The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers combined for 295 total points in a 150-145 victory for L.A. on Sunday. While the Lakers have Monday night to rest and recover, the same can't be said for the Pacers as they prepare for their second game in as many days at Crypto.com Arena, this time taking on the Clippers. The Pacers play at the second-fastest pace in the NBA, but even though they are used to high-scoring track meets, will their top options in the NBA DFS player pool such as Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam show signs of fatigue on Monday?

The Clippers also played Sunday and fell to the 76ers 121-107. This matchup has popular NBA DFS picks on both sides with the Clippers trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden often used in NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. How should both teams' Sunday performances affect your NBA DFS strategy on Monday with an 11-game slate for daily Fantasy basketball players to form NBA DFS lineups from?

On Thursday, De'Aaron Fox had 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, six steals and a block, returning 53.75 points on DraftKings and 56.5 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 25

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, who is listed at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. DeRozan had 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists in a Saturday loss to the Celtics. Boston has the fifth-best scoring defense as DeRozan has proven he can put up huge performances against any team in the league. The 15-year veteran is averaging 23.2 points per game and has scored at least 28 points in two of his last three contests.

The Bulls continue to rely heavily on DeRozan for scoring as they've battled injuries all season. He's led the Bulls in scoring in four of their last six games, including posting 46 points against the Pacers on March 13. On Monday, Chicago plays the Wizards, who are allowing the most points in the league (123.7 ppg) while surrendering the highest opponent shooting percentage (49.9%). DeRozan averaged 29.3 points in three matchups against Washington last season, including scoring at least 27 points in all three. McClure expects similar success on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks guard Miles McBride ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel). Luckily for McBride, this isn't the second half of a back-to-back for New York after the 23-year-old played all 48 minutes against the Nets on Saturday. There's a good reason why McBride never left the floor as he scored 26 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers, in a 105-93 victory. Earlier in the week, McBride had 29 points over 47 minutes in a 119-112 victory over the Warriors.

McBride has needed to play more lately with OG Anunoby (elbow) out again. Anunoby missed about six weeks and then returned to play three games before re-aggravating the injury. Monday will be his fourth straight missed game, but it's allowed McBride to shine. The third-year guard is still being priced as a reserve receiving limited minutes, meanwhile, he's played at least 44 minutes in three straight games. McBride is a great option at his price point against the Pistons, who have the worst NBA record and are allowing the fifth-most points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 25

