Player Blurb: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Dominated the small-school ranks with plus athleticism, awareness, and length. Doesn't have the physical characteristics to play against No. 1 WRs at the next level. His ball skills, route-recognition, and tackling ability are appealing.

College Recap:

Overlooked as a high-school player in Oswego, Illinos, Joseph sat his freshman year before flashing his upside as a sophomore, recording 44 total tackles, seven pass break-ups, three interceptions and a forced fumble for Division III Dubuque. He improved as a junior, with 68 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, four picks and one sack.

Joseph was named Iowa Conference Defensive Player of the Year for a senior campaign that featured eight interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 56 total tackles. -- R.J. White