This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.



All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Baltimore Orioles -110 Bet Now

The Pick: Orioles (-105)

Key Trend: The Orioles are 5-0 in their last five games.

The Orioles continue to have a great first half of the 2023 season. The Orioles only trail the Rays by four games for the division lead and I'm expecting them to keep their winning ways alive against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Orioles have had an abundance of success against their AL East rivals thus far this season. Baltimore has racked up a 4-0 record against Toronto, including recording a convincing 11-6 win on Tuesday. They've managed to outscore the Blue Jays 31-16 in those four contests. Baltimore has scored the seventh-most runs (324) in the majors and have scored at least six runs in four of its last five games, so the offense has been there.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios has had his fair share of struggles on the road this season. The veteran right-hander has just a 3-3 record to go along with a 4.40 ERA in eight road starts in 2023. Berrios also hasn't received a ton of run support, as the Blue Jays have scored three or fewer runs in each of his last three starts. Look for the red-hot Orioles offense to stay hot against the Blue Jays in this spot.

💰 More Picks

USATSI

Yankees at Mets, 7:10 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Under 7.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 7.5 (-105) -- Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander should definitely allow the under to cash in this spot.

Cole has racked up a stellar 7-1 record to go along with a 2.84 ERA. In fact, the Yankees right-hander has surrendered two earned runs or less in all but three of his starts this season. Cole has yielded just three earned runs over his last two starts, including holding the Dodgers to just one run across six innings. He's also yet to lose a road start on the season.

Meanwhile, Verlander hasn't exactly had the stellar start that many expected in his Mets tenure. The Mets right-hander does have a 4.85 ERA on the season -- but he's also had a handful of phenomenal outings as well. Verlander has given up just one earned run and five or fewer hits in three of his last six starts. It also helps that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is currently out of the lineup with a toe injury, so their lineup won't be quite as lethal as it normally is.

Key Trend: The under is 6-2 in the Mets last eight home games.

Nationals at Astros, 8:10 p.m. | TV: ESPN+

The Pick: Framber Valdez Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) -- The Nationals are one of the league's more disclipined teams at the plate. However, considering how electric Framber Valdez can be on the bump, I'm still comfortable taking his strikeouts prop in this spot.

Valdez may have a 6-5 record on the year, but he's still held opponents in check to the tune of a 2.36 ERA. On top of that, his strikeout numbers have been very strong. Valdez has tallied at least seven strikeouts in five of his last seven starts, including in three of his last five outings. In addition, the Astros left-hander has recorded at least seven punch-outs in each of his last four starts.

Key Trend: Valdez has registered at least seven strikeouts in five of his last seven starts