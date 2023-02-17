Spring training camps have opened across Florida and Arizona, but that doesn't mean Major League Baseball's teams are finished with rumors or transactions. Indeed, CBS Sports will be tracking all of Friday's news, notes, and moves in the space below. Keep it here throughout the day for the latest.

Yankees unlikely to trade for starter

The Yankees suffered a loss to their projected rotation earlier this week when it was announced that veteran right-hander Frankie Montas will miss most of, if not the entire campaign because of shoulder surgery. Even so, the Yankees are not expected to make a trade to replace Montas in their starting five, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Martino notes that a source told him the Yankees plan to lean on internal options like Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt. The Yankees did inquire about veteran righty Carlos Carrasco back in December, when it appeared that Carlos Correa would be signing with the Mets, but Martino's sources believe Carrasco was removed from the trade block even before that inquiry. In other words, there's no reason to believe those talks went far, or will be rekindled.

Our own Mike Axisa profiled Germán and Schmidt (among other Yankees options) on Thursday. Here's part of what he wrote:

This is almost certainly how the Yankees will replace Montas, at least initially. Germán has made 70 starts in parts of five seasons with the Yankees, including 14 starts with a 3.69 ERA and 1.16 WHIP last season. He is inconsistent -- Germán has stretches where he'll dominate for 8-10 starts and then get hammered for 8-10 starts -- though he generally settles in at league average, and league average performance from the sixth guy on the rotation depth chart is pretty good. Schmidt, who turns 27 next week, has been an up-and-down (mostly down) depth arm the last three years and has mostly pitched in relief in the majors. There are questions about whether Schmidt can start at the next level given his iffy fastball command and tendency to lean heavily on his breaking ball, but he is a former first-round pick and is at the point in his career where the Yankees need to figure out what they have in him. The Montas injury clears a rotation spot for Schmidt, if the Yankees want.

As Axisa pointed out, the free-agent market won't offer the Yankees much help. The top projected starters are Mike Minor, Michael Pineda, and Dylan Bundy. None of the three are expected to clear one Win Above Replacement.

Phillies extend Alvarado

For the second time this spring, the Phillies have reached a contract extension with a veteran reliever. Initially, it was Seranthony Domínguez, now Dave Dombrowski and Sam Fuld have locked in lefty José Alvarado.

Alvarado will make $18.55 million over two years, beginning in 2024, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The Phillies will hold a club option on his services for the 2026 season worth an additional $9 million. That option has a $500,000 buyout. (The extra $50,000 stems from a signing bonus.) In other words, Alvarado could make more than $27 million over the course of the contract, should the Phillies exercise said option.

Alvarado, who would've been a free agent after the upcoming season, has posted a 3.71 ERA (112 ERA+) and a 2.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in two years with the Phillies. He had previously pitched in four years as part of the Rays.

Phillies, Nola talking extension

With Domínguez and Alvarado now locked up, the Phillies have turned their attention to co-ace Aaron Nola. Nola and the Phillies have exchanged contract extension proposals, reports The Athletic. The veteran right-hander will be a free agent after the 2023 season and has set an Opening Day deadline for an extension. Here's what Nola told The Athletic:

"I don't know (if we'll reach a deal)," Nola said. "I guess we'll see. My reps are handling everything right now. I'm just focused on keeping my body healthy. Figuring out this pitch clock. That's where my focus is, to be honest with you."

Nola, 30 in June, was one of 10 extension candidates we highlighted last month. Given his career to date, he is well-positioned to command a contract similar to Carlos Rodón's deal with the Yankees (six years and $162 million). Nola could seek even more given his track record as one of the game's true workhorses: he threw 205 innings with a 3.25 ERA in 2022, and was fourth among pitchers in WAR.