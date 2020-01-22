MLB rumors: Phillies sign four veterans, including Neil Walker and Francisco Liriano; Yankees add reliever

The Hall of Fame announcement is now in the rearview mirror, so until spring training starts, the focus returns to the remaining player movement this offseason. The biggest free agents left are outfielders Nicholas Castellanos and Yasiel Puig. Trade rumors involving the Cubs (namely Kris Bryant, if his grievance is ever ruled upon) and the Rockies (Nolan Arenado) persist but there hasn't really been great movement on either front, even with Josh Donaldson officially off the market after signing with the Twins.

Let's take a look at the latest movement on the MLB hot stove.

Phillies sign four veterans

The Phillies were busy the past few days locking up veterans on the cheap in order to hopefully fill some needs.

They signed infielder Neil Walker to a minor-league deal. Walker hit .261/.344/.395 (98 OPS+) for the Marlins last season. He's likely competing with Josh Harrison as a utility backup option and could be used to spell Rhys Hoskins at first and/or Jean Segura at second.

They also agreed to sign another former Pittsburgh Pirate in left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano. Liriano, 36, was 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 63 strikeouts against 35 walks in 70 innings for the Pirates last season. He could be used as a spot starter -- the Phillies have an all-righty rotation as things stand -- but the more likely role is Liriano coming out of the bullpen.

The Phillies also added relievers Bud Norris and Drew Storen. Storen hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017. After recovering from Tommy John surgery last season, he had a 7.84 ERA in 10 1/3 innings in Double-A in the Royals system.

Norris was released from the Blue Jays' organization last April. In 2018, he was productive for the Cardinals, pitching to a 3.59 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings.

Every single player here is a bit of a lottery ticket. The Phillies didn't spend much, and they're hoping one ore more of these pieces can stick on the roster and help them in a competitive NL East.

Yankees add reliever

The Yankees have signed left-handed reliever Luis Avilan to a minor-league deal, according to Jon Heyman. Avilan pitched to a 5.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP last season for the Mets. He was productive in 2018 for both the White Sox and Phillies, though, and turned 30 last July. With how volatile relievers are, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Yankees squeeze some value out of him this season. Like we mentioned with the Phillies above, Avilan is a total lottery ticket.

Mets have their new manager

The Mets have picked Luis Rojas as their new manager less than a week after Carlos Beltran stepped down in light of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Full story here on Rojas.