Ravens-Titans Preview
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Defensive end Calais Campbell knows the time has arrived to prove why Baltimore traded for him last March: It's Round 3 of the Ravens vs. Derrick Henry.
A spot in the AFC divisional round is on the line Sunday.
Henry helped the Titans stun the top-seeded Ravens a year ago in the divisional round as the NFL rushing leader ran for 195 yards, threw a touchdown pass and turned Baltimore safety Earl Thomas into his blocker with a stiff arm at one point.
Baltimore traded a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville for Campbell last March, and the six-time Pro Bowl end missed Round 2 on Nov. 22 when Henry ran for 133 yards - 89 on 10 carries in the fourth quarter and overtime - in a 30-24 win capped by his 29-yard TD run.
''Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game, and he's in the zone right now,'' Campbell said. ''So, yes - I take pride in the challenge of lining up and trying to shut him down.''
Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams also missed that game but is available for this one. The No. 5 seeded Ravens (11-5) have won five straight, including last week's 38-3 rout of Cincinnati.
''Now we get to see them again in the same scenario,'' Williams said. ''Obviously, we have that sense in it, and we know what happened last year. And, obviously, we don't want the same thing to happen.''
The Titans (11-5) have the hometown advantage this time around, though that may not help in a rivalry in which neither Baltimore nor Tennessee has won on its own field in four previous games. They do have Henry.
He just became the first back-to-back NFL rushing champ since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07 with a career-high 2,027 yards, and Henry ran for a career-best 250 yards helping Tennessee clinch its first AFC South title since 2008 with a 41-38 win at Houston.
Now Henry is heading into the postseason, where he has really thrived. Only Terrell Davis (672) and John Riggins (640) have more rushing yards through a player's first five postseason games than Henry (630).
''We all know what's at stake,'' Henry said. ''Win or go home, and when you win you keep playing.''
THE OTHER THREAT
Stopping Henry is merely the first priority for the Ravens' defense. There's also the matter of containing Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 3,819 yards with a career-high 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions during the regular season.
These playoffs include quarterbacks Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Jackson and several other notable stars. Tannehill may not carry the reputation of those stars, but he's still a big threat throwing a pair of TD passes in each of the last two games against Baltimore.
''I think he's much better than a lot of people have given him credit for over the years,'' Harbaugh insisted.
HUNGER PAINS
The Ravens overcame an outbreak of COVID-19 that forced Jackson and several others to miss at least one game and was the main culprit in a three-game skid that left Baltimore with a 6-5 record in December.
That's one big difference in this team from last year's squad, which entered the playoffs riding a 12-game winning streak. This group, according to Jackson, grew stronger because of that rough stretch and is also drawing incentive from perhaps being a bit overlooked as a No. 5 seed.
''We're motivated from what went on, the adversity with the COVID-19 outbreak - some guys missing games because of it,'' Jackson said. ''Our team is just hungry right now, and that's just what we need. We need to be hungry; we need to be doubted. I feel like we play better like that.''
GROUND GAME
This game matches the NFL's top two rushing offenses. The Ravens average 191.9 yards per game with Jackson, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The Titans are second with 168.1 yards, and Tannehill matched Jackson with his own career-high seven TD runs. Henry also led the NFL with 17 rushing TDs.
SECOND CHANCE
The problem with losing in the playoffs is that it takes a year's worth of waiting to get a second chance to make things right. The Ravens have some new faces preparing for the ride, but this team is mostly comprised of players who experienced the crushing disappointment of last year's early exit.
''For us, the sky is the limit,'' tight end Mark Andrews said.
MISSING NO MORE
The Titans activated four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Thursday from the COVID-19 reserve list. Tennessee also had missing players on Nov. 22 with starting cornerback Adoree Jackson and left guard Rodger Saffold out.
The veteran lineman couldn't finish last week's 41-38 win in Houston because of an injured ankle but plans to play Sunday.
