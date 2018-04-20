Seven-round NFL Mock Draft: 21 trades, 256 picks and draft class analysis for all 32 teams

With less than a week until the start of the 2018 NFL Draft, you've seen plenty of mock drafts at this point (and here are some more great ones). Most are of the one-round variety, but you've been able to dig up some that go deeper, and even a few that cover all seven rounds. But how many have you seen that go the full seven rounds and include trades throughout the entire draft?

That's what we've done here, going pick by pick to determine what teams could do with each of their picks over the three-day draft. This project combines overall prospect talent, team needs, prospect visits in some cases, and sensible trading in order for teams with enough draft capital to move around for the right guy.

First, you can find my team-by-team mock drafts, complete with analysis for each draft class. After that, you can see the full 256-pick mock, with mock trades noted by an asterisk. Finally, I've included a table with every mock trade in my draft, including which player teams moved up to select. Hat tip to the great prospect visit tracker at Walter Football for collecting all that info in one spot.

Does this have any chance at being close to what actually happens on draft weekend? Of course not -- at least when it comes to specific players. However, I feel like each of these 32 draft classes represents a realistic scenario for the type of draft each team could have.

Let's go.

Team-by-team mock draft

Arizona Cardinals

Lamar Jackson has as high a ceiling as any quarterback in the draft, and it would be interesting to see what offensive coordinator Mike McCoy cooks up for the run/pass weapon. McCoy is someone who will try to fit an offense to a quarterback's strengths, not the other way around.

Donte Jackson brings speed across from Patrick Peterson, and cornerback is a position the Cardinals have to address early in the draft. O'Neill adds another option at tackle, where the Cardinals have a pair of uninspiring starters. Fountain is an excellent athlete who could be special under the tutelage of Larry Fitzgerald.

Smith gives the defense a potential two-down middle linebacker, plus having two Andre Smiths on the same team should be barrels of laughs. Igwebuike brings more depth to a secondary that needs it. Carlson might be the best kicker in the class, and Phil Dawson is 43. Mahon can be developed into a potential starter down the road.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons make a small trade back and pick up a fifth-rounder before taking Ridley, who should be a dynamo No. 2 receiver for the offense and is a great value this late. He'd be a perfect fit for a team with an established No. 1, and if he gets out of the top 20, Ridley could make a playoff-caliber offense that much more dangerous.

Smith should be a better starting option at right guard than free-agent signing Brandon Fusco, whose salary is fine for a backup role. Hand is a nice Day 2 option at defensive tackle if the position isn't addressed in Round 1. If that's the case, doubling up at the position with Hill could make sense and give the team a nice rotation on the D-line.

With the added pick in the first-round trade, the team lands a cornerback with size in Toliver, then comes back around to get depth defending the slot and a key special-teams player in Haley. With their other two Day 3 picks, the Falcons pick up a young, developmental quarterback and a new fullback who excelled blocking for nation-leading rushers at San Diego State.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are seriously considering going quarterback in the first round and high on Rudolph, per our Jason La Canfora, and here they take the plunge. Cutting Joe Flacco after the 2018 season would save the team $10.5 million against the cap, and that number shoots up to $18.5 million if he's a post-June release in 2019. Rudolph is clearly in the second-tier among QB prospects, but he has enough talent that he'll be taken in the first round.

Hurst finally stabilizes the tight end position, and he gives Rudolph a passing-game weapon to grow with along with Cain, who could quickly take over the No. 2 receiver role behind Michael Crabtree. Before taking Cain, the Ravens trade back a few spots and pick up a fifth-rounder from New Orleans.

Dickson is the best punting prospect to head to the NFL in several years, and he's an ideal fourth-round pick for a team with a lot of Day 3 selections. Aruna is a versatile piece for the defensive line. Walker is a nice third safety early who could enter the starting lineup if Eric Weddle is too expensive to keep in 2019. The Ravens sacrifice their seventh to move up for Bozeman, another quality lineman who can compete inside to start. And in Ozzie Newsome's last draft, the team follows one Alabama player with another in Hamilton, who can serve as depth inside at linebacker.

Buffalo Bills

Round Overall Player Notes 1 4 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma from CLE/HOU 1 12 Traded to Cleveland from CIN 1 22 Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia from KC 2 34 D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland from NYG 2 53 Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

2 56 Traded to New York Giants from LAR 3 65 Traded to New York Giants from CLE 3 96 Traded to Cleveland from PHI 4 121 Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

5 166 Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State from JAC 6 187 Traded to Minnesota from CIN 6 204 Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State from MIN 6 218 Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State from MIN

After quarterbacks go 1-2-3, the Bills trade up to No. 4 by giving the Browns No. 12, No. 96 and their 2019 first-rounder, a pick that I think would appeal to the Browns more than No. 22 this year. It's a similar price to what the Chiefs paid the Bills last year to move from No. 27 to No. 10 for Patrick Mahomes, and though this is a shorter jump in terms of total spots, it's more expensive to move up early in the draft. Mayfield has a sneaky-good chance to be the best QB out of this class.

By trading next year's first, the Bills are free to use No. 22 on the best guard prospect this year outside of Quenton Nelson. The Bills move up in the second round by trading No. 56 and No. 65 to the Giants to land D.J. Moore, who will be an immediate weapon out of the slot and give Mayfield a target monster out of the gate. After the two trades, the Bills are left with just one more Day 2 pick, which they use on a talented linebacker to add to a mediocre unit.

A trade-up for Moore shouldn't prevent the team from continuing to attack their lack of depth at receiver, so they come back and grab a big weapon in Tate who could be a factor in the red zone. Ballage gives depth at running back, especially someone who can spell LeSean McCoy on third down when needed, and a potential return man. In the sixth round, the Bills trade back before landing two depth pieces on defense.

