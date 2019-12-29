NBA DFS: LeBron James and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Dec. 29, 2019

Sunday's NBA DFS player pool is stocked with a handful of teams and plenty of superstar talent. The NBA's leading scorer takes the floor at 8 p.m. ET, as James Harden, who's averaging 38.1 points per game, and the visiting Houston Rockets take on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets are also getting fine performances from Russell Westbrook, who's averaging 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Another game of NBA DFS interest Sunday sees Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Buddy Hield and the visiting Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET. Don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday, you need to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Sunday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

James Harden ($11,500 on FanDuel, $10,700 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,800 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings)



Luka Doncic ($10,600 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,000 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings)



Russell Westbrook ($9,600 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James ($10,000 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings). James battled through nagging groin and rib injuries all week, recording 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a Christmas Day loss to the Clippers and then 21 points, seven rebounds and 16 assists in a Saturday win against the Trail Blazers. The 16 dimes were the best single-game mark for James since he dealt 16 against the Mavericks on Nov. 1, and he leads the NBA in assists with 10.8 per game.

James' 25.5 points per game ranks in the top 10 in the NBA, and he is also giving the Lakers 7.5 rebounds per outing while playing 35 minutes per night. James and the Lakers get the Mavericks on Sunday, a team that gave up 121 points in their last outing. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Sunday also includes rostering New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball ($5,000 on FanDuel, $5,400 on DraftKings). Ball went for 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes Saturday against the Pacers. That comes on the heels of his 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Ball is a solid ball-handler for the Pelicans, as he is averaging 5.1 assists per game to go with his 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing this season. Ball and the Pelicans get the Rockets at home Sunday, a team he scorched for 18 points and 10 assists on earlier this season. The Rockets are also giving up 113.9 points per game this season, which ranks 23rd in the NBA. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.