''There's no way that I would sit out of an opportunity like that,'' Saffold said.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|12:41
|13:47
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|110
|125
|Total Plays
|23
|23
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|22
|Rush Attempts
|13
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.0
|Net Yards Passing
|60
|103
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|0
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|60
|PASS YDS
|103
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
1
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|5/8
|66
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
1
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|3
|17
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Brown 15 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|15
|0
|15
|5
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
1
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|5
|10
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|4
|8
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Brown 15 WR
5
FPTS
|M. Brown
|3
|3
|44
|0
|28
|5
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
W. Snead 83 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Snead
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wolfe 95 DE
|D. Wolfe
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 OLB
|M. Harrison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
3
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|8/11
|110
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Henry
|10
|18
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Brown
|5
|3
|52
|1
|28
|11
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|2
|44
|0
|35
|4
|
J. Smith 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Reed 50 LB
|B. Reed
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
4
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|2
|52.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 50(3:32 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to TEN 48 for 2 yards (H.Landry III).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 49(4:18 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at 50 for -1 yards (M.Dickerson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 36(4:43 - 2nd) M.Brown left end pushed ob at TEN 49 for 15 yards (H.Landry III). Penalty on TEN-W.Ray Defensive Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 35(5:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 36 for 1 yard (N.Dzubnar).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 27(6:11 - 2nd) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 35 for 8 yards (M.Butler; K.Byard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(6:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 27 for 9 yards (A.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 29(6:43 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 53 yards to BAL 18 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TEN 36(7:27 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 29 for -7 yards (D.Wolfe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 31(8:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim to TEN 36 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(8:57 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 31 for no gain (P.McPhee; M.Harrison).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEN 30(9:16 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to M.Pruitt to TEN 30 for 4 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on BAL-J.Smith Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:59 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (D.Wolfe B.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BAL 15(10:02 - 2nd) J.Tucker 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAL 10(10:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at TEN 15 for -5 yards (B.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 14(11:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to TEN 10 for 4 yards (D.King; R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 14(11:32 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews (M.Butler).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 42(12:18 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Brown to TEN 14 for 28 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(13:00 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to TEN 42 for no gain (D.Long H.Landry III).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAL 47(13:39 - 2nd) G.Edwards left end to TEN 42 for 5 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 48(14:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead to TEN 47 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at BAL 48 for 3 yards (K.Byard).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 28(0:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to M.Andrews to BAL 45 for 17 yards (K.Vaccaro) [H.Landry III].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:56 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to BAL 28 for 3 yards (R.Evans D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(1:38 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to BAL 25 for no gain (D.King).
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TEN 27(1:43 - 1st) S.Gostkowski 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEN 27(1:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis [M.Judon].
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TEN 27(1:50 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown (J.Madubuike).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(2:30 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to BAL 27 for 1 yard (J.Madubuike).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 37(3:15 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser pushed ob at BAL 28 for 35 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 33(3:56 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 37 for 4 yards (D.Wolfe M.Harrison).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 28(4:20 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Ellis).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(4:28 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for M.Boykin INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at TEN 28. M.Butler to TEN 28 for no gain (M.Boykin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(5:07 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 36 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:39 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Brown pushed ob at BAL 32 for 7 yards (A.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 10(5:44 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TEN 7(6:25 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to BAL 10 for -3 yards (M.Judon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 16(7:03 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to BAL 7 for 9 yards (C.Board).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 21(7:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to BAL 16 for 5 yards (C.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(8:26 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to BAL 21 for 1 yard (P.McPhee).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEN 36(9:09 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to BAL 22 for 14 yards (M.Humphrey D.Elliott).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TEN 31(9:28 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-N.Westbrook-Ikhine False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 31 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(10:02 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith pushed ob at BAL 31 for 4 yards (C.Clark).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 37(10:38 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to A.Brown pushed ob at BAL 35 for 28 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 36(11:17 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 37 for 1 yard (P.McPhee).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(11:50 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 36 for 6 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BAL 23(12:00 - 1st) S.Koch punts 53 yards to TEN 24 Center-M.Cox. K.Raymond to TEN 30 for 6 yards (A.Levine M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAL 23(12:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 21(12:50 - 1st) L.Jackson left end to BAL 23 for 2 yards (D.King K.Vaccaro).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(13:30 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 21 for 3 yards (M.Butler R.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEN 31(13:36 - 1st) B.Kern punts 51 yards to BAL 18 Center-M.Overton fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(13:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown [C.Campbell].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 29(14:27 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 31 for 2 yards (P.McPhee).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end pushed ob at TEN 29 for 4 yards (M.Judon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.