Carolina Panthers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 24 Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

2 39 Justin Reid, FS, Stanford from CAR 2 55 Traded to Chicago

3 85 Traded to Chicago from BUF 3 88 Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

5 161 Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech

6 197 Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri

7 234 Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson from LAC/BUF 7 242 Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State



The Panthers are looking for secondary help early in the draft, per our Jason La Canfora. I like them to snag Alexander, a late-riser during the draft process who should immediately slot into the starting lineup.

The Panthers are in the perfect spot to trade up for another key secondary target early in the second round, and here they trade No. 55 and No. 85 to draft Reid, who is a candidate to go in the first round. Penny improves their talent at running back and should be a great option to pair with Christian McCaffrey.

Coutee is a nice fifth-round find who brings speed to the receiver position and could take over for Torrey Smith eventually. Frazier could eventually develop into a starter at defensive end. Hearn brings depth at a position of need after the loss of Andrew Norwell. Izzo won't be a receiving weapon who can take over for Greg Olsen down the line, but he's a nice inline tight end.

Chicago Bears

The Bears benefit from what may be their best-case scenario at No. 8 with Nelson, a plug-and-play guard who should garner multiple All-Pro distinctions in his career, especially if he gets a little better in pass blocking.

The Bears trade down in the second round to pick up a third-rounder, getting No. 55 and No. 85 for No. 39. They use the first of their new Day 2 picks on Key, who has all the potential in the world to be a top-notch edge rusher despite a down 2017 and off-field red flags. Christian could make Bobby Massie expendable if he shows well in camp; otherwise, he's key depth at the position.

Griffin is an ace special-teams player who will also help depth at inside linebacker. Speaks gives the team more depth on the defensive line, and Moore is a steal in the fifth. Jackson is good value at corner in the sixth, and Cobbs improves depth at receiver behind the team's FA additions.

Cincinnati Bengals

With Mike McGlinchey coming off the board early, the Bengals pivot to taking Josh Jackson, a ballhawk corner who'd be great value if he makes it out of the top 20. The Bengals have a track record of emphasizing corner in the draft, and Jackson could serve as Darqueze Dennard insurance if he leaves in free agency, or as a cheaper alternative to Dre Kirkpatrick down the line.

Considering the Bengals are loaded with 11 picks, they should be looking to move up when the opportunity presents itself on Day 2 and Day 3. But it just didn't happen in my mock, so they stayed put and made all their picks here, something I doubt happens on draft weekend. Jones immediately gives help to an offensive line that needs it. Warner could take over for Vontaze Burfict if the team decides to move on, and the team later adds more depth at the position in McCray. Holland brings depth to the defensive end rotation.

Kelly is a talented back who could be the long-term No. 2 behind Joe Mixon. Ateman adds depth at receiver and serves as an insurance plan for John Ross. White offers nice value in the fifth to come in and push Shawn Williams. Pryor brings more O-line depth and could start down the road. Atkins can compete for a roster spot on the D-line, while Springs is a dart throw at corner.

Cleveland Browns

When I swapped out Allen for Sam Darnold in my previous mock, it just didn't feel like a Browns-y enough pick. Allen is likely the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the draft, while Darnold is probably the safest of the top four options. Which sounds more likely for Cleveland? With their other first-rounder, the Browns trade down with the Bills, picking up No. 12, No. 96 and a 2019 first-round pick. It's basically the same package the Bills received to move from No. 10 to No. 27 last year and let another team trade up for a QB. At No. 12, the Browns begin the post-Joe Thomas era at left tackle with McGlinchey.

With all the picks Cleveland has in the first three rounds (especially after trading down from No. 4), they have the ability to get a third first-round pick yet again this year. Here that means trading No. 35 and No. 64 to Seattle for No. 23 (which the Seahawks picked up in a trade down with the Patriots earlier) and No. 168. They then grab Landry, a nice consolation prize to passing on Bradley Chubb earlier, and pair him on the D-line with Hurst at No. 33. A front of Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Hurst and Landry should be fun, and the pick of Taylor later adds more depth to the line.

At the end of the third round the Browns add Avery, a potential long-term replacement for Jamie Collins, who might not be worth his massive cap hit in 2019. Next is a slot corner in Gaulden, before grabbing another long-term option at corner in Nelson, who's recovering from a torn meniscus. Walton adds another back to the rotation, someone who can serve as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. After trading back in the sixth, the Browns grab an interesting outside receiver with size in Scott. Kalu is a versatile defensive back who could factor in on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys

Receiver looks like a big need for the Cowboys after the release of Dez Bryant, but they shouldn't feel forced to go there in the first round. Vander Esch is a supremely talented every-down linebacker who should eventually take over the Sean Lee role on defense. While this draft is deep on receiving talent, there isn't much left at linebacker outside the first round.

The beneficiaries of three compensatory picks, the Cowboys can afford to move up for the right guys. In the second round, that's trading No. 50 and No. 116 to move up for Daniels, who can immediately plug in at left guard and allow La'El Collins to stay at right tackle. In the third round, the Cowboys grab their receiver at a great value, and Gallup has the potential to keep getting better in the pros.

Elliott improves the team's depth at safety. After trading No. 171 and No. 236 for No. 162, the Cowboys boost their interior line depth with Madison, who could also develop into a starter if Zack Martin can't be re-signed. Quinn is a potential slot competition for Ryan Switzer as Cole Beasley's eventual successor, but cutting Beasley could also save the team $3.25 million. McIntosh gives the team an athlete to help depth on the defensive line. Phillips adds depth at cornerback as well as some return-man experience.

Denver Broncos

With four QBs off the board, the Broncos have a decision to make: Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley? I've mocked Barkley to them in the past, but ultimately the pull of pairing Chubb with Von Miller may be too much to go in another direction. Shaquil Barrett's a free agent after 2018, and Shane Ray's option shouldn't be picked up. Chubb also gives the team a premier pass-rusher on the off chance Miller becomes too expensive to keep down the road. But for however long Chubb and Miller play together, they should be a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

The Broncos grab an underrated interior line prospect in the second round in Corbett, who could end up starting immediately at left guard. Chark is a tall and fast weapon for Case Keenum, and a potential starter in 2019 depending on what the team does with its big-money recevers. Yiadom can be a special-teams ace initially who can eventually develop into Aqib Talib's replacement.

