It's been a miserable season for the Detroit Pistons, and it's been an incredibly frustrating one for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams have struggled throughout the year, but for Detroit, the pitfalls were more expected due to a young team and rebuilding culture. The Grizzlies, however, were coming off finishing second in the West during the regular season, but they have dealt with a rash of injuries, including to staples of NBA DFS lineups, like Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (back) and Marcus Smart (finger), who all remain out on Monday.

On Wednesday (when McClure last made picks), McClure highlighted Hawks guard Dejounte Murray as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Murray had 30 points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks, returning 53.75 points on DraftKings and 55.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 1

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Williamson had 25 points and nine rebounds in a 104-92 loss against the Celtics, who have the best record in the league and one of the best defenses. Even with a tough matchup, Williamson shot 52.9% (9 of 17) from the field to reach at least 25 points for the fourth straight game. Williamson is averaging 22.8 points per game this season, including 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last four contests.

Brandon Ingram (knee) is out for his sixth straight game as Williamson has needed to take on an expanded role since his injury. Williamson leads the team in scoring with Ingram (20.9 ppg) closely behind. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has taken advantage of his increased opportunities for daily Fantasy basketball players. The Pelicans play the Suns and Williamson has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four matchups against Phoenix. Williamson has made at least 11 field goals in each of his last four games against the Suns, shooting 71.4% over that stretch.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets power forward/center Trendon Watford ($3,600 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel). Watford, who was unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft and is in his second NBA season, has played at least 19 minutes in four straight games compared to playing just 12 minutes per game on the season. He's averaged 14.3 points per game over that span, including 15 points and eight rebounds against the Lakers on Sunday.

The Nets play the Pacers, who play at the fastest pace in the league. Indiana's ability to run the floor often forces its opponent to play at a quicker pace as well. The Nets play at the 23rd fastest pace in the league, but more possessions typically translate into better scoring outputs for NBA DFS lineups. Watford is still priced as one of the cheapest options in the NBA DFS player pool despite his drastic increase in usage and production as of late, making him a strong asset for NBA DFS lineups at his price point. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 1

