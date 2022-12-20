The 2022-23 MLB offseason continues apace, and that means so, too, do the rumors. Speaking of which, we're here for your daily roundup of rumors. Tuesday's supply can be found below, where demons live.

Mets interested in Hendriks

Liam Hendriks CHW • RP • #31 ERA 2.81 K/9 13.3 WHIP 1.04 S 37 BS 4 View Profile

The Mets, already so active this winter, may have designs on a trade for White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, Michael Mayer reports and Jon Heyman confirms. Hendriks, who turns 34 in February, is coming off a 2022 season in which he logged 37 saves and pitched to a 2.81 ERA. Since the start of the 2019 season, the three-time All-Star has a 2.26 ERA and a 7.64 K/BB ratio across 239 innings. He's under contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. The Mets already have a lockdown closer in Edwin Díaz, and the addition of Hendriks via trade would give them another high-leverage option from the right side. Whether the White Sox, who hope to return to contention in 2023, would be willing to part with Hendriks is another matter.

Padres add Carpenter

Matt Carpenter NYY • DH • #24 BA 0.305 R 28 HR 15 RBI 37 SB 0 View Profile

The Padres have, according to multiple reports, agreed to a deal with free-agent lefty power hitter Matt Carpenter. Ken Rosenthal reports that the contract will pay Carpenter a guaranteed $12 million and that the total value of the deal could increase to $21 million if Carpenter exercises a player option for 2024.

Carpenter, 37, is a three-time All-Star with more than 500 career extra-base hits. After making some changes to his swing, he revived his career with the Yankees last season. In 47 games, he had a 1.138 OPS and 15 home runs, and he would've added to that home run total had he not suffered a foot fracture in the second half. With the Padres, Carpenter figures to be the primary DH, but could easily fill in around the horn.

Multiple teams eyeing Conforto

Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto is a free agent after missing the entire 2022 season to recover from winter shoulder surgery in 2021. The 29-year-old lefty slugger has a career slash line of .255/.356/.468 (124 OPS+) with a career-best 33 home runs in 2019. Given his past ceiling as a slugger, he makes for an interesting reclamation project, and, not surprisingly, multiple teams have some level of interest. Speaking of which, Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers, Mets, and Blue Jays are among the possible landing spots for Conforto. However, Rosenthal adds that concerns about that surgically repaired shoulder remain.

Orioles' Mateo garnering trade interest

Jorge Mateo BAL • SS • #3 BA 0.221 R 63 HR 13 RBI 50 SB 35 View Profile

With all the big free-agent shortstops spoken for, the Orioles may be looking to fill the vacuum by trading Jorge Mateo. Mateo, 27, has a meager career OPS+ of 80, but he's a strong defender at the position. Elite prospect Gunnar Henderson has the lock on the position in Baltimore, so the O's may be looking to see what they can get for Mateo. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Twins, Braves, Red Sox, and Dodgers -- the teams who lost those aforementioned big free-agent shortstops -- may be potential trading partners.

Marlins may be in on Cueto

Johnny Cueto CHW • SP • #47 ERA 3.35 WHIP 1.23 IP 158.1 BB 33 K 102 View Profile

If general expectations are met, then the Marlins will trade from their surfeit of starting pitcher in order to help what's been a lackluster offense for multiple seasons. And if that comes to pass, then, as Jon Morosi reports, Miami may turn to veteran righty Johnny Cueto to fill any subsequent rotation vacancy.

Cueto, who turns 37 in February, is coming off a nifty renaissance season for the White Sox. In 24 starts and one relief appearance for Chicago, he put up an ERA+ of 118 with just 31 intentional walks in 158 1/3 innings.

Royals add Lyles, considering Greinke reunion

Jordan Lyles BAL • SP • #28 ERA 4.42 WHIP 1.39 IP 179 BB 52 K 144 View Profile

According to multiple reports, the Royals have agreed to terms with veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles, 32, to step into their rotation. Mark Feinsand has the free-agent deal at $17 million over two years. Lyles for his career has a 5.10 ERA and 2.29 K/BB ratio across parts of 12 MLB seasons. He's never before pitched for the Royals, although everyone agrees it feels like he should have.

Speaking of the KC rotation, the Royals may be looking to run it back with Zack Greinke, Jon Heyman reports. The 39-year-old right-hander and possible future Hall of Famer spent last season with the Royals and put up a solid 3.68 ERA over 26 starts. Greinke was originally drafted by the Royals in 2002 and spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with them.