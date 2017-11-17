NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Here comes Donovan Mitchell; OG has coming out party
A high-scoring guard is taking flight out West, while a role player gets his chance to shine in Toronto
We're a month into the NBA season now, and rookies are starting to show their true colors after getting the early jitters out of their system.
Ben Simmons continues to be the pinnacle of excellence, putting up consistently dazzling numbers while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a potential playoff berth in the East. Meanwhile out West a couple of high-scoring rookie gunners, Donovan Mitchell and Dennis Smith Jr., are finding a way to be more efficient.
New to the rankings this week is an unsung piece of the Toronto Raptors' puzzle, OG Anunoby, who didn't miss his chance to step up when he was thrust into the starting lineup:
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers G
Last week: 1
|2
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F
Last week: 2
|3
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz G
Last week: 8
|4
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks G
Last week: 4
|5
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers F
Last week: 3
|6
Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies F
Last week: 9
|7
OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors F
Last week: Unranked
|8
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers G
Last week: 7
|9
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls F
Last week: 5
|10
Frank Ntilikina New York Knicks G
Last week: 10
Dropped out
On the bubble
