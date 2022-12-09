The Atlanta Hawks are coming off of one of their worst losses of the season and return to action on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Besides just losing a game to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Atlanta also lost Dejounte Murray to an ankle injury three minutes into the game. Without Murray, what is Trae Young's Fantasy potential and who could replace Murray's production for NBA DFS lineups?

Atlanta was already without John Collins (out; ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (questionable; hip), so an extended role for a player like Aaron Holiday could prove to be impactful for Fantasy rosters. Another player that could represent high upside in the NBA DFS player pool is Brooklyn's Seth Curry, who came back from an ankle injury to score 20 points against Charlotte on Wednesday. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Thursday, he highlighted Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: The reigning two-time MVP scored 33 points to go with ten rebounds and nine assists to return 60 points on DraftKings and 55.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, December 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nets forward Kevin Durant, who is listed at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Durant scored 29 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in his last start on Wednesday against the Hornets. He has scored at least 30 points in five of his last 10 games, including a 45-point performance against Orlando on November 28.

Brooklyn takes on Atlanta for the first time this season, but Durant could be one of Friday's easiest NBA DFS selections. Not only are the Hawks dealing with numerous key injuries, but in three games against Atlanta last season, Durant averaged 39.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. In home games this season, Durant has shot 57.4% from the field and scored 31.2 points per start at the Barclays Center.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma ($8,100 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Kuzma scored 21 points with five rebounds in his last start against the Bulls on Wednesday. Over his last five games, he has averaged 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists.

Washington visits the Indiana Pacers, who are playing in their first home game since completing a seven-game road trip in which they lost five of those matchups. Additionally, Friday will be the first of a back-to-back set of games for Indiana, and there could be a degree of mental and emotional fatigue at play. This will be Kuzma's first game against the Pacers this season, but last year, he averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in four games against Indiana.

