Donovan Mitchell has enjoyed a fantastic first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he has missed the last two games with a right leg injury. He is listed as questionable for tonight's game against Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs, but if he can't go, Caris LeVert will start in his place for a third consecutive game. The choice that Fantasy players must make is if the two hold similar value when it comes to playing either in NBA DFS lineups.

LeVert has scored 22 points in each of his last two starts, with 10 total assists as well as rebounds. Another Cavaliers name that is back in the NBA DFS player pool is center Jarrett Allen, who has played in three games since missing five with a back injury, and has averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during that stretch. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, he highlighted Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bogdanovic scored 28 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists to return 47.75 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, December 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is listed at $12,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Doncic missed the Mavericks' last game against the Bulls with a quad injury, but he is listed as probable for Monday's matchup with Oklahoma City. In the five games preceding his missed start, he averaged 30.6 points, 9.6 assists, seven rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

When Dallas played the Thunder earlier this season, Doncic scored 31 points and had 16 rebounds with 10 assists. Over his last five starts, Doncic also hit 42.3% of his three-point attempts. In Oklahoma City's last game against a Mitchell-less Cavs on Saturday, the Thunder still allowed Cleveland to hit 37.5% of its three-pointers.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson ($5,200 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Anderson has started in four of the five games that Karl-Anthony Towns has missed since picking up a calf injury that will keep him out until January. In Minnesota's last game on Saturday against Portland, Anderson scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists.

Anderson has started six games overall this season, and has averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in those opportunities. His shooting efficiency as a starter is significantly higher, as he hits 56.8% of his attempts, compared to 47.5% as a reserve. Minnesota plays at Portland again on Monday, and in road games this season, Anderson's usage rate has been 15.2%, up over the 11.5% he's held at home.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, December 12