Freeman is a quality No. 2 back to pair with Devontae Booker. Haynes brings more pass rush help long-term and could allow the team to cut bait with the disappointing Ray immediately. Herndon is another dart throw at tight end who might develop into a starter. At No. 160, the Broncos trade back with Houston before taking inside linebacker depth in Burks at No. 177 and another big-and-fast receiver in Weah at No. 211.

Detroit Lions

Running back isn't the Lions' biggest need after the signing of LeGarrette Blount, but it's still enough of an issue that it's hard to pass on the super-talented Guice at No. 20. If the Lions pass on him, it feels like he could fall out of the first round, so they may want to explore a trade back 8-10 picks before grabbing him, if he ends up being their top target remaining at No. 20.

Goedert is a steal at No. 50, and he'd be a big upgrade over the tandem of Luke Willson and Michael Roberts. Before making their next pick, the Lions trade down a few spots and pick up a sixth-rounder. At No. 87, they then take Jewell, who is undersized but makes for great depth at linebacker.

White gives the team a quality No. 2 option to develop behind Matthew Stafford. Mata'afa is a little light to hold up on the defensive line, but he's talented enough to grab and use on special teams while waiting to see if he bulks up. Conklin is recovering from a serious foot injury but good enough to take a shot on with a Day 3 pick. Robertson is a lottery ticket to help receiving depth.

Green Bay Packers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 14 Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

2 45 Sam Hubbard, DE/LB, Ohio State

3 76 Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

3 93 Foley Fatukasi, DE/DT, UConn from JAC 4 101 Traded to Jacksonville from CLE 4 124 Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin from KC/LAR 4 133 Traded to Kansas City Compensatory 5 138 Jamil Demby, G, Maine from CLE 5 172 Traded to Jacksonville Compensatory 5 174 J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri Compensatory 6 186 D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

6 207 Traded to Kansas City Compensatory 7 232 Dejon Allen, C, Hawaii

7 239 Traded to Kansas City from BUF

Having Ward fall to No. 14 is probably the best-case scenario for the Packers, and he slides right in as an immediate starter at a position of need. Adding Ward to Kevin King gives the team two quality young corners on cheap deals long-term.

Hubbard gives the team Clay Matthews insurance as an edge rusher. Miller is a great find in the third round to give the team another good receiver to pair with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. With eight picks on Day 3, the Packers have plenty of room to engineer some trade-ups under their new GM, and the first one (trading No. 101 and No. 172 to Jacksonville) gets them into the third round to land a defensive end who can take over for Muhammad Wilkerson in case he bolts for a big deal after one season in Green Bay.

The Packers then trade two late picks (No. 207, No. 239) to move up in the fourth round and get a smart inside linebacker who dealt with injury issues in college in Cichy. Demby can develop into a starting guard in time for the Packers to get rid of another quality lineman too early rather than too late. Moore brings the size that Miller doesn't, but he'll need work to develop into more than a red-zone weapon. Reed adds more depth at corner at in the return game. Allen can be developed into a potential starter for when Corey Linsley gets too expensive in a few years.

Houston Texans

Round Overall Player Notes 3 68 Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

3 80 Nathan Shepherd, DE, Fort Hays St from SEA 3 98 Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane Compensatory 4 103 Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford

5 160 Jordan Whitehead, FS, Pittsburgh from DEN/LAR 6 177 Traded to Denver

6 211 Traded to Denver Compensatory 6 214 Kendrick Norton, NT, Miami Compensatory 7 222 John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin



The Texans are stuck waiting until the third round to draft thanks to two separate trades they made with the Browns (one to move up for Deshaun Watson last year, one to get Brock Osweiler off their books). Their first pick is an athletic tackle to address their biggest need. Shepherd is J.J. Watt insurance and should develop into a starter down the line. Nickerson is a potential eventual replacement for impending free agent Kareem Jackson.

Schultz can help out tackles as an in-line blocker and he's also solid as a pass-catcher, though not ever likely to be a top receiving weapon. Houston trades No. 177 and No. 211 to move up for Whitehead, who can apprentice under Tyrann Mathieu for a year. Norton and Franklin-Myers improve the team's depth on the defensive line. The Texans are still left with several holes after this draft, but that's going to be the case no matter what.

Indianapolis Colts

Once four QBs go off the board in the first four picks, the Colts are guaranteed one of Bradley Chubb and Saquon Barkley, and here they land Barkley, one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. Marlon Mack is a fine lead back, but he's no Barkley.

The Colts land three excellent talents in the second round, starting with Hughes, who can be an instant factor at corner and in the return game. Price suffered a partially torn pec during the predraft process but should still be ready to start at guard early. Kirk should immediately help from the slot. Green can take over the starting end role from Denico Autry in 2019 and be an interesting rotational pass-rusher in the meantime.

Parker is a potential option to start at right tackle, and the Colts should make protecting the QB a focus. Hill could easily outplay his Day 3 status but comes with character red flags. The Colts trade down in the sixth round before taking another receiver in Burnett. Moore is a medical question mark who the rebuilding Colts can afford to be patient with. Love is an interesting depth option on the defensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are fortunate enough to watch other potential suitors pass up Sutton and allow him to drop to No. 29. He should quickly become the team's No. 1 receiver while scratching that Moncrief-type itch for a big target for Blake Bortles. If he gets singled up regularly with teams stacking the box against Leonard Fournette, watch out.

