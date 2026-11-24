Welcome to Snyder's Soapbox! Here, I pontificate about matters related to Major League Baseball on a weekly basis. Some of the topics will be pressing matters, some might seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, and most will be somewhere in between. The good thing about this website is that it's free, and you are allowed to click away. If you stay, you'll get smarter, though. That's a money-back guarantee. Let's get to it.

The world of Major League Baseball -- which includes fans and media, too -- has something rather heavy hanging over its head this offseason. Obviously. We know all about that pesky CBA expiration on Dec. 1 and we know that the owners are all but certain to lock the players out that night while they push for a salary cap in the name of parity.

People are going to take sides, and I make no apologies for being firmly on the players' side. They are the talent and why we watch the games. No one is buying owners' jerseys and sitting in the ballpark facing the suites.

Another reason I'm not a huge fan, in general, of the owners is that I don't believe we're ever getting the full truth about how much money they make. The Braves are publicly traded and we can see a good breakdown of how they fared in 2025. The short version is that they are swimming in money. We could look at the two recently sold MLB teams for a hint, too. The Angels were sold for $4 billion; Arte Moreno bought the team for $184 million in 2003. The Padres were also sold recently for $3.9 billion. The San Diego media market size ranks ahead of only Kansas City, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and, eventually, Las Vegas among MLB cities.

And, again, sometimes you'll have an owner say the quiet part out loud. Enter Orioles owner David Rubenstein:

"A lot of my friends were buying teams, and I realized they're making money. They're making more money than I'm making in private equity," Rubenstein said last month at a forum with other pro sports owners at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. " ... I couldn't figure out why it is that people who are fans are so obsessed with the success of their local team. They're not going to make any more money. They're not going to go to the Super Bowl and get a trophy out of it."

People who cape for the owners: this is what you are defending.

Obviously every owner shouldn't be painted with the same brush. Some of them are legitimately fans. But I'd be willing to wager pretty heavily that a majority of the owners think like Rubenstein here and view the teams simply as vehicles to make as much money as possible.

Do we even need to bother with the suggestion that we shouldn't care about our favorite teams since they don't make us money and we don't get pieces of metal trophies? Sports fandom can be one of the purest and most wholesome things about our society. It brings families and friends together. It gives us emotions we otherwise couldn't even possibly imagine feeling. And I'll say this, too: I've seen my favorite team win the World Series and the absolute last thing on my mind was, "man, I'd sure like a trophy for my own mantle." The memories can't be matched by anything material at all. I would take nothing of real, tangible substance over those memories.

It's maddening that an owner can be so out of touch with the product that he purchased.

Do please hone in on the money comment, though. That's a much bigger deal. We've heard owners of some smaller-market teams cry poor for years and even decades, and the response from the MLBPA every single time is a pretty simple one. I reached out to a source and heard it again: "If any team wants us to believe they are losing money, they can simply open their books."

Yes. The Braves have to and we can see how much of a money machine they are in the 11th-ranked media market (counting the two-team cities twice).

Again, there will be exceptions, but the owners generally just view their teams as virtual ATMs, the output of which would be even higher with artificially decreased payroll because of a salary cap. At least one of them doesn't even understand why we care as much as we do.

I remain firmly and proudly Team MLBPA.