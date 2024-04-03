Two of the top teams in the NBA will square off on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both rosters are stacked with players who have been pivotal in NBA DFS lineups this season, including Boston's top three scorers who are all averaging more than 20 points per game. Power forward Jayson Tatum has scored at least 23 points in his last 11 outings, posting three double-doubles during that stretch. Should you include him as the most expensive player in your NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday?

The Thunder will be without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadricep) for Wednesday's showdown, so they will rely heavily on Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey. They will also need some increased production from other players on their roster, but which ones should you snag from the NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Lakers forward LeBron James as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: James had 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds, returning 41.5 points on DraftKings and 40.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 3

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic, who is listed at $3,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. The 21-year-old rookie made his NBA debut on March 23, grabbing one rebound in three minutes of action. He played less than 10 minutes in his following three games, but his minutes have increased drastically over the last two games.

Vukcevic had three points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes against Miami on Sunday before playing 31 minutes against Milwaukee on Tuesday. He took full advantage of the opportunity, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal against the Bucks. Vukcevic could draw the first start of his career on Wednesday if Kyle Kuzma (heel), Marvin Bagley III (knee) or Richaun Holmes (toe) are unable to play.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson ($6,800 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Henderson has put together an impressive rookie campaign thus far, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games, including a 24-point, 10-assist double-double against the Clippers on March 22.

Henderson filled up the stat sheet in a 104-103 loss to Orlando on Monday, finishing with 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. The Trail Blazers continue to give him a heavy workload, as he has played at least 32 minutes in the last three games, and Portland will lean on him on Wednesday as four of its five-leading scorers are either listed as doubtful or out. Henderson draws a favorable matchup against a Charlotte defense that ranks No. 22 in the NBA, allowing 116.9 points per game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 3

