NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Dec. 28, 2019

The 2019-20 NBA season has provided plenty of intense action already, and Saturday's NBA schedule puts 28 of the 30 teams in the league in action. NBA daily Fantasy players will have a particularly keen eye on the seven games with totals of 220 or higher. And with hundreds of thousands on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on DraftKings, the optimal NBA DFS picks could lead to a huge return on investment.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are sure to be among popular (albeit expensive) NBA DFS stacks with the Rockets favored by nine and the total at 232.5 as they take on the Nets. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal has scored 30 points or more in four of his last six games, and his Wizards will take on the struggling Knicks in a game where the total is a whopping 228 on Saturday. Before locking in your NBA DFS lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Saturday, you need to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Saturday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Luka Doncic ($10,600 on FanDuel, $11,700 on DraftKings)



Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400 on FanDuel, $11,400 on DraftKings)



James Harden ($11,700 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings)



Karl Anthony-Towns ($10,300 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,800 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday, McClure is high on Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($10,600 on FanDuel, $11,700 on DraftKings). Doncic received recent comparisons to Magic Johnson from Spurs head coach Greg Popovich and his numbers certainly look Magic-esque.

The second-year international star is averaging 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game and he got right back into the swing of multi-category production after missing four games with an ankle injury, posting 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on Thursday. Doncic has eight triple-doubles this season and has a sensational matchup against the Warriors on Saturday with the Mavericks favored by 11.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Saturday includes rostering Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish ($4,000 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings), who should play a significant role in the Atlanta offense with Trae Young (ankle) out. The rookie out of Duke has had a tough start to his NBA career, shooting just 32.8 percent from the floor thus far.

However, he's scored in double-figures six times so far this month and had 16 points and five rebounds the last time he played the Bulls on Dec. 11. Reddish has played at least 23 minutes in each of his last 12 games and those minutes should be of use considering his price point as he takes on the Bulls on Saturday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.