Harrison is a nice value late in the second round, and he could end up taking over for Barry Church in 2019, as cutting the veteran would clear his entire $6.25 million off the cap. The Jaguars then trade out of the third round, getting the first pick of Day 3 (No. 101) and a fifth-rounder (No. 172). Andrews is another pass-catching weapon to play behind new No. 1 tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Young gives the team an option for a third linebacker after Paul Posluszny's retirement.

Weathersby is an experienced right tackle who could be developed as a versatile reserve lineman. Street tore his ACL but is a worthy IR stash. Wallace is as hard a worker you'll find in the seventh round as a former walk-on-turned-contributor for the Alabama defense. Ferguson is a practice-squad option who could potentially develop into a No. 2 QB.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are left waiting until Day 2 thanks to last year's trade-up for Patrick Mahomes. With a franchise QB and star running back in place along with the signing of Sammy Watkins to give Mahomes a third quality passing-game weapon after Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the team loads up on defense early and often here, but not before adding an offensive lineman in Crosby who could compete to start at guard or serve as a key reserve at multiple positions.

Averett is a fast corner who could step in quickly as a starter on the outside. Armstrong gives the team a quality option at rush linebacker with Tamba Hali gone and Dee Ford recovering from a back injury. The Chiefs then add help at inside linebacker with Sam, who gives the team needed depth behind Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.

After trading down with their second fourth-rounder to pick up two late picks (No. 207, No. 233), the Chiefs land Callaway, a big talent with big off-field red flags, hoping to again catch lightning in a bottle at the position. Phillips is a great find in the sixth who should help interior depth immediately on the line. Apke proved incredibly fast at the combine for a safety (4.34 40-yard dash) and should factor in on special teams. Lasley is another character-red flag wild card to gamble on late. Joseph will have to prove he can compete in the NFL but is a nice gamble for a team that lacks depth at corner. Akins is an old prospect who can be a nice downfield weapon and potential stylistic backup to Travis Kelce if he can stick.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers use No. 17 on a player that will immediately help their pass rush and could also be a tough player to handle in pass-rushing situations, especially considering the talent the defense has on the ends. Corey Liuget is suspended to open the year, so Payne should be in for all the work he can handle early.

Bates addresses the hole that remains in the secondary after the departure of Tre Boston. Richardson can compete to start at right tackle, where the team needs an upgrade. Hines is a scatback who could be lethal in small doses. Scales and Thomas bring talent to a linebacker group that's proven to be a rare weakness for this defense. Evans will try to stick as a depth piece on the line.

Los Angeles Rams

Round Overall Player Notes 3 82 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma from DET 3 87 Traded to Detroit

4 111 Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia from MIA 4 135 Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford from NYG 4 136 Traded to Washington from NE 5 142 Scott Quessenberry, G/C, UCLA from WAS/DEN 6 176 Joe Ostman, OLB, Central Michigan from NYG 6 183 Traded to Detroit from MIA 6 194 Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona from DET 6 195 Timon Parris, OT/G, Stony Brook from BUF 7 231 Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado from WAS

The Rams are left waiting until the third round after the trade that brought Brandin Cooks out west. With an excellent rush linebacker in range, they sacrifice No. 183 to move up a few spots and grab Okoronkwo, who has the chance to develop into a star under Wade Phillips. Kiser adds more talent inside at linebacker after the team traded away Alec Ogletree. Meeks should be tried at corner initially but could be benefited from a move to safety.

The Rams trade back from No. 136 to pick up a seventh-rounder, then take a potential starting guard in Quessenberry. Ostman brings another rotational option at rush linebacker and a special-teams option, and while there are no stars at the position for the Rams, a group of Matt Longacre, Samson Ebukam, Okoronkwo and Ostman is enough to get by with.

Cruikshank is another special-teams weapon who might be developed into a starter at safety. Parris brings more depth on the offensive line. Lindsay is a great value in the seventh and could end up a factor on an offense that doesn't have much depth at running back.

Miami Dolphins

Round Overall Player Notes 1 11 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

2 42 Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

2 60 Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State from PIT 3 73 Traded to Pittsburgh

4 123 Traded to Pittsburgh from CLE/CAR 4 131 Luke Falk, QB, Washington State from PHI/NE 6 209 Darrel Williams, RB, LSU from LAR/KC 7 227 Javon Wims, WR, Georgia from SF 7 229 Sean Welsh, G/C, Iowa



The Dolphins would surely love to land a Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen, but in this mock the top QBs go 1-2-3-4. So they pivot to taking the ultra-athletic Edmunds, who has the upside to be one of the best linebackers in the game. He'll slot in next to Raekwon McMillian as the team's top linebackers, and the Dolphins could look to trade Kiko Alonso for help at other positions or a late pick.

In the second round, the Dolphins snatch up a potential first-round talent in Bryan, who should take over for Ndamukong Suh as a starter from Day 1. Rather than wait and hope Gesicki gets to them in the third round, Miami trades No. 73 and No. 123 to move into the end of the second round and get him. Gesicki, like Edmunds, is insane athletically, and he should be an immediate force in the passing game.

Falk isn't likely to prove a worthy starter at quarterback, but he should be a better No. 2 option long-term than Brock Osweiler. Williams and Wims provide depth at skill positions on offense, while Welsh could back up all three spots on the interior of the offensive line.

Minnesota Vikings

Round Overall Player Notes 1 30 Frank Ragnow, G/C, Arkansas

2 62 Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC

3 94 Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

5 157 Alex Cappa from NYJ/DAL 5 167 Traded to New York Jets

6 187 Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State from BUF/CIN 6 204 Traded to Buffalo

6 213 Ike Boettger, G, Iowa Compensatory 6 218 Traded to Buffalo Compensatory 7 225 Traded to New York Jets from DEN

The Vikings make bolstering the offensive line the key focus of this draft, starting with Ragnow. He should start immediately at center or guard, and while this pick could be perceived as a bit of a reach, he could quickly emerge as a leader on the offensive line.

