Brady outduels Heinicke, leads Buccaneers past Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) New team, same swashbuckling playoff success for Tom Brady.
Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Washington 31-23 in their NFC wild-card game Saturday night for their first playoff victory since 2002.
In his 42nd postseason start and first not in a New England Patriots uniform, Brady made the most of a lack of pressure to carve up the NFL's second-ranked defense on 22 of 40 passing.
He had to outduel Washington's Taylor Heinicke, who had a breakout performance in just his second pro start and first in the playoffs in place of injured starter Alex Smith. Heinicke - signed in early December to the practice squad - ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for 306 yards and a score.
But that wasn't enough to overcome Brady's brilliance.
While Bill Belichick and the Patriots watch from home with their playoff streak snapped at 11 following a 7-9 season, Brady has the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl - in his new home stadium.
The Buccaneers await the result of Chicago at New Orleans on Sunday to see if they'll be visiting Drew Brees and the Saints or host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend. They'd need a Bears upset to play at home in the divisional round.
There's not much slowing Brady, who at 43 years, 159 days passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. A 36-yard scoring connection with Antonio Brown was Brady's longest in the playoffs since 2011.
Brady was methodical in the first half with 12 completions for 209 yards and wasn't sacked until the final minute of the second quarter.
Heinicke made things interesting in the third, most notably scrambling for an 8-yard TD by diving at the pylon in the corner of the end zone. The play even got the attention of reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted, ''Bro what!?!?!''
The series after Heinicke banged up his left shoulder, Brady engineered a 69-yard scoring drive capped by a 3-yard Leonard Fournette TD run. That made it 28-16, which was enough to withstand Heinicke's attempt to be the unlikely hero.
HEINICKE WHO?
With Smith out because of a strained right calf, Heinicke made a name for himself in prime time, setting the single-game franchise rushing record for quarterbacks and raising the question of whether he should be considered Washington's QB of the future.
He had only appeared in eight games and started one in the NFL before Saturday and was taking online math classes at Old Dominion when coach Ron Rivera called him to be Washington's ''quarantine quarterback.''
BROWN ON A ROLL
Brown has a TD catch in four consecutive games dating to the regular season, tying the second-longest streak in franchise history. Mike Evans owns the record at six games.
Maybe there's something about playing at FedEx Field that brings out the best in Brown. In his only other game at Washington in 2016 with Pittsburgh, he had eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: RG Alex Cappa left late in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Evans played through a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale.
Washington: RB Antonio Gibson limped off after a play in the first quarter, but stayed in. He has been dealing with a lingering toe injury that caused him to miss two recent games.
UP NEXT
Washington: season over.
Buccaneers: in the divisional round next weekend and will visit Drew Brees and the Saints if New Orleans beats Chicago or host the Los Angeles Rams if the Bears pull the upset Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
T. Brady
12 QB
381 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
27
FPTS
T. Heinicke
4 QB
306 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 46 RuYds, RuTD
26
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:37
|28:48
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|18
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|507
|375
|Total Plays
|72
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|86
|Rush Attempts
|29
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|365
|289
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|26-44
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|42
|31
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-26
|1-31
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-5 -20%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|365
|PASS YDS
|289
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|507
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Brady 12 QB
27
FPTS
|T. Brady
|22/40
|381
|2
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
L. Fournette 28 RB
18
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|19
|93
|1
|17
|18
A. Brown 81 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|22
|0
|22
|12
K. Vaughn 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|5
|21
|0
|6
|0
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
T. Brady 12 QB
27
FPTS
|T. Brady
|3
|-2
|0
|0
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Evans 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Evans
|10
|6
|119
|0
|35
|11
|
C. Brate 84 TE
8
FPTS
|C. Brate
|6
|4
|80
|0
|24
|8
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|12
|5
|79
|1
|27
|13
|
A. Brown 81 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Brown
|3
|2
|49
|1
|36
|12
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
18
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|4
|4
|39
|0
|22
|18
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
K. Vaughn 30 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Succop 3 K
13
FPTS
|R. Succop
|4/4
|38
|1/2
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|42.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|2
|13.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
T. Heinicke 6 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|26/44
|306
|1
|1
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Heinicke 6 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|6
|46
|1
|13
|26
A. Gibson 24 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|14
|31
|0
|11
|3
J. McKissic 41 RB
6
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|5
|1
|3
|6
S. Sims 15 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|4
|0
|4
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
C. Sims 89 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Sims
|13
|7
|104
|0
|36
|10
T. McLaurin 17 WR
7
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|7
|6
|75
|0
|18
|7
L. Thomas 82 TE
7
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|9
|5
|74
|0
|29
|7
S. Sims 15 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Sims
|4
|3
|33
|1
|12
|9
J. Sprinkle 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sprinkle
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
J. McKissic 41 RB
6
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|2
|8
|0
|7
|6
A. Gibson 24 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|2
|4
|0
|3
|3
I. Wright 83 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Moreland 20 CB
|J. Moreland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|2-3
|2.0
|0
|1
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Kendricks LB
