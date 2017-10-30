NBA games Sunday, highlights, updates, scores: LeBron, Cavs drop third straight
The Milwaukee Bucks won a matinee matchup with the Hawks to open Sunday's NBA schedule, and that was just the beginning of the action.
Victor Oladipo played hero with a late 3-pointer to lift the Pacers over the Spurs, the Nuggets outscored the Nets in a high-scoring affair in Brooklyn, and the Hornets brought the Magic back to reality.
And then in the late game, the Detroit Pistons moved into first place in the East after an impressive victory over the Golden State Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.
Here's everything you need to know from Sunday's action:
NBA scores for Sunday, Oct. 29
- Bucks 117, Hawks 106 (Box Score)
- Pacers 97, Spurs 94 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 124, Nets 111 (Box Score)
- Hornets 120, Magic 113 (Box Score)
- Wizards 110, Kings 83 (Box Score)
- Knicks 114, Cavs 95 (Box Score)
- Pistons 115, Warriors 107 (Box Score)
Kristaps Porzingis makes history as Knicks blow out Cavs
The Cavaliers' struggles continued on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks were the latest team to take advantage of the Cavs' apathy this season, cruising to a 114-95 victory. Porzingis finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds in the win, and in the process became the first Knicks player in history to score 30-plus points in four of the team's first five games.
Pistons beat Warriors, sit atop Eastern Conference
After nearly two weeks of play, the Detroit Pistons are your Eastern Conference leaders. And they got to this point in incredible fashion, winning both games of a road back-to-back against the Clippers and Warriors. They withstood a furious fourth quarter charge from the Warriors on Sunday night, holding on for a 115-107 victory.
LeBron James plays quarterback
Perhaps the Cleveland Browns should call up LeBron to fix their quarterback problem. Against the Knicks, LeBron showed off his powerful arm with a laser of a pass to Jae Crowder.
Victor Oladipo plays hero for Pacers
Oladipo has been off to a brilliant start in his first season with the Pacers, and it continued on Sunday against the Spurs. The dynamic guard finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and five assists, but most importantly, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just about 10 seconds to play. With the Pacers down by two and needing a bucket, Oladipo delivered a step-back triple which put them in front for good.
Fines, suspensions handed out for Warriors-Wizards incident
The NBA has finally handed down punishments to numerous players involved in the scuffle between the Warriors and Wizards on Friday night. Interestingly, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were all actually involved, were only issued fines. Meanwhile, Carrick Felix and Markieff Morris (who is currently injured), were suspended one game for leaving the bench. We have more details on the fines and suspensions here.
Markelle Fultz out indefinitely
Back on Wednesday, the Sixers announced that Fultz would be sitting out at least three games with shoulder soreness. Now, though, the team has announced that he will be out indefinitely with "soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder." The team also stated that Fultz will be reevaluated in three weeks.
Orlando's magical start halted by Charlotte
The Magic have been the surprise story in the Eastern Conference to start the season, opening up a 4-1 record after shellacking the Spurs on Friday night. Unfortunately, they were brought back to reality on Sunday afternoon by Kemba Walker and the Hornets. Walker was phenomenal, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists as the Hornets won, 120-113.
Steph Curry in the Halloween spirit
The Warriors' point guard was in the Halloween spirit ahead of Sunday's game. Instead of walking into the arena, he rolled in on a tricycle while dressed up as Jigsaw.
Greg Monroe out for two weeks
The Bucks were without their power forward on Sunday against the Hawks, and it appears they'll be without him for a few more weeks as well. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Monroe has been dealing with a calf issue, and it recently flared up.