Nwosu is Anthony Barr insurance in case a long-term deal can't be worked out, and he'll immediately serve as quality depth for a linebacker group that has a strong starting unit but not much behind them. Pettis could wind up being a steal late in the third round as a Week 1 punt returner who could be a worthy slot receiver by next season.

The Vikings trade their seventh-rounder to move up in the fifth and grab Cappa, an intriguing small-school prospect who could compete to start at right tackle or kick inside to guard. Minnesota then trades up again, sacrificing No. 218 to move up 17 spots for Harris, a defensive back with great size who could develop into a starter at cornerback or safety. With their last pick, the Vikings add even more depth on the offensive line.

New England Patriots

Round Overall Player Notes 1 18 Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA from SEA 1 23 Traded to Seattle from LAR 1 31 Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

2 43 Traded to Dallas from SF 2 50 Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia from DAL 2 63 Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

3 95 Traded to Seattle

4 116 Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest from DAL 6 175 Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa from CLE 6 198 Traded to Cleveland from LAR 6 210 Traded to Cleveland from OAK 7 219 Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State from CLE

After trading Brandin Cooks to land the No. 23 pick, the Patriots package that selection with No. 95 to get ahead of the Lions and nab Marcus Davenport, the second-best pass-rusher in this draft. He could rotate with Trey Flowers and Adrian Clayborn initially as he gets acclimated to the NFL, giving the Patriots a massively upgraded pass rush for 2018. With their other first-rounder, the Patriots grab a replacement for Nate Solder at left tackle in Miller.

With No. 95 gone in the deal to move up for Davenport, the Patriots trade back in the second round and pick up a fourth-rounder so they aren't shut out of Rounds 3-5. After the move, they pick up Carter to improve their talent at linebacker. At the end of the second round, Lauletta should be the perfect QB to come in and mold into Tom Brady's backup.

With the added fourth-rounder, the Patriots land more defensive line help in Ejiofor, making the defensive front seven a priority in this draft. The Patriots then swing another deal to move up in the sixth round for Wadley, an undersized back who should be a weapon as a receiver. Neal is a dart throw at cornerback who might end up sticking at safety.

New Orleans Saints

Round Overall Player Notes 1 27 Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

3 83 Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana from BAL 3 91 Traded to Baltimore

4 127 Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

5 139 Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State from NYG 5 147 Traded to N.Y. Giants from MIA 5 164 Traded to Baltimore

6 189 Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky from ARI 6 201 Traded to N.Y. Giants

7 245 Greg Senat, OT, Wagner



Guard is hardly the biggest need for the Saints, but they did have Hernandez in for a private workout, and he should be a starter in the NFL for a long time. Hernandez provides insurance with Andrus Peat recovering from ankle surgery, and he should definitely have a starting spot locked up by 2019.

The Saints get tired of waiting on Day 2, giving No. 164 to Baltimore to move up eight spots for Thomas, an underrated tight end in this class behind the top three names. He should be a well-rounded player with the ability to grow as a blocker. The fourth round brings the first of two Senats for the Saints, with Deadrin improving the depth on the defensive line.

The team wants to address their defensive end rotation, and here they do it with Holmes in Round 5. He could grow into a quality rotational piece. Iyiegbuniwe helps at a position that doesn't have quality depth, and he can be a factor on special teams right away. Greg Senat will try and develop into a swing tackle.

New York Giants

The Giants land their quarterback at No. 2 with Darnold, who will be prepped to take over for Eli Manning in 2019. Considered the most pro-ready QB prospect in the draft by many, Darnold could also take the field in the second half of his rookie year if the Giants are going nowhere.

With the rebuild on, the Giants trade down from No. 34 to pick up two important selections, using the first on a new feature back in Michel. He's not Saquon Barkley, but he's a nice value outside the top 50. Now with three picks at the top of the third round, the Giants grab a right tackle in Brown, a 3-4 rush linebacker in Turay and a capable slot cornerback in Dawson.

In the fourth round, the Giants pick up an interior lineman who can battle for a starting spot with a strong showing in camp. The team then turns its remaining pick into two by trading down again. The Giants then draft another rush linebacker to improve depth in their new scheme, and a 3-4 end to also add to the team's depth.

New York Jets

The Jets start by landing their franchise QB, and my guess is that they'll opt for Rosen over Baker Mayfield. The types of "red flags" he's had to deal with during the draft process reek of teams trying to push him down so they can draft him. The three inches he has on Mayfield are about the margin with which I have Rosen as the No. 3 pick.

The Jets paid a big price to get to No. 3, and that means waiting until No. 72 to take St. Brown, a tall receiving weapon to help the team's depth chart at receiver. Next up is Smythe, who will help blocking as an inline tight end and is a solid pass catcher.

Before picking in the fifth round, the Jets trade back to add another seventh-round pick, They then take Jacobs, who will look to develop into a rotational edge rusher, and Nichols, who could help replace Muhammad Wilkerson. In the seventh, the team adds a couple more skill-position depth pieces in Edmonds, an excellent FCS runner who dealt with leg issues last year, and Valdes-Scantling, who has the height and speed to dominate if he's coached properly.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders have a ton of picks to give Jon Gruden the players he wants, and taking the draft's premier linebacker at No. 10 would give a huge boost to the defense. Smith gives defensive coordinator Paul Guenther his Vontaze Burfict, minus the character issues.

Washington gives the offense some depth behind their top two receivers and also serves as Jordy Nelson insurance. Settle is a massive force on the defensive line and would be a great value in the third round. Thomas has the tools to succeed, and he could develop into a key member of the pass-rush rotation.

The Raiders trade up in the fifth to land Jones-Smith, who could wind up taking over as starter at right tackle with the right development. The team grabs a couple cheap options for special teams in Scott and Pineiro, and a potential red-zone weapon in Lazard, in the sixth. With their final pick, the Raiders grab Reggie McKenzie's son to compete for a roster spot.

