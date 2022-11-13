The 2022-23 MLB offseason is only a week old and we've already seen several notable free agent signings, particularly among top relievers. Here are the important offseason dates you need to know as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Plus, Sunday's hot stove rumors:

Phillies interested in Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts BOS • SS • #2 BA 0.307 R 84 HR 15 RBI 73 SB 8 View Profile

The Phillies have "real interest" in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, reports the New York Post. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knows Bogaerts from his time with the Red Sox and it was Dombrowski who signed Bogaerts to a six-year, $120 million extension in April 2019. Bogaerts opted out of the final three years of that contract this offseason.

Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott finished the regular season strong for the Phillies and he took impressive at-bats in the postseason. That said, there's some thought Stott is a second baseman long-term. After declining Jean Segura's $17 million club option, the Phillies could shift Stott to second and sign a top free agent shortstop, Bogaerts or otherwise. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Bogaerts the fifth-best free agent available.

Red Sox interested in Reynolds, D-Backs outfielders

Bryan Reynolds PIT • CF • #10 BA 0.262 R 74 HR 27 RBI 62 SB 7 View Profile

According to the Boston Globe, the Red Sox are among the many teams to show interest in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, and they've also expressed interest in various Diamondbacks outfielders. The D-Backs are loaded with young MLB-ready outfielders, almost all of whom hit left-handed. Arizona figures to trade from that depth to address other roster needs.

Boston's current outfield includes Enrique Hernández, Rob Refsnyder, and Alex Verdugo and is clearly lacking. The Pirates have a high asking price for Reynolds, understandably, and the D-Backs are said to want major league players for their young outfielders. Not prospects. To get Reynolds or a D-Backs outfielder, the Red Sox will have to win a bidding war. There is plenty of interest.

Braves re-sign Chavez

Jesse Chavez ATL • RP • #60 ERA 3.76 WHIP 1.31 IP 69.1 BB 20 K 74 View Profile

The ageless Jesse Chavez has signed on for another season with the Braves. Chavez, now 39, has agreed to a minor league contract that will pay him $1.2 million at the MLB level, according to The Athletic. Next season with be Chavez's 16th in the big leagues. He started 2022 with the Cubs and changed teams three times over the summer:

April 21: Traded to the Braves for Sean Newcomb.

Traded to the Braves for Sean Newcomb. Aug. 2: Traded to the Angels in the Raisel Iglesias deal.

Traded to the Angels in the Raisel Iglesias deal. Aug. 30: Claimed off waivers by the Braves.

Chavez was also part of Atlanta's championship team in 2021 and he even made a start (as an opener) in the NLCS. The rubber-armed righty has a 3.65 ERA in 293 1/3 innings dating back to 2018. You can't expect any better from the last guy in the bullpen.