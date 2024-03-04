Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is cementing his status as one of the top scorers in the NBA. He's no longer just putting up numbers for a struggling franchise as the Thunder have the best record in the league, led by Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.2 points, which ranks second in the NBA. He's scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, including 35 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks in a Sunday win over the Suns. Should daily Fantasy basketball players spend up to include Gilgeous-Alexander in NBA DFS picks against LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday?

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Nets forward Cameron Johnson as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Johnson had 29 points, four assists and two steals, returning 42.75 points on DraftKings and 40.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, March 4

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Jazz guard Collin Sexton, who is listed at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Sexton had 18 points and five assists over 31 minutes in a Saturday loss to the Heat. Even while averaging just 24.9 minutes this season, Sexton is second on the team in scoring at 17.9 ppg as Utah will need even more offense from him with leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (quad) out tonight. The Jazz are also without center Walker Kessler (foot), which could give Sexton more minutes with smaller lineups on Monday.

Sexton is averaging 21.2 ppg over Utah's last six contests, and on Monday, the Jazz play the Wizards, who have the worst scoring defense (124.6 ppg) in the NBA. Opposing teams are shooting 50.2% against Washington, which is also allowing the most assists in the league. Sexton is also averaging six assists over his last six games with Utah allowing him to create more for himself and others lately. Sexton has played at least 30 minutes in back-to-back games, and a matchup against the worst defense in the NBA with Utah battling injuries could be the recipe for a huge game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Wizards forward/center Kyle Kuzma ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Kuzma had 32 points and seven rebounds in a 140-115 loss to the Clippers on Friday. He is averaging 26.5 points per game over his last four contests and is averaging 22.2 ppg this season.

The Utah defense hasn't performed much better than Washington's with the Jazz allowing the fifth-most points (120.5 ppg) in the NBA. Injuries to Markkanen and Kessler significantly weaken Utah's interior defense, which Kuzma could exploit with his 6-foot-9 frame. Kuzma is averaging 20 field-goal attempts per game over his last four contests, so he'll have plenty of freedom to score for a Washington offense that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA. The Jazz play at the ninth-fastest pace as this matchup has the highest over/under on Monday at 240.5 points, so McClure plans to heavily utilize this matchup in his NBA DFS strategy. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, March 4