Philadelphia Eagles

I wouldn't be shocked if the Eagles trade down from No. 32 (maybe with Buffalo?), but after the team quickly moved on from Daryl Worley and his off-field issues, cornerback could be a great position to target with the talent expected to be available in the late-first, early-second range. Oliver gives the team long-term insurance in case Ronald Darby isn't re-signed, and he has the upside to be one of the league's top corners.

Without the tradedown, the Eagles sit and wait until the end of the fourth round to pick up Hall, an incredible FCS defensive lineman who could develop into a much cheaper starting option than Timmy Jernigan down the line. Samuels is an intriguing chess piece for Doug Pederson to move around the formation.

McFadden adds more depth at corner, and he might benefit from some development on the practice squad. Watson is another practice-squad player who could develop into something more with the right coaching. Jackson is a wild card who can compete for the No. 3 role at running back.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 26 Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama from ATL 1 28 Traded to Atlanta

2 60 Traded to Miami

3 73 Derrick Nnadi, DE/DT, Florida State from MIA 3 92 M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

4 123 Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M from MIA/CLE/CAR 5 148 Traded to Atlanta from SF 5 165 Marcus Allen, SS, Penn State

7 220 Trevon Young, OLB, Louisville from NYG 7 246 Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State



If Evans makes it to No. 27, the Steelers will have to worry about the Saints swiping him. It's worth giving up a fifth-round pick to jump a couple spots and land the much-needed inside linebacker.

In the second, they make up for sacrificing one pick and trading back 13 spots before taking Nnadi, a sack machine in college who can compete for snaps on the defensive line. Stewart is a versatile defensive back who should quickly develop into a starter somewhere.

The Steelers keep attacking the defense on Day 3, picking up two safety prospets in Watts and Allen for depth and special teams potential. Watts could end up developing into the best option at free safety. Young provides some depth at rush linebacker. The team's first and only offensive pick ends up being James, a small slot option who could be dangerous with the ball in space.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are a rare team that doesn't make a trade in my mock. In the first round they snap up Fitzpatrick, a slot corner/free safety who can move around the defensive formation and have success in a fluid role if the team wants to use him creatively.

Baker addresses an area of need at linebacker and should start immediately. Phillips is a great value in the third round who could get a lot of snaps early. Rankin helps boost the team's talent at guard. Hamilton adds depth at receiver and could develop into a quality secondary option in the passing game.

O'Daniel will help the team move on from Reuben Foster if it chooses to give up on the recent first-round pick. Otherwise, he makes for nice insurance. Brown in a fast corner who should excel on special teams and could be a key piece in the secondary eventually. Fumagalli and Flowers are solid players who could stick in camp.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks get busy in Round 1, first trading No. 18 to the Patriots for No. 23 and No. 95, then shipping No. 23 to the Browns along with No. 168 for No. 35 and No. 64. That gives the Seahawks three picks on Day 2, and they use the first on a cornerback in Davis who should be a great scheme fit. Johnson gives the team a legitimate feature back to take pressure off Russell Wilson.

Noteboom has the chance to start right away for a team that needs an upgrade at right tackle. Lewis could try to be a Michael Bennett-lite for the Seahawks, playing end on early downs before kicking inside. Edmunds would be a great value in the fifth, and he could be developed into Earl Thomas's successor.

The Seahawks trade down with their next pick, then use their two remaining fifth-rounders on depth for both lines. Cantrell gives the team more depth at receiver after losing Paul Richardson. Dissly can contribute as a blocker and provide depth at tight end. Jamerson should be a nice special-teams player who will try to develop into a capable NFL safety.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James gives the Bucs defense a fantastic talent to build around in the secondary, and he'll be the impact player at strong safety they didn't get in the failed T.J. Ward addition. The scary thing is that he still has room to grow into a better player.

Williams gives the team Demar Dotson insurance, but if he reaches his potential, he could easily wind up usurping Donovan Smith as Jameis Winston's blind-side blocker. At worst, he can kick inside and be a capable guard. Chubb gives the team much-needed talent at running back.

Maddox is small but fast with plus intangibles. Thompson boosts the defensive line rotation, which should have excellent depth inside. Flowers can serve as insurance for Alan Cross, who underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason. Lawler adds more depth at defensive end.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans start by taking a late riser in the draft process in Sweat, who will get a year to grow into a more-complete outside linebacker before taking over a starting job in 2019. Jefferson adds talent at inside linebacker after the loss of Avery Williamson. He could also emerge as a starter down the road.

Brown improves depth on the defensive line and could be vicious as a pass-rusher in nickel formations. Teller continues the team's emphasis on competition at guard this offseason, joining Quinton Spain, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Kevin Pamphile in the race to start.

After trading back in the fifth round to pick up a seven-round selection, the Titans land a nice value in Tre'Quan Smith who can compete for a reserve receiver role. Ito Smith becomes the leader for the RB3 role in camp, and he could do some damage as a pass-catcher if Dion Lewis can't stay healthy. Roberts can compete for a roster spot as a special-teams ace and backup safety.

Washington Redskins

Washington starts by landing a premier run-stuffer in Vea, and he's shown enough as a pass-rusher that he has the potential to be a three-down player if coached up. No. 13 might be a little high for that type of player, but he has the chance to be special and should be a good fit in Washington.

Jones comes in to form a nice tandem with Chris Thompson, as neither are good bets to handle a massive amount of touches but both should wow with lesser workloads. Cole and Harrison bring much-needed depth to the offensive line, with Cole having a great chance to start early and Harrison serving as important depth behind two recovering tackles. The Rams end up trading a seven-rounder to move up for Harrison on Day 3.

Kelly could try and land a key role as a corner or end up being a long-term starter at safety. Blanding brings depth at safety as well. Wilson brings depth at receiver and could grow into an eventual role in three wide sets if coached up.