|M. Kendricks
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Hopkins 3 K
5
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|5
|43.8
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to TB 1. J.Mickens to TB 19 for 18 yards (K.Hudson; K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(14:55 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 19(14:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 34 for 15 yards (K.Fuller). PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at TB 34.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(14:28 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to WAS 42 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 42(13:55 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to WAS 35 for 7 yards (M.Sweat; D.Payne).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(13:22 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep middle to C.Godwin to WAS 18 for 17 yards (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 18(12:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left [J.Allen].
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 18(12:39 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to WAS 11 for 7 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 11(11:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle [D.Payne].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TB 11(11:52 - 1st) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(11:49 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 21 for -4 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - WAS 21(11:09 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to C.Sims.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - WAS 21(11:03 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 26 for 5 yards (M.Edwards).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 26(10:21 - 1st) T.Way punts 50 yards to TB 24 Center-N.Sundberg. J.Mickens to TB 31 for 7 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(10:11 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to TB 29 for -2 yards (M.Sweat).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - TB 29(9:30 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 41 for 12 yards (R.Darby; J.Bostic).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 41(8:52 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 47 for 6 yards (C.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TB 47(8:20 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left tackle to TB 47 for no gain (C.Young; M.Kendricks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TB 47(7:32 - 1st) PENALTY on TB Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TB 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TB 42(7:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TB 42(7:20 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to WAS 14 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by S.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 14(7:14 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 14(7:08 - 1st) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 18 for 4 yards (K.Minter; S.Barrett).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 18(6:26 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep right to C.Sims to TB 46 for 36 yards (M.Edwards).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 46(5:43 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to TB 47 for -1 yards (A.Winfield).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - WAS 47(5:02 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left intended for T.McLaurin INTERCEPTED by S.Murphy-Bunting (K.Minter) at TB 42. S.Murphy-Bunting to TB 42 for no gain (T.McLaurin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(4:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to K.Vaughn.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 42(4:53 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - TB 42(4:49 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to WAS 43 for 15 yards (R.Darby).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(4:11 - 1st) K.Vaughn up the middle to WAS 39 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 39(3:36 - 1st) K.Vaughn left tackle to WAS 36 for 3 yards (M.Kendricks; K.Curl).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 36(2:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:51 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is Blocked (J.Reaves) Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(2:51 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 49 for 24 yards (C.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(2:16 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to TB 33 for 18 yards (C.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(1:40 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to TB 31 for 2 yards (K.Minter).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAS 31(1:01 - 1st) T.Heinicke scrambles right end ran ob at TB 21 for 10 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(0:29 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to TB 19 for 2 yards (K.Minter; J.Pierre-Paul).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WAS 19(15:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAS 19(14:56 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to S.Sims ran ob at TB 9 for 10 yards [N.Suh].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAS 9(14:22 - 2nd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end to TB 7 for 2 yards (K.Minter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 7(13:45 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to TB 2 for 5 yards (N.Suh; R.Nunez-Roches).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WAS 2(13:02 - 2nd) J.McKissic right tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks onside 26 yards from WAS 35 to TB 39. A.Nelson (didn't try to advance) to TB 39 for no gain.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(12:58 - 2nd) A.Brown left end to WAS 39 for 22 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(12:14 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to WAS 36 for 3 yards (J.Bostic; J.Reaves).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 36(11:37 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to WAS 32 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 32(10:51 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to WAS 27 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(10:09 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:03 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Fournette rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:03 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Sims to WAS 30 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAS 30(9:28 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to C.Sims.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 30(9:23 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 35 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 35(8:42 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 46 for 11 yards (A.Winfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 46(8:15 - 2nd) S.Sims left end pushed ob at 50 for 4 yards (J.Dean). End around
