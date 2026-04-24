Thirty-two players were drafted on Thursday night of the 2026 NFL Draft, but not all of those selections were created equally. Each represented different positional value and stacked up differently in my own personal rankings. Taking into account variables, such as trade packages, each of those 32 players were ranked, from top to bottom.

Without further ado, initial reactions are below.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

1. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (No. 1 overall)

The NFL's worst kept secret is now official: Mendoza is a Raider. Las Vegas has already done a good job insulating their young quarterback by signing veteran Kirk Cousins and signing center Tyler Linderbaum. The selection of Mendoza was a layup for a team who needed a quarterback. Mendoza can be a top-10 type quarterback if put in the right situation.

2. EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State (No. 5 overall)

The Giants' selection of Reese is a refreshing indicator of new leadership. In the past, New York may have forced a position of need, but took the best player available and will figure out how all the pieces fit together later. They now have options to explore with edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and a potential off-ramp to Brian Burns in a year or two.

3. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State (No. 11 overall)

Dallas was patient and rewarded with the availability of Downs after moving up one spot. It cost them two fifth-round picks as opposed to some of the rumored trade packages during the pre-draft process. Downs may end up being one of the best players from this draft class when all is said and done.

4. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State (No. 7 overall)

Styles is a physical specimen, but that does not do justice to his football acumen. He will bring a physical tenor to that defense, in addition to communicating calls and organizing the defense. Dan Quinn has to be thrilled with Styles being available.

5. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (No. 8 overall)

Tyson finished the process as WR1 in my rankings. He is elusive and explosive in open space. There is a lot less pressure on Chris Olave now than there had been at the beginning of the night. New Orleans is all in with young quarterback Tyler Shough after signing running back Travis Etienne and offensive guard David Edwards.

6. EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech (No. 2 overall)

New York cancelling Bailey's 30 visit last minute did not matter after all. He is a talented player who is ready to hit the ground running. Ohio State's Arvell Reese has higher upside, but there is clearly pressure on head coach Aaron Glenn, at the very least, to win in 2026. Situation likely led to this selection, but ownership put them in that position.

7. OT Spencer Fano, Utah (No. 9 overall)

Cleveland was expected to take Fano at No. 6 overall, so moving back, picking up additional draft resources in the process and selecting the same player is a win-win fro the Browns. He was the best offensive line available in the draft. It will be interesting to see if the team keeps him at right tackle or moves him to the left side.

8. DL Peter Woods, Clemson (No. 29 overall)

Kansas City filled a few of their biggest needs with Woods being the second of those choices. He has the benefit of playing next to and learning from veteran Chris Jones in Steve Spagnuolo's rejuvenated defense. Woods was a top-20 prospect in this class.

9. IOL Vega Ioane, Penn State (No. 14 overall)

Ioane was regarded as a Ravens-type prospect for the duration of the pre-draft process. They lacked some of that rugged physicality they have been known for over the past two decades. Ioane is one of the most refined prospects in this year's draft and allows Baltimore to get back to its roots.

10. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State (No. 4 overall)

Offensive inefficiency is what ultimately cost Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll their prior head coaching gigs. A lack of investment in the unit is not going to be the cause of demise in Tennessee as they have added Tate to a collection of Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson.

11. WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (No. 24 overall)

Concepcion was WR3 ahead of Lemon, but similarly graded, so it is fitting that the two are so closely linked on this list as well. Concepcion is a nightmare with the ball in open space and the Browns desperately needed help at the position. As expected, Cleveland took an offensive tackle and a wide receiver, but managed to find value in the process.

12. WR Makai Lemon, USC (No. 20 overall)

It was widely known that A.J. Brown was not going to return to the Philadelphia roster, but that would not become official until June. The Eagles could not wait until June to address that position on its roster, so they were aggressive moving up to secure the prospect.

13. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (No. 12 overall)

The selection of Proctor is an example of Miami eating its vegetables. They have so many needs on the roster that reaching to fill a specific need would have been a misuse of. resources. Proctor helps to fill out the offensive line, which is a benefit to De'Von Achane, but also the team's efforts to properly evaluate Malik Willis this season.

14. OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami (No. 10 overall)

It always made sense for a Harbaugh team to address the offensive line more than adding another receiver. Mauigoa may begin his career at offensive guard while the team evaluates Jermaine Eluemunor's (who was already traded by John Harbaugh once) viability at right tackle.

15. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (No. 15 overall)

Bain can be a quality piece to an already entrenched pass-rush operation, but it may be too much asking him to do it all by himself initially. He is a powerful player who will be an immediate contributor on run defense.

16. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (No. 16 overall)

No. 16 overall is relatively good value for Sadiq, who is difficult to bring down in open space, but New York used a high second-round pick on Mason Taylor a year ago. There is not a lot of confidence in the Jets' ability to optimize these two players.

17. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU (No. 6 overall)

Delane is a good player, but Kansas City took him at No. 6 overall and traded up for the right to do so. It is a position of need for a franchise that does not often find itself in a position this early. The Chiefs rejuvenated their defense over the course of Thursday night.

18. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah (No. 28 overall)

Lomu was a personal favorite in this draft class, but the expectation was that he would play left tackle. One would assume the Patriots will keep last year's No. 4 overall selection, Will Campbell, on the left side, so it will be interesting to see how Lomu transitions to the opposite side; a less daunting assignment than it had been a decade ago.

19. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn (No. 31 overall)

Faulk is a relatively young player who offers a high floor as a run defender. The hope is that he continues working on his ability to move the quarterback off his spot. The defense is a good fit and he will be working opposite Jermaine Johnson.

20. OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State (No. 21 overall)

Iheanachor is a more refined prospect than which he is given credit, but there is another level to which he can take his game as a player relatively new to the game. Pittsburgh could put him on the right side and move Troy Fautanu back to the left side.

21. OT Blake Miller, Clemson (No. 17 overall)

Miller played right tackle for the Tigers, so Detroit will likely follow through on its plan to move Penei Sewell to the left side post-Taylor Lewan. Miller is the epitome of a Dan Campbell offensive tackle: tough, accountable and technically sound.

22. DL Caleb Banks, Florida (No. 18 overall)

There are concerns about the struggle of Banks' foot, but not about the player and his capabilities. He is a long interior defender who will collapse the pocket in Brian Flores' defense, but he has to do a better job of finishing.

23. CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State (No. 27 overall)

Johnson checks all the boxes. There were times where his top end speed and recovery ability was put into question, but NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah made note that a lot of those issues were occurring on San Diego State's field and the playing surface were called into question. When Johnson tested athletically, he really answered those concerns.

24. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama (No. 13 overall)

There has been a wide range of opinions on Simpson, who started one season for the Crimson Tide and dealt with injuries during that time. If he stays healthy, he could be a solid starter in this league once Matthew Stafford decides to hang up his cleats, but this is rich relative to my appetite for risk. Los Angeles obviously has a conviction regarding the player and he would have been long gone by their next selection.

25. OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia (No. 19 overall)

Freeling is a young pup with his whole career ahead of him. He essentially had one year of starting experience, but was playing his best football by the end. Freeling looks the part of an NFL left tackle and there are no concerns about the athleticism. What will Carolina now do with Ikem Ekwonu when he returns from injury?

26. S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon (No. 25 overall)

Safety is a position of need for the Bears, so they checked that box. Thieneman is a rangy playmaker on the backend, but how much pressure will that front be able to create? I don't think the Bears are done addressing that unit.

27. EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF (No. 23 overall)

Edge rusher had been associated with Dallas throughout the process. They juiced up the defense through the selections of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Lawrence. The Cowboys have some depth in that role with Donovan Ezeiruaku, Rashan Gary and Lawrence among others.

28. RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame (No. 32 overall)

Price may not be the first Notre Dame running back off the board in this draft, but he has a lot of untapped potential on third down. Jeremiyah Love has stolen most of the third-down touches and Price now has room to showcase that ability at the next level.

29. WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (No. 30 overall)

Cooper is a prospect I had associated with the Jets at No. 16 overall. He is a physical receiver who will endear himself to head coach Aaron Glenn. However, he was lower on my personal board than where he was taken and the Jets traded up to get him; albeit with a hoard of resources. Geno Smith gets a weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson.

30. EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (No. 22 overall)

Mesidor is an older prospect (25) so there is less potential into which Los Angeles can tap. He will arrive in town older than some of his teammates who have been on the roster for a few years. From an analytical perspective, it is hard to stomach taking a player of that age in the first round. It fills a position of need for the AFC franchise.

31. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (No. 3 overall)

Similar to the Raiders a year ago, Arizona was in no position to throw a running back onto this roster. The team is going to waste the first two years of his rookie contract while trying to patch other holes on the roster. He is already going to be compensated like a top-10 running back in the league, so it's not like the Cardinals are getting a lot of value out of that rookie contract.

32. IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (No. 26 overall)

I was lower on Rutledge than the consensus and Houston traded up to get him. Philosophically, it makes a lot of sense for the Texans to address the interior after overhauling the unit in the past two years. Rutledge is a good fit for that offense.