Entire mock draft

Overall Team Player 1 CLE Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming 2 NYG Sam Darnold, QB, USC 3 NYJ (f/IND) Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA 4 BUF (f/CLE)* Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma 5 DEN Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State 6 IND (f/NYJ) Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State 7 TB Derwin James, SS, Florida State 8 CHI Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame 9 SF Minkah Fitzpatrick, FS/CB, Alabama 10 OAK Roquan Smith, WLB, Georgia 11 MIA Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech 12 CLE (f/BUF)* Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame 13 WAS Vita Vea, NT, Washington 14 GB Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State 15 ARI Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville 16 BAL Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State 17 LAC Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama 18 NE (f/SEA)* Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA 19 DAL Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise St. 20 DET Derrius Guice, RB, LSU 21 CIN (f/BUF) Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa 22 BUF (f/KC) Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia 23 CLE (f/SEA)* Harold Landry, DE, Boston College 24 CAR Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville 25 TEN Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State 26 PIT (f/ATL)* Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama 27 NO Will Hernandez, G, UTEP 28 ATL (f/PIT)* Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama 29 JAC Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU 30 MIN Frank Ragnow, G/C, Arkansas 31 NE Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA 32 PHI Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado





33 CLE Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan 34 BUF (f/NYG)* D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland 35 SEA (f/CLE)* Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn 36 IND Mike Hughes, CB, UCF 37 IND (f/NYJ) Billy Price, G/C, Ohio State 38 TB Connor Williams, OT, Texas 39 CAR (f/CHI)* Justin Reid, FS, Stanford 40 DEN Austin Corbett, G/C, Nevada 41 OAK James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State 42 MIA Taven Bryan, DT, Florida 43 DAL (f/NE)* James Daniels, G/C, Iowa 44 WAS Ronald Jones II, RB, USC 45 GB Sam Hubbard, DE/LB, Ohio State 46 CIN Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State 47 ARI Donte Jackson, CB, LSU 48 LAC Jessie Bates, FS, Wake Forest 49 IND (f/SEA) Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M 50 NE (f/DAL)* Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia 51 DET Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State 52 BAL Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina 53 BUF Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State 54 KC Tyrell Crosby, OT/G, Oregon 55 CHI (f/CAR)* Arden Key, DE/LB, LSU 56 NYG (f/BUF)* Sony Michel, RB, Georgia 57 TEN Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas 58 ATL Braden Smith, G, Auburn 59 SF (f/NO) Jerome Baker, OLB, Ohio State 60 MIA (f/PIT)* Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State 61 JAC Ronnie Harrison, SS, Alabama 62 MIN Uchenna Nwosu, DE/LB, USC 63 NE Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond 64 SEA (f/CLE)* Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn





65 NYG (f/BUF)* Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma 66 NYG Kemoko Turay, OLB, Rutgers 67 IND Rasheem Green, DE/DT, USC 68 HOU Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan 69 NYG (f/TB) Duke Dawson, CB, Florida 70 SF (f/CHI) Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford 71 DEN D.J. Chark, WR, LSU 72 NYJ Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame 73 PIT (f/MIA)* Derrick Nnadi, DE/DT, Florida State 74 SF Martinas Rankin, G/C, Mississippi State 75 OAK Tim Settle, NT, Virginia Tech 76 GB Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis 77 CIN Fred Warner, LB, BYU 78 KC (f/WAS) Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama 79 ARI Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh 80 HOU (f/SEA) Nathan Shepherd, DE/DT, Fort Hays St 81 DAL Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State 82 LAR (f/DET)* Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma 83 NO (f/BAL)* Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana 84 LAC Will Richardson, OT, NC State 85 CHI (f/CAR)* Geron Christian, OT, Louisville 86 KC Dorance Armstrong, DE/LB, Kansas 87 DET (f/LAR)* Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa 88 CAR Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State 89 TEN Andrew Brown, DE/DT, Virginia 90 ATL Da'Shawn Hand, DE/DT, Alabama 91 BAL (f/NO)* Deon Cain, WR, Clemson 92 PIT M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina 93 GB (f/JAC)* Foley Fatukasi, DE/DT, UConn 94 MIN Dante Pettis, WR, Washington 95 SEA (f/NE)* Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU 96 CLE (f/BUF)* Genard Avery, LB, Memphis 97 ARI Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa 98 HOU Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane 99 DEN Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College 100 CIN Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn





101 JAC (f/GB)* Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma 102 TB (f/NYG) Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia 103 HOU Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford 104 IND Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T 105 CHI Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF 106 DEN Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon 107 NYJ Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame 108 NYG (f/TB) Tony Adams, G/C, NC State 109 WAS (f/DEN) Mason Cole, G/C, Michigan 110 OAK Chad Thomas, DE, Miami 111 LAR (f/MIA) Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia 112 CIN John Kelly, RB, Tennessee 113 DEN (f/WAS) Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss 114 CLE (f/GB) Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee 115 CHI (f/ARI) Breeland Speaks, DE/DT, Ole Miss 116 NE (f/DAL)* Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest 117 DET Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky 118 BAL Michael Dickson, P, Texas 119 LAC Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State 120 SEA Tyquan Lewis, DE/DT, Ohio State 121 BUF Auden Tate, WR, Florida State 122 KC Christian Sam, LB, Arizona State 123 PIT (f/MIA)* Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M 124 GB (f/KC)* Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin 125 TEN Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech 126 ATL B.J. Hill, DT, NC State 127 NO Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida 128 SF (f/PIT) DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State 129 JAC Kenny Young, LB, UCLA 130 PHI (f/MIN) P.J. Hall, DE/DT, Sam Houston State 131 MIA (f/PHI) Luke Falk, QB, Washington State 132 PHI Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State 133 KC (f/GB)* Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida 134 ARI Andre Smith, ILB, North Carolina 135 LAR (f/NYG) Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford 136 WAS (f/LAR)* Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia 137 DAL DeShon Elliott, SS, Texas





