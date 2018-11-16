NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic stays on top, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Collin Sexton keep climbing
A couple of young guards were the biggest jumpers in this week's rankings
Last week it appeared that Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Luka Doncic was beginning to pull away from the pack, partly due to his professional experience giving him a leg up on his college-playing brethren in the rookie class. However, this week things got much closer.
Doncic still earned the top spot, though it was largely due to his team's performance. It's rare that a high lottery pick experiences a 3-0 week, so Doncic and his high usage rate get credit for the success. Rapidly climbing the list were a pair of young guards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Clippers and Collin Sexton of the Cavaliers, who have both been given more responsibility and proven worthy thus far.
New entries this week include Knicks rookie Kevin Knox, who is finally starting to get healthy and give New York fans at least a small reason to watch the games. Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 3
|3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 8
|4
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 10
|5
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 2
|6
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 5
|7
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 4
"We love when he's aggressive. Tonight some shots just didn't fall, but I told him he had nine assists, three steals, five rebounds," teammate Kent Bazemore said after Young's four-point, 2-for-12 performance in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors. "When your shot isn't falling, how are you impacting the game? He was good for us down the stretch, with a couple stops and a couple steals. You're not gonna make all your shots every night, but, like I said, it's just finding a way to still impact the game."
|8
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG
Last week: Unranked
"It definitely is slower," Okogie said. "Like, the faster you go, the more you're in a rush. You've got to slow down. Usually in college, the faster you go, the more you can outrun somebody, obviously, the more efficient you'll be. But here [in the NBA], you've got to take your time, and it's more about being efficient than being super fast."Okogie said the game is slowing down for him, but that he still has a ways to go.
|10
Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the Bubble
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Young, Curry taking different paths
The Hawks rookie combines Curry's shooting range with Steve Nash's passing, but is he being...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 16: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
A Western Conference finals rematch between the Warriors and Rockets kicked off the night
-
Green told KD to leave, report says
Apparently Green's comment about Durant leaving next summer is what crossed the line
-
Durant doesn't want to talk about Green
Durant is ready to put his spat with Green behind him
-
Kerr: Warriors 'banged up spiritually'
The Warriors coach said the team has to recharge emotionally after a rough loss in Houston