We're still over a month away from the FIBA World Cup tipping off on August 25th, but it's never too early to take a look at the roster that will be representing the United States in the tournament. USA Basketball is hoping to have a better showing than the one they put forth in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in which they finished in seventh place, and the team they've put together has a great shot at improving upon that standing.

The roster was finalized in early July and it includes seven All-NBA players and four All-Stars. Nine of the 12 players have USA Basketball experience at various levels, while the other three will be making their debut for the national team. The head coach for Team USA is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, while Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few will serve as assistants.

Here's a look at the finalized roster:

The three players who are making their Team USA debut are Reaves, Hart and Johnson, while Haliburton was on the U19 USA Basketball team that won gold at the FIBA World Cup in 2019. The roster is certainly young, but that's to be expected for a World Cup roster for USA Basketball. That aside, this collection of players gives you everything from former No. 1 overall picks in Edwards and Banchero to undrafted players like Reaves. And there's surely no shortage of talent on this roster, it's just a matter of how well they can all gel together in the tournament.