NBA scores, highlights: Warriors break franchise record with 51-point first quarter vs. Nuggets; Sixers crush Wolves

Tuesday night in the NBA can often be a bit slow, but that is not the case this week. There are six games lined up, including multiple highly interesting matchups.

To start the night, Jimmy Butler and the 76ers absolutely destroyed the Timberwolves, scoring 83 points in the first half and going on to win by 42. Later on, the Bucks kept up the blowout trend by beating the Heat by 38 points. Then, the Warriors continued the movement by crushing the Nuggets by 31 points thanks to 21 3-pointers.

To close out the night, the Lakers try to get back on track when the lowly Bulls come to town.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 15

*All times Eastern

Curry, Thompson, Durant combine for 89 points in Warriors' win

The Warriors made easy work of the Nuggets on Tuesday night, cruising to a 31-point win. It was their fifth victory in a row, vaulted them over the Nuggets into first place and served as a reminder of how dominant they can be when they turn things up. It was the usual figures leading the way, as Steph Curry (31 points), Klay Thompson (31) and Kevin Durant (27) combined for 89 points in the victory. The trio also combined for 18 of the Warriors' 21 3-pointers on the night.

Warriors set two franchise records in first quarter

The Warriors got off to a fantastic start against the Nuggets. In the first quarter they knocked down a franchise-record 10 3-pointers on their way to 51 points in the opening frame, which was also a franchise record.

The @warriors drill a franchise record for 3PM in a quarter with 10 3-pointers in the 1st! #DubNation



WATCH FREE: https://t.co/Ody70LeP5E pic.twitter.com/I3ZqjTEI8b — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2019

Embiid, Simmons lead Sixers' destruction of Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler playing his first game against the Timberwolves was the main story heading into Tuesday night, but that was quickly usurped by how many points the Sixers were scoring. After putting up 83 in the first half, they cruised to a 149-107 win. Joel Embiid (31 points, 13 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (20 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) led the way. Butler, meanwhile had a solid 19 points in just 28 minutes.

Young leads Hawks to upset of Thunder

Dennis Schroder was back in Atlanta and received a tribute video from his old team. But the Hawks' new point guard showed out to lead Atlanta to an upset victory. Trae Young went for 24 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in one of his best games of the season.

Kuzma attacks the basket

Kyle Kuzma opened the Lakers' contest with the Bulls in exciting fashion. He scored the first bucket of the game with a thunderous driving dunk.

Thompson rocks the rim

Klay Thompson usually makes highlight reels for his shooting, but early on against the Nuggets, he showed off his hops with an emphatic slam.

Rose gets to 10K career points

The Timberwolves did not have a good night on Tuesday against the Sixers, but Derrick Rose reached an impressive personal milestone. Late in the third quarter he got into the lane and scooped in a layup to reach 10,000 career points.

Derrick Rose scoops it in with the left to get to 10,000 career points! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/cGlu6gIzU5 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2019

Sixers pour in 83 first half points

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the 76ers absolutely torched the Timberwolves in the first half, scoring 83 points. Embiid put up 21 of them, while Simmons added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Somehow, it was not the most points the team has scored in a half, coming just short of their team record of 86.

Joel Embiid (21 PTS, 9 REB) & Ben Simmons (13 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST) get the @sixers out to a halftime lead against MIN! #HereTheyCome @NBATV pic.twitter.com/jjFbeiCJZB — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2019

Young stops and pops from deep

Trae Young showed off his range against the Thunder, coming down the court and coolly rising up for a deep triple.

Butler faces Timberwolves for first time since trade

It's probably safe to say that Jimmy Butler has had this game circled on his calendar ever since the Timberwolves traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in November. On Tuesday night, Butler will get to face his old team for the first time when the 76ers host Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves. Given how Butler's tenure in Minnesota ended, he should have plenty to prove in this game.