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 50(7:46 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to TB 42 for 8 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(7:10 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to I.Wright.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 42(7:04 - 2nd) A.Gibson right guard to TB 41 for 1 yard (N.Suh; R.Nunez-Roches).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 41(6:21 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (C.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 41(6:17 - 2nd) T.Way punts 28 yards to TB 13 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by J.Mickens.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(6:10 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 21 for 8 yards (J.Bostic; K.Curl).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 21(5:36 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right guard to TB 25 for 4 yards (M.Kendricks; D.Payne).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 47 for 22 yards (J.Reaves).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(4:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Brate to WAS 34 for 19 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(3:36 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to WAS 31 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 31(2:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to WAS 7 for 24 yards (K.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TB 7(2:06 - 2nd) L.Fournette right end to WAS 5 for 2 yards (M.Sweat; M.Kendricks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TB 5(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (R.Darby).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TB 5(1:57 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gronkowski (J.Bostic).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TB 6(1:53 - 2nd) R.Succop 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(1:50 - 2nd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 19 for -6 yards (A.Nelson). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - WAS 19(1:43 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to S.Sims.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 16 - WAS 19(1:40 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to S.Sims to WAS 31 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WAS 31(1:34 - 2nd) T.Way punts 52 yards to TB 17 Center-N.Sundberg. J.Mickens to TB 26 for 9 yards (K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(1:22 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 26(1:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 39 for 13 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(0:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 39(0:54 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TB 39(0:50 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 37 for -2 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TB 37(0:42 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 53 yards to WAS 10 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-M.Edwards.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 10(0:30 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 17 for 7 yards (L.David).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAS 17(0:10 - 2nd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end pushed ob at WAS 27 for 10 yards (L.David).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 27(0:03 - 2nd) J.McKissic left end to WAS 30 for 3 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to WAS -1. D.Johnson to WAS 30 for 31 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 30(14:55 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 30(14:47 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 42 for 12 yards (J.Dean).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(14:15 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 45 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead). PENALTY on TB-J.Pierre-Paul Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 42 - No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAS 47(13:51 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to L.Thomas to TB 24 for 29 yards (L.David).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 24(13:07 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles right tackle to TB 21 for 3 yards (K.Minter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAS 21(12:32 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to TB 18 for 3 yards (N.Suh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WAS 18(11:54 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WAS 18(11:50 - 3rd) D.Hopkins 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(11:46 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 28 for 3 yards (R.Darby; K.Curl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(11:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TB 28(11:05 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TB 28(11:02 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 30 yards to WAS 42 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(10:53 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 45 for 3 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAS 45(10:11 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Sims (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 45(10:07 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles left end ran ob at TB 40 for 15 yards (K.Minter). PENALTY on WAS-B.Scherff Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - WAS 35(9:45 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 47 for 12 yards (M.Edwards; C.Davis).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 47(9:02 - 3rd) T.Way punts 53 yards to end zone impetus ends at TB 7 Center-N.Sundberg Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(8:53 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. K.Vaughn left tackle to TB 23 for 3 yards (J.Allen; C.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TB 23(8:08 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - TB 23(8:04 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 36 for 13 yards (J.Moreland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(7:24 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left tackle to TB 42 for 6 yards (J.Moreland).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TB 42(6:50 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 42(6:44 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to WAS 45 for 13 yards (J.Reaves). FUMBLES (J.Reaves) and recovers at WAS 44.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(6:03 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left guard to WAS 38 for 6 yards (K.Curl D.Payne). FUMBLES (D.Payne) RECOVERED by WAS-J.Bostic at WAS 39.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 39(5:53 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Sims pushed ob at TB 42 for 19 yards (J.Dean).