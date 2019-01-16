Warriors' Klay Thompson says throwing down a career-high four dunks 'felt better than hitting 10 threes'

Thompson and the Warriors crushed the Nuggets by 31 points on Tuesday night

Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson is primarily known for his 3-point shooting. And for good reason, as he's already one of the best shooters the league has ever seen. In fact, earlier this season, he set the new single-game record for 3-pointers, knocking down 14 against the Chicago Bulls

But on Tuesday night, it was Thompson's dunks that had everyone talking. He threw down a career-high four slams during the Warriors' 142-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets, a win that helped the Warriors get back into first place in the West. Understandably, he was ready to let everyone know about it afterward. Before he even left the floor, he was already celebrating.

Just a few minutes into the game, Thompson pump-faked Nikola Jokic and drove in for a thunderous righty slam. Next, he got out on the fast break for an easy dunk, then he back-cut Tyler Lydon for an smooth one in the halfcourt. Finally, he picked on Lydon again, stealing his outlet pass and going in for the fourth and final slam.

After the game, Thompson was amped up about his high-flying performance.

"Man, it felt great. I don't think I've ever done that -- haven't done it since high school, and even in high school I was probably leaking out, cherry picking," Thompson said of his four dunks. "That was nice, man. It felt better than hitting 10 threes, to be honest."

Other members of the Warriors also had some jokes ready for their dunking machine. 

