NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler to return for Timberwolves; Celtics square off vs. red-hot Nuggets
It's an action-packed Monday night in the NBA, with a number of intriguing matchups on the nine-game slate
Welcome back to another night of NBA action, and what a fantastic night it has the potential to be. There's nine games on the docket, including a number of contests between top teams in each conference.
We'll get started early with the Rockets trying to improve on their two-game winning streak when they take on the Pacers. Up next, the Thunder and Pelicans will square off in a battle between two Western Conference squads trying to push their way into the top of the conference.
Later on, the Celtics will travel to Denver to take on the red-hot Nuggets, while the Raptors will be in Salt Lake City to visit the Jazz. If that wasn't enough, we'll also see the much-improved Grizzlies take on the dominant Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's games.
NBA Scores for Monday, Nov. 5
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
Butler planning to play for Wolves vs. Clippers
After sitting out of the team's blowout loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday night, Jimmy Butler plans to be back in the Timberwolves' lineup for Monday night's contest vs. the Clippers. Butler has sat out two of the team's past three games for what he says is rest due to missing training camp and a various assortment of knocks, though it should also be seen as the latest attempt to force his way out of town.
