The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will put their perfect record on the line when they face the Denver Nuggets (4-1) during the opening night of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday. Dallas is coming off a 114-105 win over Chicago on Wednesday night, outscoring the Bulls by 11 points in the fourth quarter. Denver suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to the Timberwolves in a 110-89 final. The Mavericks and Nuggets join the Rockets, Clippers and Pelicans in the West Group B of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets vs. Mavericks over/under: 225.5 points

Nuggets vs. Mavericks money line: Nuggets: -273, Mavericks: +222

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has won both of its home games by at least eight points this season, beating the Lakers and Jazz during the first week of the campaign. The Nuggets won their first NBA title in June, and they have a chance to win another trophy during the first in-season tournament. They were able to rest their stars down the stretch of their loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, as Nikola Jokic scored 25 points in just 30 minutes.

The Nuggets are playing six games in nine nights, so that rest will come in handy heading into this game. Jokic leads Denver with 26.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, while guard Jamal Murray is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 assists. This team has been nearly unbeatable at home, going 14-1 in its last 15 games at Ball Arena.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has been perfect through its first four games this season, remaining unbeaten with a win over Chicago on Wednesday night. Newcomer Grant Williams poured in 25 points and drilled seven 3-pointers, tying career highs in both categories. He spent his first four seasons with Boston before Dallas acquired him in a three-team deal this offseason.

Star Luka Doncic averaged 39 points through the first three games, and he had a team-high 10 assists in the win over the Bulls. Kyrie Irving has missed two straight games with a sprained left foot, and he is questionable to play in this game. The Mavericks have covered the spread in five of their last seven games at Denver, which has only covered twice in its last six games overall.

How to make Nuggets vs. Mavericks picks

