New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome throwing shoulder, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday at spring training. According to Boone, Montas' rotator cuff did not require repair. He's still not expected to resume his throwing program until May, suggesting he could be in line to pitch for the Yankees at some point during the second half. Previously, there had been concerns that Montas would miss the entire season in what will serve as his walk year.

"Everything went according to plan," Boone told reporters, including the Associated Press. "We're day one out of surgery, so we have a long way to go from there. We're hopeful at some point he can get back but I don't want to best case, worst case."

Montas dealt with shoulder inflammation earlier in the offseason leading up to the start of his throwing program late last month, and he was unable to progress as hoped.

The 29-year-old Montas was acquired from the Oakland A's as part of a six-player trade that was finalized leading up to last year's deadline. Montas struggled across eight starts with the Yankees in 2022 and worked only one inning in the postseason. Prior to that, however, he enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign with the A's in which he finished sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting. Montas and the Yankees recently settled on a $7.5 million contract for the upcoming season. He's slated for free agency this winter.

While the loss of Montas is a blow in terms of depth, it's possible that he would've began the season pitching in relief. Right now, that rotation figures to include Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, and Domingo Germán.