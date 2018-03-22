Player Blurb: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
NFL Draft analysis for Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Dominated the small-school ranks with plus athleticism, awareness, and length. Doesn't have the physical characteristics to play against No. 1 WRs at the next level. His ball skills, route-recognition, and tackling ability are appealing.
College Recap:
Overlooked as a high-school player in Oswego, Illinos, Joseph sat his freshman year before flashing his upside as a sophomore, recording 44 total tackles, seven pass break-ups, three interceptions and a forced fumble for Division III Dubuque. He improved as a junior, with 68 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, four picks and one sack.
Joseph was named Iowa Conference Defensive Player of the Year for a senior campaign that featured eight interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 56 total tackles. -- R.J. White
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...