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 42(5:32 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to TB 43 for -1 yards (J.Pierre-Paul S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAS 43(4:53 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles up the middle to TB 30 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 30(4:13 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at TB 27 for 3 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). PENALTY on TB-S.Murphy-Bunting Horse Collar Tackle 14 yards enforced at TB 27.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 13(3:51 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Sims pushed ob at TB 7 for 6 yards (A.Winfield).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 7(3:06 - 3rd) A.Gibson right guard to TB 8 for -1 yards (A.Winfield).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 8(2:26 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles left end for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:14 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Heinicke pass to L.Thomas is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:14 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 25(2:08 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 32 for 7 yards (J.Moreland).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - TB 32(1:22 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to WAS 45 for 23 yards (J.Reaves).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(0:44 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to WAS 40 for 5 yards (J.Reaves).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 40(0:01 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans to WAS 23 for 17 yards (J.Reaves).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to WAS 15 for 8 yards (J.Bostic).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - TB 15(14:18 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at WAS 20 for -5 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TB 20(13:38 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TB 20(13:35 - 4th) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:32 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right [R.Nunez-Roches].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(13:27 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 26 for 1 yard (L.David).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WAS 26(12:49 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas (J.Whitehead) [J.Pierre-Paul]. WAS-T.Heinicke was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. 4 - Heinicke shoulder injury
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAS 26(12:44 - 4th) T.Way punts 43 yards to TB 31 Center-N.Sundberg downed by WAS-J.Sprinkle.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(12:33 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to WAS 49 for 20 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(11:53 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to WAS 32 for 17 yards (J.Reaves).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(11:14 - 4th) S.Miller right end pushed ob at WAS 24 for 8 yards (J.Reaves).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 24(10:44 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to WAS 22 for 2 yards (M.Kendricks; C.Holcomb).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 22(10:04 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to WAS 3 for 19 yards (R.Darby; C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - TB 3(9:17 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 3(9:14 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:11 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(9:11 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to J.Sprinkle to WAS 33 for 8 yards (J.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAS 33(8:35 - 4th) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at WAS 37 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 37(7:59 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep right to C.Sims to TB 40 for 23 yards (C.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 40(7:24 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to L.Thomas pushed ob at TB 36 for 4 yards (L.David).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 36(6:59 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at TB 33 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - WAS 33(6:32 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to L.Thomas to TB 28 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 28(6:08 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to J.McKissic to TB 27 for 1 yard (L.David; K.Minter).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 27(5:32 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to TB 11 for 16 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 11(5:06 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 11(5:02 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (L.David).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 11(4:57 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to S.Sims for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks 50 yards from WAS 35 to TB 15. J.Mickens pushed ob at TB 23 for 8 yards (P.Barber).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(4:48 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to TB 25 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 25(4:06 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at WAS 40 for 35 yards (K.Fuller) [J.Allen].
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(4:00 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right end to WAS 27 for 13 yards (M.Kendricks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(3:50 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left tackle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TB 26(3:46 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at WAS 35 for -9 yards (D.Payne).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 18 - TB 35(3:40 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to WAS 19 for 16 yards (K.Curl).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TB 19(2:54 - 4th) R.Succop 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(2:49 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 41 for 16 yards (J.Dean). Penalty on TB-R.Cockrell Defensive Holding declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 41(2:41 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Sims to TB 49 for 10 yards (C.Davis). Penalty on TB-J.Dean Defensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 49(2:31 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 49(2:27 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to J.McKissic (M.Edwards).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WAS 49(2:22 - 4th) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 40 for -11 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
4 & 21 - WAS 40(2:00 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas (C.Davis) [W.Gholston].
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(1:51 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to WAS 41 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TB 41(1:10 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to WAS 41 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - TB 41(0:35 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to WAS 42 for -1 yards.