138 GB (f/CLE) Jamil Demby, G, Maine 139 NO (f/NYG)* Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State 140 IND Holton Hill, CB, Texas 141 SEA (f/HOU) Terrell Edmunds, FS, Virginia Tech 142 LAR (f/WAS)* Scott Quessenberry, G/C, UCLA 143 SF (f/NYJ) Dorian O'Daniel, ILB, Clemson 144 TB Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh 145 CHI Tarvarius Moore, FS, Southern Miss 146 OAK (f/SEA)* Jaryd Jones-Smith, OT, Pittsburgh 147 NYG (f/NO)* Kylie Fitts, DE/LB, Utah 148 ATL (f/PIT)* Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU 149 DEN (f/WAS) Chris Herndon, TE, Miami 150 CLE (f/GB) Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin 151 CIN Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State 152 ARI Godwin Igwebuike, SS, Northwestern 153 DET Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State 154 BAL Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane 155 LAC Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana 156 SEA (f/PHI) Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State 157 MIN (f/NYJ)* Alex Cappa, OT, Humboldt State 158 CIN (f/BUF) Kyzir White, SS, West Virginia 159 SEA (f/OAK)* Poona Ford, DT, Texas 160 HOU (f/DEN)* Jordan Whitehead, FS, Pittsburgh 161 CAR Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech 162 DAL (f/TEN)* Cole Madison, G, Washington State 163 WAS (f/DEN) Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State 164 BAL (f/NO)* Tracy Walker, FS, Louisiana-Lafayette 165 PIT Marcus Allen, SS, Penn State 166 BUF (f/JAC) Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State 167 NYJ (f/MIN)* Leon Jacobs, OLB, Wisconsin 168 CLE (f/SEA)* Mark Walton, RB, Miami 169 PHI Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State 170 CIN Matt Pryor, OT/G, TCU 171 TEN (f/DAL)* Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF 172 JAC (f/GB)* Toby Weathersby, G, LSU 173 OAK (f/DAL) Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama 174 GB J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri





175 NE (f/CLE)* Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa 176 LAR (f/NYG) Joe Ostman, OLB, Central Michigan 177 DEN (f/HOU)* Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt 178 BAL (f/IND)* Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama 179 NYJ Bilal Nichols, DE, Delaware 180 TB Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia 181 CHI J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland 182 ARI (f/DEN) Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn 183 DET (f/LAR)* Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan 184 SF Tony Brown, CB, Alabama 185 OAK JK Scott, P, Alabama 186 GB D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State 187 MIN (f/BUF)* Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State 188 CLE (f/WAS) Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State 189 NO (f/ARI) Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB, Western Kentucky 190 IND (f/BAL)* Deontay Burnett, WR, USC 191 LAC Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State 192 DAL (f/OAK) Trey Quinn, WR, SMU 193 DAL R.J. McIntosh, DE/DT, Miami 194 LAR (f/DET) Dane Cruikshank, DB, Arizona 195 LAR (f/BUF) Timon Parris, OT/G, Stony Brook 196 KC Skyler Phillips, G/C, Idaho State 197 CAR Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri 198 CLE (f/NE)* Jullian Taylor, DT, Temple 199 TEN Ito Smith, RB, Southern Miss 200 ATL Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia 201 NYG (f/NO)* Justin Jones, DE, NC State 202 TB (f/PIT) Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma 203 JAC Kentavius Street, DE/DT, NC State 204 BUF (f/MIN)* Chris Campbell, CB, Penn State 205 WAS (f/CLE) Quin Blanding, SS, West Virginia 206 PHI Justin Watson, WR, Penn 207 KC (f/GB)* Troy Apke, FS, Penn State 208 DAL Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan 209 MIA (f/LAR) Darrel Williams, RB, LSU 210 CLE (f/NE)* Joshua Kalu, SS, Nebraska 211 DEN (f/HOU)* Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh 212 SEA (f/OAK)* Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech 213 MIN Ike Boettger, G, Iowa 214 HOU Kendrick Norton, NT, Miami 215 BAL Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Alabama 216 OAK Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State 217 OAK Eddy Pineiro, K, Florida 218 BUF (f/MIN)* Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State





219 NE (f/CLE) Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State 220 PIT (f/NYG) Trevon Young, OLB, Louisville 221 IND Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina 222 HOU John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F. Austin 223 SF (f/MIA) Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin 224 CHI Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR, Indiana 225 NYJ (f/MIN)* Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham 226 SEA (f/NYJ) Will Dissly, TE, Washington 227 MIA (f/SF) Javon Wims, WR, Georgia 228 OAK Kahlil McKenzie, DT, Tennessee 229 MIA Sean Welsh, G/C, Iowa 230 JAC (f/CIN) Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama 231 LAR (f/WAS)* Phillip Lindsay, RB, Colorado 232 GB Dejon Allen, C, Hawaii 233 KC (f/ARI) Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA 234 CAR (f/BUF) Taylor Hearn, G, Clemson 235 NYJ (f/SEA) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida 236 TEN (f/DAL)* Stephen Roberts, SS, Auburn 237 DET Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Miss 238 IND (f/BAL)* Mike Love, DE, South Florida 239 KC (f/GB)* Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque 240 SF (f/KC) Tre Flowers, FS, Oklahoma State 241 WAS (f/LAR) Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State 242 CAR Ryan Izzo, TE, Florida State 243 KC (f/TEN) Jordan Akins, TE, UCF 244 ATL Nick Bawden, FB, San Diego State 245 NO Greg Senat, OT, Wagner 246 PIT Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State 247 JAC Riley Ferguson, QB, Memphis 248 SEA (f/MIN) Natrell Jamerson, SS, Wisconsin 249 CIN (f/NE) Mike McCray, LB, Michigan 250 PHI (f/SEA) Justin Jackson, RB, Northwestern 251 LAC Aaron Evans, G, UCF 252 CIN John Atkins, DT, Georgia 253 CIN Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon 254 ARI Brendan Mahon, G, Penn State 255 TB Justin Lawler, DE, SMU 256 ATL Grant Haley, CB, Penn State

*Indicates mock trade

Mock trades