Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges made history on Sunday when he appeared in his 83rd game of the season. Whether it should count considering he only played four seconds with the express purpose of keeping his games-played streak alive is a worthy question, but in any case he became the 42nd player to appear in more than 82 games in a season, and the first since Josh Smith in 2015.

Bridges has now "played" 392 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. The longest such streak in NBA history belongs to AC Green -- who also had some dubious "appearances" -- at 1,192 games.

Bridges, of course, was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Nets at the deadline in the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, and the way the two teams' schedules were set up gave him a chance to play more than a full schedule. The most incredible instance of that phenomenon happened back in 1968-69 when Walt Bellamy played a record 88 games for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. The Knicks had a front-loaded schedule, while the Pistons had a back-loaded schedule that allowed Bellamy to make history.

(Quick aside here: taking a look at Bellamy's game log from that season is another reminder of just how different things are these days. Prior to the trade, Bellamy played in three different back-to-back-to-backs with the Knicks. Even more remarkable is that on one of them, they traveled from New York to Milwaukee to Phoenix, and on another, they went from New York to Detroit to Seattle.)

While Bridges didn't catch Bellamy's mark, he did earn a spot on the captain of this season's "All-82 Team." Here's a look at the other players who suited up every night this season.

Captain: Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

83 games (first time in his career, had previously played 82 games on two other occasions)

Averages: 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals

Note: First player to play more than 82 games in a season since 2015

Guard: Derrick White, Boston Celtics

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists

Forward: Pat Williams, Chicago Bulls

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Forward: Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Center: Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists

Bench: Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists

Bench: Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Note: First rookie to play in all 82 games since 2018-19

Bench: KJ Martin, Houston Rockets

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Bench: Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

82 games (second time in his career)

Averages: 7.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists

Bench: Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks

82 games (first time in his career)

Averages: 4.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists

There were 10 players that appeared in every game this season. Here's a look at how that compares to previous seasons, decade-by-decade: