Player Blurb: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
NFL Draft analysis for Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Supremely mobile OT with decent size and length. Speed rushers don't phase him and he consistently drives defenders into the ground in the run game. Played against low level of competition.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Houston, Harrison was the top JUCO tackle recruit in the country before picking Texas, where he played seven games as a reserve in 2013. He was then suspended twice by the Longhorns and fell out of football for two years.
Harrison joined West Georgia for the 2017 season, playing left tackle and starting nine games. He was named first-team All-Gulf South for his work as a senior. Harrison profiles as an athletic lineman, weighing in at just 288 pounds. -- R.J. White
