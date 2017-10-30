NBA games Sunday, highlights, updates, scores: LeBron, Cavs drop third straight

The Milwaukee Bucks won a matinee matchup with the Hawks to open Sunday's NBA schedule, and that was just the beginning of the action.

Victor Oladipo played hero with a late 3-pointer to lift the Pacers over the Spurs, the Nuggets outscored the Nets in a high-scoring affair in Brooklyn, and the Hornets brought the Magic back to reality.

And then in the late game, the Detroit Pistons moved into first place in the East after an impressive victory over the Golden State Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here's everything you need to know from Sunday's action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Oct. 29

Kristaps Porzingis makes history as Knicks blow out Cavs

The Cavaliers' struggles continued on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks were the latest team to take advantage of the Cavs' apathy this season, cruising to a 114-95 victory. Porzingis finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds in the win, and in the process became the first Knicks player in history to score 30-plus points in four of the team's first five games.

Kristaps Porzingis is the first @nyknicks player to score 30+ PTS in four of the team's first five games of the season. pic.twitter.com/mtNxrY2mCi — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 30, 2017

The Cavs are now 1-4 in what is the 2nd-easiest 6-game stretch for any team in the NBA this season, according to BPI pic.twitter.com/f72IxE5HHS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017

Pistons beat Warriors, sit atop Eastern Conference

After nearly two weeks of play, the Detroit Pistons are your Eastern Conference leaders. And they got to this point in incredible fashion, winning both games of a road back-to-back against the Clippers and Warriors. They withstood a furious fourth quarter charge from the Warriors on Sunday night, holding on for a 115-107 victory.

After their most recent road win, the @DetroitPistons now own the best record in the Eastern Conference at 5-2. #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/0DXmKBRfcY — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2017

LeBron James plays quarterback



Perhaps the Cleveland Browns should call up LeBron to fix their quarterback problem. Against the Knicks, LeBron showed off his powerful arm with a laser of a pass to Jae Crowder.

Victor Oladipo plays hero for Pacers

Oladipo has been off to a brilliant start in his first season with the Pacers, and it continued on Sunday against the Spurs. The dynamic guard finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and five assists, but most importantly, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just about 10 seconds to play. With the Pacers down by two and needing a bucket, Oladipo delivered a step-back triple which put them in front for good.

Oladipo delivers for the @Pacers & sinks the game winning 3!



IND finishes the game on a 24-12 run and defeat the @spurs at home, 97-94. pic.twitter.com/nGjQxec3pE — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2017

Fines, suspensions handed out for Warriors-Wizards incident



The NBA has finally handed down punishments to numerous players involved in the scuffle between the Warriors and Wizards on Friday night. Interestingly, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were all actually involved, were only issued fines. Meanwhile, Carrick Felix and Markieff Morris (who is currently injured), were suspended one game for leaving the bench. We have more details on the fines and suspensions here.

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight to the ground in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/AEucXIeS8I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2017

Markelle Fultz out indefinitely

Back on Wednesday, the Sixers announced that Fultz would be sitting out at least three games with shoulder soreness. Now, though, the team has announced that he will be out indefinitely with "soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder." The team also stated that Fultz will be reevaluated in three weeks.

Orlando's magical start halted by Charlotte

The Magic have been the surprise story in the Eastern Conference to start the season, opening up a 4-1 record after shellacking the Spurs on Friday night. Unfortunately, they were brought back to reality on Sunday afternoon by Kemba Walker and the Hornets. Walker was phenomenal, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists as the Hornets won, 120-113.

The #BuzzCity point guard!



Kemba tallies 34 PTS, 10 ASTS, & 6 REBS in the @hornets home win! pic.twitter.com/v79MbKmVRQ — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2017

Steph Curry in the Halloween spirit



The Warriors' point guard was in the Halloween spirit ahead of Sunday's game. Instead of walking into the arena, he rolled in on a tricycle while dressed up as Jigsaw.

Greg Monroe out for two weeks

The Bucks were without their power forward on Sunday against the Hawks, and it appears they'll be without him for a few more weeks as well. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Monroe has been dealing with a calf issue, and it recently flared up.

Jason Kidd said in postgame that Greg Monroe will be out for two weeks. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) October 29, 2017