing Justin Turner, the Dodgers completed a pair of minor trades with the Athletics and Marlins to unclutter their 40-man roster and bolster their minor-league depth. Here are the two trades, which have since been announced by all teams:



Players Dodgers get IF Sheldon Neuse, RHP Gus Varland Athletics get LHP Adam Kolarek, OF Cody Thomas

Players Dodgers get LHP Alex Vesia, RHP Kyle Hurt Marlins get RHP Dylan Floro

Kolarek and Floro were solid middle relief options for Los Angeles the last few years and they will step right into the bullpen with their new clubs. MLB.com ranks Thomas the No. 20 prospect in Oakland's system and Neuse the No. 13 prospect in the Dodgers' system. Vesia, Hurt, and Varland are unranked. Neuse and Vesia each have a little MLB time. Hurt was a fifth-round pick in 2020.