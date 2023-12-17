The NBA record for most consecutive losses could be broken this year. For the past several weeks, Detroit and San Antonio hadn't secured a win in over a month. Mercifully, the Spurs earned a marquee victory over LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night to put an end to their franchise-record 18-game losing streak. The Pistons, however, keep tumbling down -- it's now 23 consecutive losses after being manhandled by Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday -- and they are dangerously close to matching the league's futility mark of 28 straight regular-season defeats, a string owned by the 76ers over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

The 76ers also own the record for most consecutive losses in one season with 26 in 2013-14, matching only the 2010-11 Cavaliers.

This season, the Pistons have the league's worst record at 2-24 and are currently on the aforementioned 23-game losing streak. While they've amassed a talented group of lottery picks in recent years, they've struggled to smooth out their offensive struggles.

Longest losing streaks in NBA history

Streak Team Streak Started Streak Ended 28 Philadelphia 76ers^ March 27, 2015 Dec. 1, 2015 26 Cleveland Cavaliers Dec. 20, 2010 Feb. 11, 2011 26 Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 31, 2014 March 29, 2014 24 Cleveland Cavaliers^ March 19, 1982 Nov. 10, 1982 23 Vancouver Grizzlies Feb. 16, 1996 April 3, 1996 23 Denver Nuggets Dec. 9, 1997 Jan. 24, 1998 23 Charlotte Bobcats March 19, 2012 Nov. 2, 2012 23 Detroit Pistons Oct. 30, 2023 ? 21 Detroit Pistons^ March 7, 1980 Oct. 25, 1980 20 Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 9, 1973 Feb. 14, 1973 20 New York Knicks^ March 23, 1985 Nov. 12, 1985 20 Dallas Mavericks Nov. 13, 1993 Dec. 23, 1993 20 Los Angeles Clippers^ April 18, 1994 Dec. 7, 1994 20 Houston Rockets Feb. 6, 2021 March 22, 2021 19 Philadelphia 76ers^ March 21, 1972 Nov. 11, 1972 19 San Diego Clippers March 11, 1982 April 15, 1982 19 Los Angeles Clippers Dec. 30, 1988 Feb. 8, 1989 19 Dallas Mavericks Feb. 6, 1993 March 17, 1993 19 Vancouver Grizzlies Nov. 7, 1995 Dec. 15, 1995 19 Orlando Magic Oct. 30, 2003 Dec. 8, 2003 19 New Jersey Nets^ April 15, 2009 Dec. 4, 2009 19 Memphis Grizzlies Jan. 31, 2018 March 17, 2018 18 Utah Jazz Feb. 24, 1982 April 2, 1982 18 Boston Celtics Jan. 7, 2007 Feb. 14, 2007 18 Minnesota Timberwolves^ March 13, 2011 Jan. 1, 2012 18 Charlotte Bobcats Nov. 26, 2012 Dec. 31, 2012 18 New York Knicks Jan. 4, 2019 Feb. 16, 2019 18 San Antonio Spurs* Nov. 5, 2023 Dec. 15, 2023

(^ Denotes streaks that spanned over two seasons)

(* Denotes streak that happened during 2023-24 season)

(Active streak)

When could the record be broken?

Let's face it, when you're 2-24 every opponent might seem like the 2015-16 Warriors, but that aside, the Pistons best chance to end the slide might come this week. They travel to Atlanta to face the 10-15 Hawks on Monday and then have two days off before hosting the 9-16 Jazz, who'll be on the second night of a back-to-back after coming in from Cleveland. But if the Pistons can't stop the bleeding then they're likely in trouble as their next three games are against the 13-11 Nets and the 19-5 Celtics. Lose those five straight and it'll be Pistons hosting the Raptors on Dec. 30 for sole possession of a record that no club wants to own.

Pistons' upcoming schedule